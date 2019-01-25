College Basketball Rankings: Louisville's remarkable rise continues as the Cardinals move up in the Top 25 And 1

There are multiple coaches in new jobs doing tremendous jobs -- most notably Ole Miss' Kermit Davis, who inherited a team picked to finish last in the SEC and marched it right into the Associated Press Top 25 Poll. Impressive stuff. But Louisville's Chris Mack is right there with him. Yes, Mack inherited more than Davis. And Louisville is something different in the world of college basketball than Ole Miss. But it should be noted that the Cardinals were picked 11th in the preseason ACC poll and ranked 63rd at KenPom before their season-opener with Nichols State.

Look now, though.

Thursday night's 84-77 win over NC State moved Louisville to 5-1 in the ACC -- which means the Cardinals are tied atop the league standings with Virginia, Duke, North Carolina and Syracuse. They're now 16th at KenPom and 13th in the NET. So they're significantly better than any computer projected them to be.

I moved Louisville to 17th in Friday morning's Top 25 And 1.

The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Pitt.

Friday's Top 25 And 1