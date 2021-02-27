Loyola Chicago beat Southern Illinois 60-52 Friday to improve to 20-4 overall, 15-2 in the Missouri Valley Conference. With another win over SIU on Saturday, the Ramblers will clinch at least a share of the league title, then head to St. Louis for Arch Madness, where they'll be the favorite to secure the MVC's automatic bid to the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

But will they need it?

Personally, I doubt it. But it should be noted that Jerry Palm is projecting the Ramblers as a No. 11 seed in his latest bracket, which suggests their margin for error as it relates to getting an at-large bid, if they need it, is slim, at least in Palm's eyes, despite the fact that Porter Moser's team has won 13 of its past 14 games, 21 straight at home, and is now 11th at KenPom and 12th in the NET.

"Our guys are hungry," Moser said.

My assumption is that as long as Loyola Chicago avoids what would be a Quadrant 4 loss in the regular-season finale, the Ramblers will play in the NCAA Tournament regardless of what happens in the MVC Tournament. The record and computer numbers are just too strong. And though I recognize computer numbers aren't everything, the truth is that a team with a top-30 KenPom ranking on Selection Sunday has only been left out of the Field of 68 four times over the span of the past six NCAA Tournaments.

Again, Loyola Chicago is 11th at KenPom.

The Ramblers should be fine.

Loyola Chicago remains No 17 in Saturday morning's updated Top 25 And 1. The Ramblers' game with Southern Illinois is scheduled to tip-off at 6 p.m. ET.

