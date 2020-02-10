College basketball rankings: LSU drops out of Coaches Poll giving SEC just two ranked teams

The Southeastern Conference is down to just two teams in this week's Coaches Poll after LSU dropped out from 18th following an 0-2 week. The Tigers lost at Vanderbilt, ending the Commodores' SEC-record 26-game conference losing streak. Then, Auburn rallied to beat LSU 91-90 in overtime on Saturday.

LSU's departure from the poll comes as the SEC is struggling with its collective resume. The league still has seven teams in the top 50 of the NET rankings but none higher than Auburn at No. 15. The league has just four NCAA Tournament teams, according to the latest Bracketology from Jerry Palm of CBS Sports.

Only Kentucky, LSU, Auburn and Arkansas are in the field, according to Palm's latest projection, with Florida and Mississippi State on the bubble.

Elsewhere, the Coaches Poll stayed the same in spots 1-9 as Baylor, Gonzaga and Kansas comprised the top three. Michigan State dropped 11 spots but stayed in at No. 25 after dropping out of the AP Top 25 for the first time in three years.

Coaches Poll

1. Baylor (19)

2. Gonzaga (13)

3. Kansas

4. San Diego St.

5. Louisville

6. Dayton

7. Duke

8. Florida State

9. Maryland

10. Seton Hall

11. Auburn

12. Kentucky

13. Penn St.

14. West Virginia

15. Colorado

16. Villanova

17. Iowa

18. Oregon

19. Houston

20. Butler

21. Creighton

22. Marquette

23. Illinois

24. Texas Tech

25. Michigan St