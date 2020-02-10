College basketball rankings: LSU drops out of Coaches Poll giving SEC just two ranked teams
The SEC is struggling with its collective resume, as evidenced by this week's Coaches Poll
The Southeastern Conference is down to just two teams in this week's Coaches Poll after LSU dropped out from 18th following an 0-2 week. The Tigers lost at Vanderbilt, ending the Commodores' SEC-record 26-game conference losing streak. Then, Auburn rallied to beat LSU 91-90 in overtime on Saturday.
LSU's departure from the poll comes as the SEC is struggling with its collective resume. The league still has seven teams in the top 50 of the NET rankings but none higher than Auburn at No. 15. The league has just four NCAA Tournament teams, according to the latest Bracketology from Jerry Palm of CBS Sports.
Only Kentucky, LSU, Auburn and Arkansas are in the field, according to Palm's latest projection, with Florida and Mississippi State on the bubble.
Elsewhere, the Coaches Poll stayed the same in spots 1-9 as Baylor, Gonzaga and Kansas comprised the top three. Michigan State dropped 11 spots but stayed in at No. 25 after dropping out of the AP Top 25 for the first time in three years.
Coaches Poll
1. Baylor (19)
2. Gonzaga (13)
3. Kansas
4. San Diego St.
5. Louisville
6. Dayton
7. Duke
8. Florida State
9. Maryland
10. Seton Hall
11. Auburn
12. Kentucky
13. Penn St.
14. West Virginia
15. Colorado
16. Villanova
17. Iowa
18. Oregon
19. Houston
20. Butler
21. Creighton
22. Marquette
23. Illinois
24. Texas Tech
25. Michigan St
