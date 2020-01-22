College basketball rankings: LSU returns to Top 25 And 1 after blistering start in SEC

I had LSU in the CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1. But the Tigers opened the season 3-2 with losses to VCU and Utah State -- at which point they dropped completely out of these daily college basketball rankings. Five games later, they lost by double-digits at home to East Tennessee State. Then they lost to USC. So LSU was 7-4 through 11 games with all four losses coming to currently unranked opponents.

Not good.

But the Tigers have been great ever since.

They rebounded by giving Liberty its first loss. And, on Tuesday night, LSU improved to 6-0 in the SEC -- and extended its winning streak to seven games -- with an 84-82 victory over the same Florida team that just spent the weekend blowing out Auburn. So, yes, the reigning outright SEC champions remain alone atop the SEC standings even though the top two scorers from last season's team are no longer in school. And would you believe this season's LSU team is actually better offensively than last season's LSU team?

It's true.

The Tigers ranked 12th nationally in offensive efficiency last season; right now, they're fourth in the same category. And that's the biggest reason why they're 14-4 heading into Saturday's game at Texas in what will be a matchup of two former VCU head coaches. Shaka Smart coached VCU from 2009 to 2015 before replacing Rick Barnes at Texas. VCU then filled the vacancy with his former staff member, Will Wade, who coached VCU from 2015 to 2017 before replacing Johnny Jones at LSU.

LSU is No. 24 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Tigers are now one four SEC teams in the Top 25 And 1. The others are No. 15 Auburn, No. 19 Kentucky and No. 26 Arkansas.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 3 LSU 5 Butler Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Killian Tillie finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 92-69 victory over BYU. The Zags have won 12 straight games since losing to Michigan. -- 20-1 2 Baylor Freddie Gillespie finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds in Monday's 61-57 victory over Oklahoma. The Bears will take a 15-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Florida. -- 16-1 3 San Diego St Malachi Flynn finished with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in Tuesday's 72-55 victory over Wyoming. The Aztecs are 20-0 for just the second time in school history. -- 20-0 4 Kansas Christian Braun made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in Tuesday's 81-60 victory over Kansas State. The Jayhawks are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Baylor. -- 15-3 5 Florida St. M.J. Walker made four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points in Saturday's 83-79 victory at Miami. Florida State is 18-2 in its past 20 ACC regular season games. -- 16-2 6 Louisville Malik Williams got 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench in Saturday's 79-73 victory at Duke. The Cardinals will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Georgia Tech. -- 15-3 7 Villanova Jermaine Samuels finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 76-61 victory over Butler. The Wildcats will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Providence. -- 15-3 8 Dayton Jalen Crutcher buried a 3-pointer at the buzzer Friday to give Dayton a 78-76 victory at Saint Louis. The Flyers will take a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with St. Bonaventure. -- 16-2 9 Seton Hall Myles Powell scored 29 points and eclipsed the 2,000-point barrier for his career in Saturday's 82-69 victory at St. John's. The Pirates are 6-0 in the Big East for the first time in history. -- 14-4 10 Michigan St. Cassius Winston finished with six points, five rebounds and four assists in Friday's 67-55 victory over Wisconsin. The Spartans are 6-1 in the Big Ten and alone atop the league standings. -- 14-4 11 W. Virginia Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's 97-59 victory over Texas. The Mountaineers are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities. 1 15-3 12 Duke Matthew Hurt finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 89-59 victory over Miami. Duke is 6-2 in the ACC. 1 16-3 13 Maryland Jalen Smith finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 77-66 victory at Northwestern. Each of Maryland's four losses came on the road to a top-30 KenPom team. 1 15-4 14 Oregon Chandler Lawson finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 64-61 victory at Washington. The Ducks are 5-2 in Quadrant 1 opportunities. 1 15-4 15 Auburn The Tigers missed 19 of the 23 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 69-47 loss at Florida. Auburn has dropped its past two games by an average of 20.5 points. 1 15-2 16 Butler The Bulldogs missed 15 of the 20 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 76-61 loss at Villanova. Butler will take a three-game losing streak into Friday's game with Marquette. 5 15-4 17 Memphis D.J. Jeffries finished with 18 points and four rebounds in Thursday's 60-49 victory over Cincinnati. The Tigers are 12-2 without James Wiseman, who quit the team the week before Christmas. 1 14-3 18 Iowa Luka Garza finished with 33 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 90-83 victory over Michigan. The Hawkeyes will take a three-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Rutgers. 1 13-5 19 Kentucky Ashton Hagans finished with 23 points and nine assists in Tuesday's 89-79 victory over Georgia. The Wildcats are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at South Carolina. 1 14-4 20 Houston Quentin Grimes got 10 points and four rebounds off the bench in Saturday's 65-54 victory at Wichita State. The Cougars are 8-1 in their past nine games. 1 14-4 21 Wichita St. The Shockers only shot 30.4% from the field in Saturday's 65-54 loss to Houston. Wichita State will take a two-game losing streak into Tuesday's game at South Florida. 1 16-3 22 Penn St. Lamar Stevens finished with 24 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 90-76 victory over Ohio State. The Nittany Lions have seven wins over top-60 KenPom teams and only one loss outside of the top 35. 1 13-5 23 Illinois Kofi Cockburn finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-62 victory at Purdue. The Illini will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Michigan. 1 14-5 24 LSU Emmitt Williams finished with 19 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 84-82 win over Florida. The Tigers are 6-0 in the SEC and alone atop the league standings. NR 14-4 25 Rutgers Jacob Young got 11 points off the bench in Sunday's 64-56 victory over Minnesota. The Scarlet Knights are 8-1 in their past nine games and in second place in the Big Ten standings. -- 14-4 26 Arkansas The Razorbacks missed 18 of the 26 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 73-66 loss to Kentucky. Arkansas is 3-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two Quadrants. -- 14-3

IN: LSU

OUT: Texas Tech