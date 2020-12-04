The competition has been lackluster, sure. But lots of high-major schools are playing low-major schools right now. And yet nobody is destroying the opposition the way Iowa's Luka Garza is destroying the opposition through the first nine days of this unusual season.

"You can watch film all you want on Garza — until you get out there, you don't know what it's like," said Western Illinois coach Rob Jeter. "Right now, it's too easy for him."

It certainly seems that way.

Garza finished with 35 points and 10 rebounds (in just 26 minutes) in Thursday night's 99-58 victory over Jeter's Leathernecks. The CBS Sports Preseason National Player of the Year was 13-of-21 from the field, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range. He outscored Western Illinois — like, the entire team — 30-26 in the first half of the eventual 41-point win.

The Hawkeyes' perfect record now features victories over Southern, North Carolina Central and Western Illinois — otherwise known as the teams currently ranked 266th, 291st and 346th at KenPom. So, again, the competition hasn't been great or even good. No reasonable person would suggest otherwise. But, that said, Garza is still averaging a national-best 34.0 points and 9.7 rebounds in just 26.0 minutes per game. He's shooting 76.0% from the field, 62.5% from 3-point range, and 80.8% from the free-throw line heading into Tuesday's showdown with North Carolina in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

Iowa is No. 3 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. North Carolina is No. 19. And Gonzaga remains No. 1 for the 10th consecutive day. Mark Few's Zags will play No. 2 Baylor inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday. That game is scheduled to tip at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.

