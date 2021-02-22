Luka Garza enrolled at Iowa in the summer of 2017 as a sub-100 prospect in a three-player recruiting class that ranked ninth in the Big Ten and 57th nationally. Based on those facts alone, there was little reason to think he'd ever be the star of a national-championship contender.

And yet here we are.

Garza and fellow Class of 2017 signee Connor McCaffery are both starting for an Iowa team that improved to 17-6 overall, and 11-5 in the Big Ten, with Sunday's 74-68 victory over Penn State. And it was in that win that Garza passed Roy Marble to become the all-time leading scorer in Iowa basketball history.

Garza got 23 points Sunday.

So he now has 2,126 points in his four-year college career. That's amazing. But the 6-foot-11 center did endure a bit of an awkward moment on his way to the record. At the line Sunday and in need of two points to tie the record, Garza made the first of two free throws and then … shot an air-ball on the second.

"Yeah, I've never air-balled a free throw in my life," Garza told reporters afterward. "When the first one went in ... I was very surprised. Neither of them felt good. I was just thinking about [the record] too much. They called the timeout, I looked up at the scoreboard and knew where I was at. I had the whole timeout to think about it."

All's well that ends well, though. Garza eventually finished 8-of-16 from the field, and 7-of-11 from the free-throw line, to break the record. He remains the leading candidate for National Player of the Year and is destined to leave school as the greatest men's basketball player in the history of the University of Iowa.

Iowa is No. 11 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Hawkeyes' next scheduled game is Thursday at Michigan.

