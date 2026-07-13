College basketball rankings: Mario Saint-Supery's sudden departure sends Gonzaga falling in early Top 25 And 1

Most college teams, at this point in the calendar, have already endured all of the roster-losses they're going to take this offseason -- either to exhausted eligibility, the NBA Draft or transfer portal. Some did well. Others did not. But, for the most part, everybody pretty much knows how they're going to look when things tipoff in November.

Gonzaga thought it knew.

But then, this weekend, Mark Few's program suffered a major departure when Mario Saint-Supery, the Zags' projected starting point guard, reportedly signed a four-year contract with EuroLeague club Valencia in his native Spain for more than $15 million. It's the second major loss for Gonzaga over the past eight-plus weeks with the other being previous commit Jack Kayil announcing literally two months ago today that he would remain in the 2026 NBA Draft despite most having him slotted as a second-round pick.

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In other words, in the past two months, Gonzaga's roster has dropped two projected starters for next season. That's tough. And now the Zags are down to No. 14 in Version 21 of the 2026-27 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1, where Florida remains No. 1 based on a projection that the Gators will return six of the top seven scorers -- specifically Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Rueben Chinyelu, Urban Klavzar and Isaiah Brown -- from a team that won the SEC by three games and was a No. 1 seed in the 2026 NCAA Tournament.

So what's next for the Zags?

It's hard to say for sure.

They could (and should) try to use the money set aside for Saint-Supery to upgrade the roster -- but the pickings right now are slim. Targeting another international prospect is one option. Another option, as CBS Sports Isaac Trotter pointed out, might be asking Dooney Johnson, a top-30 prospect in 2027 who is already committed to Gonzaga, to reclassify to 2026 and join the program a year early. And yet another option could be making a run at a fifth-year senior who might have eligibility if last week's ruling by a Hamilton County judge in Ohio holds up -- but that last option could lead to a lot of time and energy for nothing if the NCAA appeals the ruling and wins.

Either way, none of this is great for the Zags.

To be clear, they'll still be good and the obvious favorites in their first season in the new-look Pac-12. Don't get it twisted. But the Opening Night roster is going to look different than it previously appeared, and it's hard to argue that Gonzaga with Kayil and Saint-Supery didn't likely have a higher ceiling than the former kings of the WCC will have without them.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 1 Virginia 5 Gonzaga Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Florida This ranking is based on the Gators returning six of the top seven scorers -- specifically Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Reuben Chinyelu, Urban Klavsar and Isaiah Brown -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kentucky transfer Denzel Aberdeen and 7-foot center Jones Lay. -- 27-8 2 Duke This ranking is based on the Blue Devils returning four of the top six scorers -- specifically Patrick Ngongba II, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer and Dame Sarr -- from a team that finished 35-3 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski, Loyola Maryland transfer Jacob Theodosiou, five-star prospects Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., Bryson Howard and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. -- 35-3 3 Illinois This ranking is based on the Illini returning five of the top eight scorers -- specifically Andrej Stojakovic, David Mirkovich, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic and Jake Davis -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks, four-star prospects Quintin Coleman and Lucas Morillo and three-star prospects Ethan Brown and Landon Davis. -- 28-9 4 UConn This ranking is based on the Huskies returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Braylon Mullins, Silas Demary and Jayden Ross -- from a team that finished 34-6 and advanced to the championship game of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Duke transfer Nikolas Khamenia, Seton Hall transfer Najai Hines, Stanford transfer Oskar Giltay, Wofford transfer Nils Machowski, Jacksonville State transfer Jaye Nash, Northern Arizona transfer Isaiah Shaw, Arkansas transfer Elmir Dzafic and four-star prospects Colben Landrew and Junior County. -- 34-6 5 Texas This ranking is based on the Longhorns returning one of the top two scorers -- specifically Matas Vokietaitis -- from a team that finished 21-15 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Marcus Spears Jr., TCU transfer David Punch, Colorado transfer Isaiah Johnson, Tennessee transfer Amari Evans, Auburn transfer Elyjah Freeman, Saint Mary's transfer Mikey Lewis, international prospect Mantas Laurencikas and four-star prospects Austin Goosby, Bo Ogden and Joe Sterling. -- 21-15 6 Michigan St. This ranking is based on the Spartans returning five of the top eight scorers -- specifically Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, Kur Teng, Jordan Scott and Cam Ward -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke and four-star prospects Ethan Taylor, Carlos Medlock Jr., Julius Avent and Jasiah Jervis. -- 27-8 7 Arizona This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning two of the top five scorers -- specifically Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov -- from a team that finished 36-3 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by North Carolina transfer Derek Dixon, Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit, five-star prospect Caleb Holt and four-star prospect Cameron Holmes and international prospect Endurance Aiyamenkhue. -- 36-3 8 Michigan This ranking is based on the Wolverines returning two of the top five scorers -- specifically Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney -- from a team that finished 37-3 and won the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella, Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam, LSU transfer Jalen Reed, five-star prospect Brandon McCoy Jr., and four-star prospects Lincoln Cosby, Quinn Costello and Joseph Hartman. -- 37-3 9 Virginia This ranking is based on the Cavaliers returning five of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, Johann Gunloh and Elijah Gertrude -- from a team that finished 30-6 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by UC Irvine transfer Jurian Dixon, Saint Louis transfer Kalu Anya and four-star prospect Favour Ibe. 1 30-6 10 Arkansas This ranking is based on the Razorbacks returning one of the top four scorers -- specifically Billy Richmond III -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Jordan Smith Jr., JJ Andrews and Miikka Muurinen, Furman transfer Cooper Bowser, Georgia transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson, four-star prospect Abdou Toure and international prospect Illia Frolov. 1 28-9 11 Iowa St. This ranking is based on the Cyclones returning three of the top six scorers -- specifically Killyan Toure, Blake Buchanan and Jamarion Bateman -- from a team that finished 29-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Robert Morris transfer Ryan Prather Jr., Northwestern transfer Tre Singleton, Bradley transfer JaQuan Johnson, Kansas State transfer Taj Manning, Northern Iowa transfer Leon Bond III, four-star prospects Dorian Rinaldo-Komian, Jackson Kiss, Christian Wiggins and Donovan Davis, and three-star prospect Yusef Gray Jr. 1 29-8 12 Houston This ranking is based on the Cougars returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Joseph Tugler, Mercy Miller and Chase McCarty -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by LSU transfer Dedan Thomas Jr., Kent State transfer Delrecco Gillespie and four-star prospects Arafan Diane and Ikenna Alozie and 1 30-7 13 Louisville This ranking is based on the Cardinals returning one of the top five scorers -- specifically Adrian Wooley -- from a team that finished 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga, Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad, Arkansas transfer Karter Knox, Iowa transfer Alvaro Folgueiras, Dayton transfer De'Shayne Montgomery, USC transfer Gabe Dynes, former G League player London Johnson, five-star prospect Obinna Ekezie Jr., four-star prospect Boyuan Zhang and three-star prospect Isaac Ellis. 1 24-11 14 Gonzaga This ranking is based on the Zags returning two of the top four scorers -- specifically Braden Huff and Davis Fogle -- from a team that finished 31-4 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Houston transfer Isiah Harwell, Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop, Saint Francis transfer Skylar Wicks and four-star prospects Luca Foster and Sam Funches. 5 31-4 15 Tennessee This ranking is based on the Vols returning two of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Dewayne Brown II and Ethan Burg -- from a team that finished 25-12 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris, Notre Dame transfer Jalen Haralson, Cal transfer Dai Dai Ames, Belmont transfer Tyler Lundblade, VCU transfers Terrence Hill Jr. and Christian Fermin, Loyola Chicago transfer Miles Rubin, Kennesaw State transfer Braedan Lue, four-star prospects Christopher Washington Jr., Ralph Scott and Manny Green, and three-star prospect Marquis Clark. -- 25-12 16 Kentucky This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning one of the top six scorers -- specifically Malachi Moreno -- from a team that finished 22-14 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic, Washington transfers Zoom Diallo and Franck Kepnang, Washington State transfer Jerone Morton, James Madison transfer Justin McBride, Furman transfer Alex Wilkins, four-star prospect Mason Williams and international prospect Ousmane N'Diaye. -- 22-14 17 UCLA This ranking is based on the Bruins returning three of the top six scorers -- specifically Trent Perry, Eric Dailey Jr. and Xavier Booker -- from a team that finished 24-12 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by international prospects Nikola Kusturica and Gunars Grinvalds, Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty, Butler transfer Azavier Robinson, Mississippi State transfer Sergej Macura, Auburn transfer Filip Jovic, four-star prospect Joe Philon and three-star prospect Javonte Floyd. -- 24-12 18 St. John's This ranking is based on the Red Storm returning two of the top eight scorers -- specifically Ian Jackson and Ruben Prey -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Baylor transfer Tounde Yessoufou, Columbia transfer Avery Brown, Mercer transfer Kyle Cuffe Jr., international prospects Quinn Ellis, Djordije Jovanovic and Lazar Stojkovic, and four-star prospect Theo Edema. -- 30-7 19 Alabama This ranking is based on the Crimson Tide returning four of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Aden Holloway, Amari Allen, London Jemison and Keitenn Bristow -- from a team that finished 25-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Boise State transfer Drew Fielder, Kentucky transfer Brandon Garrison, NC State transfer Cole Cloer, Mississippi State transfer Jamarion Davis-Fleming and four-star prospects Anderson Diaz, Qayden Samuels, Jaxon Richardson and Tarris Bouie. -- 25-10 20 USC This ranking is based on the Trojans returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Rodney Rice, Alijah Arenas and Jacob Cofie -- from a team that finished 18-14 and missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Christian Collins, four-star prospects Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff, Georgetown transfer KJ Lewis, UConn transfer Eric Reibe, Colgate transfer Jalen Cox, Lindenwood transfer Jadis Jones and South Dakota transfer Isaac Bruns. -- 18-14 21 Purdue This ranking is based on the Boilermakers returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically C.J. Cox, Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer, Gicarri Harris and Jack Benter -- from a team that finished 30-9 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by 2024 Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce, and four-star prospects Luke Ertel, Jacob Webber and Sinan Huan. -- 30-9 22 Miami This ranking is based on the Hurricanes returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Shelton Henderson, Dante Allen and Marcus Allen -- from a team that finished 26-9 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Villanova transfer Acaden Lewis, Robert Morris transfer DeSean Goode, Georgia transfer Somto Cyril, Indiana transfer Nick Dorn, Saint Peter's transfer Brent Bland and four-star prospect Caleb Gaskins. -- 26-9 23 Indiana This ranking is based on the Hoosiers returning one of the top eight scorers -- specifically Trent Sisley -- from a team that finished 18-14 and missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Notre Dame transfer Markus Burton, Villanova transfer Bryce Lindsay, Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell, SMU transfer Samet Yigitoglu, Duke transfer Darren Harris, Georgia Tech transfer Jaeden Mustaf, Maryland Eastern Shore transfer Justin Monden, and four-star prospects Vaugn Karvala, Prince-Alexander Moody and Trevor Manhertz. -- 18-14 24 BYU This ranking is based on the Cougars returning two of the top eight scorers -- specifically Robert Wright III and Khadim Mboup -- from a team that finished 23-12 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Bruce Branch III, four-star prospect Dean Rueckert, Kentucky transfer Collin Chandler, Clemson transfer Jake Wahlin, Syracuse transfer Tyler Betsey and UC Riverside transfer Nate Pickens, the last of whom committed to BYU last May but missed the season with an ankle injury. -- 23-12 25 Ohio St. This ranking is based on the Buckeyes returning two of the top five scorers -- specifically John Mobley Jr. and Amare Bynum -- from a team that finished 21-13 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Duquesne transfer Jimmie Williams, Kentucky transfer Andrija Jelavic, Cal transfer Justin Pippen, Memphis transfer Curtis Givens III, five-star prospects Anthony Thompson and LJ Smith, four-star prospect Alex Smith and international prospect Vuk Lazarevic. -- 21-13 26 N. Carolina This ranking is based on the Tar Heels returning three of the top 11 scorers -- specifically Jarin Stevenson, Isaiah Denis and Jaydon Young -- from a team that finished 24-9 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas, Utah transfer Terrence Brown, NC State transfer Matt Able, international prospects Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov, and four-star prospect Kevin Thomas. -- 24-9