College basketball rankings: Markus Howard has Marquette up to No. 16 in Top 25 And 1

I never thought Markus Howard would be the national player of the year because, honestly, I didn't think his team would be good enough for him to win it. Marquette wasn't ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 poll. And what history tells us is that the national player of the year always comes from a Top 25 team.

But now look.

Marquette is 6-1 in its past seven games, in possession of six Quadrant 1 wins and, in my opinion, an obvious Top 25 team. I have the Golden Eagles at No. 16 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- and Howard is obviously the main reason why. Simply put, if I had to submit a ballot right now, the senior guard would likely get my vote for National Player of the Year.

Howard made three 3-pointers Sunday, and finished with 17 points, in a 76-57 victory over Butler. So he's now averaging a national-best 27.4 points while making 39.4% of the 10.3 3-pointers he's attempting per game for a team that's tied for second in the Big East standings. That's strong. And if Howard goes big on the big stage that Wednesday's game at Villanova will provide, it could be the type of thing that enhances his candidacy to collect trophies at the end of this season.

Top 25 And 1 rankings