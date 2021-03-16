This is the final CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 of the season. Considering I mostly rank by resume and rarely get caught up in the moment, it should not surprise you that it matches up fairly well with the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket.
My top four in the Top 25 And 1 (even before the bracket was set) are the four No. 1 seeds. My next four (even before the bracket was set) are the four No. 2 seeds. Twenty-four of my top 26 (even before the bracket was set) were in the NCAA Tournament selection committee's top 26, which helped me accurately predict 67 of the 68 schools that made the bracket.
And now we get to see how it plays out.
Can Gonzaga really become the first undefeated national champion since Indiana in 1976? Can Baylor really make its first Final Four since Bill Henderson took the Bears that far in 1950? Can Michigan get out of the East Region without Isaiah Livers? Can Villanova get out of the first two rounds without Collin Gillespie? Can Alabama add a basketball title to go with all of those football titles? Can Arkansas make the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1996? Can Loyola Chicago make the Final Four for the second time in a four-year span?
The answer to each of those questions is … maybe.
I wouldn't rule anything out.
So buckle up and enjoy the greatest tournament in American sports. I can't promise it'll go smoothly or how it'll end. But it'll be fun and filled with headlines until the ball bounces for the final time.
Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Gonzaga's perfect record includes double-digit victories over Iowa, Kansas, Virginia and BYU. The Zags are just the 20th team in history to enter the NCAA Tournament undefeated.
|--
|26-0
|2
Illinois
|Illinois is 17-6 inside the first two quadrants with wins over Michigan, Iowa and Ohio State. The Illini are 14-1 in their past 15 games.
|--
|23-6
|3
Baylor
|Baylor dropped to 10-2 inside the first two quadrants after Friday's loss to Oklahoma State. The Bears are 5-2 since coming off of a 21-day COVID-19 pause.
|--
|22-2
|4
Michigan
|Michigan dropped to 14-4 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss to Ohio State. The Wolverines' resume is highlighted by wins over Iowa, Ohio State and Purdue.
|--
|20-4
|5
Alabama
|Alabama is 17-5 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Crimson Tide won the SEC regular-season title and the SEC Tournament.
|--
|24-6
|6
Ohio St.
|Ohio State is 15-9 in the first two quadrants with wins over Illinois, Michigan, Iowa and Purdue. The Buckeyes are 3-1 in their past four games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Illinois.
|--
|21-9
|7
Iowa
|Iowa dropped to 13-8 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss to Illinois. The Hawkeyes' resume is highlighted by wins over Ohio State and Purdue.
|--
|21-8
|8
Houston
|Houston is 8-2 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cougars are 9-1 in their past 10 games.
|--
|24-3
|9
Arkansas
|Arkansas dropped to 12-6 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss to LSU. The Razorbacks' resume is highlighted by wins over Alabama and Missouri.
|--
|22-6
|10
Texas
|Texas is 10-7 in the first two quadrants with victories over Kansas, West Virginia and Texas Tech. Only one of the Longhorns' losses falls outside of the first quadrant.
|--
|19-7
|11
Oklahoma St.
|Oklahoma State dropped to 12-6 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss to Texas. The Cowboys' resume also includes two additional losses to TCU that fall in Quadrant 3.
|--
|20-8
|12
Kansas
|Kansas is 9-8 in the first two quadrants with all eight losses coming in Quadrant 1. The Jayhawks' resume is highlighted by wins over Baylor, Creighton and Texas Tech.
|--
|20-8
|13
W. Virginia
|West Virginia dropped to 10-9 in the first two quadrants after Thursday's loss to Oklahoma State. The Mountaineers are 4-4 in their past eight games.
|--
|18-9
|14
Florida St.
|Florida State dropped to 10-5 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss to Georgia Tech. The Seminoles' resume also includes an additional loss to UCF that falls in Quadrant 3.
|--
|16-6
|15
Loyola Chi.
|Loyola Chicago is 6-4 in the first two quadrants with wins over Drake and North Texas. The Ramblers are 16-1 in their past 17 games and MVC champions for the third time in the past four seasons.
|--
|24-4
|16
Virginia
|Virginia is 9-5 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Cavaliers were removed from the ACC Tournament early Friday because of COVID-19 issues within the program.
|--
|18-6
|17
Purdue
|Purdue is 13-8 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Boilermakers are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Ohio State.
|--
|18-9
|18
Villanova
|Villanova dropped to 9-6 in the first two quadrants after Thursday's loss to Georgetown. The Wildcats are 0-2 since losing Collin Gillespie to a knee injury.
|--
|16-6
|19
Creighton
|Creighton dropped to 12-6 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss to Georgetown. The Bluejays' resume also includes two additional losses that fall in Quadrant 3.
|--
|20-8
|20
BYU
|BYU is 8-6 in the first two quadrants with wins over San Diego State and Utah State. The Cougars are 7-2 in their past nine games with the only losses in that stretch coming to Gonzaga.
|--
|20-6
|21
Connecticut
|UConn is 7-7 in the first two quadrants with wins over USC and Seton Hall. The Huskies are 11-2 with James Bouknight in the lineup.
|--
|15-7
|22
Colorado
|Colorado dropped to 10-5 in the first two quadrants after Saturday's loss to Oregon State. The Buffaloes' resume also includes three additional losses that fall in Quadrant 3.
|--
|22-8
|23
USC
|USC dropped to 9-7 in the first two quadrants after Friday's loss to Colorado. The Trojans are 4-4 in their past eight games.
|--
|22-7
|24
St. Bona.
|St. Bonaventure is 6-3 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss falling in Quadrant 3. The Bonnies are outright Atlantic 10 champions and A-10 Tournament champions for the first time in history.
|--
|16-4
|25
Missouri
|Missouri is 9-9 in the first two quadrants with wins over Illinois, Alabama and Arkansas. The Tigers were eliminated from the SEC Tournament by Arkansas on Friday.
|--
|16-9
|26
Texas Tech
|Texas Tech is 6-10 in the first two quadrants with wins over Texas and Oklahoma. All 10 of the Red Raiders' losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-10