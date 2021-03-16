This is the final CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 of the season. Considering I mostly rank by resume and rarely get caught up in the moment, it should not surprise you that it matches up fairly well with the 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket.

My top four in the Top 25 And 1 (even before the bracket was set) are the four No. 1 seeds. My next four (even before the bracket was set) are the four No. 2 seeds. Twenty-four of my top 26 (even before the bracket was set) were in the NCAA Tournament selection committee's top 26, which helped me accurately predict 67 of the 68 schools that made the bracket.

And now we get to see how it plays out.

Can Gonzaga really become the first undefeated national champion since Indiana in 1976? Can Baylor really make its first Final Four since Bill Henderson took the Bears that far in 1950? Can Michigan get out of the East Region without Isaiah Livers? Can Villanova get out of the first two rounds without Collin Gillespie? Can Alabama add a basketball title to go with all of those football titles? Can Arkansas make the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1996? Can Loyola Chicago make the Final Four for the second time in a four-year span?

The answer to each of those questions is … maybe.

I wouldn't rule anything out.

So buckle up and enjoy the greatest tournament in American sports. I can't promise it'll go smoothly or how it'll end. But it'll be fun and filled with headlines until the ball bounces for the final time.

Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings