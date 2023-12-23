We're just four days into the Big East schedule, and the league standings already look weird. Marquette is alone in sixth while UConn and Creighton are tied for eighth despite those three schools being picked first (Marquette), second (Creighton) and third (UConn) in the preseason Big East poll conducted with league coaches.

"We have high expectations, so when we don't reach those expectations in a given game, then we're going to address that and come together," Marquette coach Shaka Smart said following Friday's 81-51 victory over Georgetown that pulled the Golden Eagles to 1-1 in the Big East after they lost Wednesday's conference opener 72-57 at Providence. "Like I told the guys in the locker room tonight, [that Providence game] probably won't be the last time we lose. So the ability to respond is critical. Hopefully we can continue to learn lessons through wins like tonight. And if we do lose a game, internalize that so it doesn't happen as often."

Smart is right that the game at Providence probably won't be the last time Marquette loses considering KenPom.com currently projects the eventual conference champion to finish with five league losses. Ultimately, what it'll likely come down to is which serious Big East contender takes care of things at home most reliably. Last season, Marquette won the Big East thanks to a 10-0 record in league games played inside Fiserv Forum. For what it's worth, KenPom is projecting the Golden Eagles to be favored in every remaining home game.

Marquette is No. 9 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue is No. 1 for the seventh consecutive day. The Golden Eagles' next game is Dec. 30 against Creighton.

