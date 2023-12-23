We're just four days into the Big East schedule, and the league standings already look weird. Marquette is alone in sixth while UConn and Creighton are tied for eighth despite those three schools being picked first (Marquette), second (Creighton) and third (UConn) in the preseason Big East poll conducted with league coaches.
"We have high expectations, so when we don't reach those expectations in a given game, then we're going to address that and come together," Marquette coach Shaka Smart said following Friday's 81-51 victory over Georgetown that pulled the Golden Eagles to 1-1 in the Big East after they lost Wednesday's conference opener 72-57 at Providence. "Like I told the guys in the locker room tonight, [that Providence game] probably won't be the last time we lose. So the ability to respond is critical. Hopefully we can continue to learn lessons through wins like tonight. And if we do lose a game, internalize that so it doesn't happen as often."
Smart is right that the game at Providence probably won't be the last time Marquette loses considering KenPom.com currently projects the eventual conference champion to finish with five league losses. Ultimately, what it'll likely come down to is which serious Big East contender takes care of things at home most reliably. Last season, Marquette won the Big East thanks to a 10-0 record in league games played inside Fiserv Forum. For what it's worth, KenPom is projecting the Golden Eagles to be favored in every remaining home game.
Marquette is No. 9 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue is No. 1 for the seventh consecutive day. The Golden Eagles' next game is Dec. 30 against Creighton.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Zach Edey finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Thursday's 100-57 win over Jacksonville. The Boilermakers' next game is Friday against Eastern Kentucky.
|--
|11-1
|2
Kansas
|Kevin McCullar finished with 34 points and six rebounds in Friday's 75-60 win over Yale. The Jayhawks' next game is Dec. 30 against Wichita State.
|--
|11-1
|3
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 17 points and four steals in Thursday's 72-37 win over Texas State. The Cougars' next game is Dec. 30 against Penn.
|--
|12-0
|4
Arizona
|Oumar Ballo finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds in Wednesday's 87-74 win over Alabama. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against FAU.
|--
|9-1
|5
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler finished with 13 points and five assists in Thursday's 65-46 win over Tarleton State. The Vols' next game is Jan. 2 against Norfolk State.
|--
|9-3
|6
Illinois
|Quincy Guerrier finished with 28 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 97-73 win over Missouri. The Illini's next game is Friday against Fairleigh Dickinson.
|--
|9-2
|7
UConn
|Alex Karaban was 3-of-12 from the field in Wednesday's 75-60 loss at Seton Hall. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against St. John's.
|--
|10-2
|8
Memphis
|David Jones finished with 26 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 77-54 win over Virginia. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Vanderbilt.
|--
|9-2
|9
Marquette
|David Joplin finished with 20 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 81-51 win over Georgetown. The Golden Eagles' next game is Dec. 30 against Creighton.
|--
|10-3
|10
FAU
|Johnell Davis finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 64-54 win over St. Bonaventure. The Owls' next game is Saturday against Arizona.
|--
|9-2
|11
Kentucky
|Antonio Reeves finished with 30 points and two steals in Thursday's 95-76 win over Louisville. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Illinois State.
|--
|9-2
|12
N. Carolina
|RJ Davis finished with 23 points and five assists in Wednesday's 81-69 win over Oklahoma. The Tar Heels' next game is Friday against Charleston Southern.
|--
|8-3
|13
Oklahoma
|Oklahoma finished with 18 turnovers and six assists in Wednesday's 81-69 loss to North Carolina. The Sooners' next game is Thursday against Central Arkansas.
|--
|10-1
|14
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 100-76 win over Jackson State. The Zags' next game is Friday against San Diego State.
|--
|9-3
|15
Colo. St.
|Nique Cifford finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Friday's 76-67 win over Loyola Marymount. The Rams' next game is Friday against Adams State.
|--
|11-1
|16
BYU
|Spencer Johnson finished with 14 points and seven assists in Friday's 101-59 win over Bellarmine. The Cougars' next game is Dec. 30 against Wyoming.
|--
|11-1
|17
Ole Miss
|Matthew Murrell finished with 18 points and 10 steals in Tuesday's 74-53 win over Troy. The Rebels' next game is Saturday against Southern Miss.
|--
|11-0
|18
Clemson
|PJ Hall finished with 27 points and four rebounds in Friday's 109-79 win over Queens. The Tigers' next game is Friday against Radford.
|--
|10-1
|19
Duke
|Jared McCain finished with 21 points and three assists in Wednesday's 78-70 win over Baylor. The Blue Devils' next game is Dec. 30 against Queens.
|--
|8-3
|20
Baylor
|Ja'Kobe Walter finished with 26 points and five assists in Friday's 107-48 win over Mississippi Valley State. The Bears' next game is Jan. 2 against Cornell.
|--
|10-2
|21
Wisconsin
|AJ Storr finished with 29 points and two rebounds in Friday's 80-53 win over Chicago State. The Badgers' next game is Jan. 2 against Iowa.
|--
|9-3
|22
James Madison
|Terrence Edwards finished with 29 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 89-75 win over Morgan State. The Dukes' next game is Dec. 30 against Texas State.
|--
|12-0
|23
Providence
|Devin Carter finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 72-57 win over Marquette. The Friars' next game is Saturday against Butler.
|--
|10-2
|24
Auburn
|Jaylin Williams finished with 20 points and three rebounds in Friday's 82-62 win over Alabama State. The Tigers' next game is Dec. 30 against Chattanooga.
|--
|9-2
|25
Virginia
|Isaac McKneely was 1-of-8 from the field in Tuesday's 77-54 loss at Memphis. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday against Morgan State.
|--
|9-2
|26
Texas A&M
|Hayden Hefner finished with 24 points and two rebounds in Friday's 79-52 win over Houston Christian. The Aggies' next game is Dec. 30 against Prairie View A&M.
|--
|8-4