College basketball rankings: Marquette is on a three-game losing streak and tumbles to 17th in the Top 25 And 1
The Golden Eagles have dropped back-to-back games to unranked opponents
Marquette, just eight mornings ago, was preparing to play a game at Villanova -- where a victory would give Steve Wojciechowski's team at least a share of the Big East title. Things were good. But the Golden Eagles lost that game 67-61. Then they backed that loss with a 66-60 loss at home to Creighton this past weekend. And then, on Wednesday night, they backed those losses with a 73-64 loss at Seton Hall in which they were outscored 18-0 in the final 4:22.
In other words, things are no longer good.
Things are bad.
This three-game losing streak has taken Marquette from 12-2 in the Big East to 12-5 in the Big East. And considering Villanova is 13-4 in the league, the Golden Eagles now have to beat Georgetown this weekend -- and hope Seton Hall upsets Villanova -- or else Jay Wright's Wildcats will be outright Big East champs for the fifth time in a six-year span. Obviously, that's quite a turn of events. A lot can change from one week to the next. Nobody understands this better right now than Marquette.
I dropped Marquette to 17th in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Villanova remains No. 24. And, yes, Gonzaga is No. 1 for the 19th consecutive morning.
Thursday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|The Zags are 12-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top six of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 20 straight games by an average of 29.9 points.
|--
|29-2
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 15-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Louisville.
|--
|27-2
|3
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 14-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Wake Forest. Duke has lost only once this season when it wasn't missing a starter.
|--
|26-4
|4
|Tennessee
|The Vols are 13-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Kentucky. All three of UT's losses are to schools ranked in the top 20 of the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|27-3
|5
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 15-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Duke. North Carolina is 13-1 in its past 14 games heading into its regular-season finale with Duke.
|--
|25-5
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Ole Miss. UK is a game back of UT and LSU in the loss column of the SEC standings with one regular-season game left.
|--
|25-5
|7
|Michigan
|The Wolverines are 17-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win at Maryland. Michigan is 6-3 in its past nine games heading into Saturday's game at Michigan State.
|--
|26-4
|8
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Iowa State.
|--
|25-5
|9
|LSU
|The Tigers are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Wednesday's win at Florida. LSU needs only to beat Vanderbilt on Saturday to secure at least a share of its first SEC title since 2009.
|--
|25-5
|10
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans are 15-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Nebraska. Michigan State is 6-1 in its past seven games heading into its regular-season finale with Michigan.
|--
|24-6
|11
|Houston
|The Cougars dropped to 13-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss to UCF. Houston is tied with Cincinnati atop the AAC standings with two regular-season games remaining.
|--
|27-2
|12
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 12-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Virginia Tech. Florida State is 11-1 in its past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at North Carolina.
|--
|24-6
|13
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 15-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Michigan State and Maryland. Purdue's five-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at Minnesota.
|1
|22-8
|14
|Nevada
|The Wolf Pack are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Air Force. Nevada needs to beat San Diego State on Saturday to share the MWC title with Utah State.
|1
|27-3
|15
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies are 10-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's OT loss at Florida State. Virginia Tech is 4-2 in its past five games with the lone losses in that stretch coming to Virginia and FSU.
|1
|22-7
|16
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 12-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's win at TCU. KSU is tied with Texas Tech atop the Big 12 standings heading into Saturday's game with Oklahoma.
|1
|23-7
|17
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles are 14-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Wednesday's loss at Seton Hall. Marquette has dropped three straight games heading into Saturday's game against Georgetown.
|4
|23-7
|18
|Kansas
|Kansas is 15-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks can now finish no better than third in the Big 12.
|--
|22-8
|19
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 12-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's loss to Michigan. Maryland will take a two-game losing streak into its regular-season finale with Minnesota.
|--
|21-9
|20
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers are 13-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Penn State. Wisconsin is 9-3 in its past 12 games with wins over Michigan and Maryland.
|--
|20-9
|21
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 7-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 3 game at Northern Illinois. Buffalo will take an eight-game winning streak into Friday's game with Bowling Green.
|--
|27-3
|22
|Cincinnati
|The Bearcats are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina. Cincinnati is 13-1 in its past 14 games after Saturday's win over Memphis.
|--
|25-4
|23
|Wofford
|The Terriers are 7-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford finished 18-0 in the Southern Conference with 12 double-digit league wins.
|--
|26-4
|24
|Villanova
|The Wildcats are 15-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Marquette and Florida State. Villanova is tied with Marquette in the loss column of the Big East standings with one regular-season game remaining.
|--
|22-8
|25
|Auburn
|The Tigers are 12-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-80 KenPom teams. Auburn is 5-1 in its past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kentucky.
|--
|21-9
|26
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs are 11-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-80 KenPom teams. Mississippi State is 5-2 in its past seven games with the lone losses in that stretch coming at UT and at Auburn.
|--
|21-9
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Radford vs. Presbyterian odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Presbyterian vs. Radford 10,000 times
-
Winthrop vs. Charleston Southern odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Winthrop vs. Charleston Southern...
-
St. Peter's vs. Marist odds, MAAC picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's St. Peter’s vs. Marist game 10,000...
-
NC State falls to Ga. Tech in stunner
Georgia Tech spoiled senior night for the Pack, who fell in heartbreaking fashion
-
No. 10 LSU bests Florida in OT
The Tigers are one win away from securing at least a co-SEC championship
-
Seton Hall upsets No. 16 Marquette
Pirates pad NCAA Tournament resume with huge Big East win