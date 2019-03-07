College basketball rankings: Marquette is on a three-game losing streak and tumbles to 17th in the Top 25 And 1

Marquette, just eight mornings ago, was preparing to play a game at Villanova -- where a victory would give Steve Wojciechowski's team at least a share of the Big East title. Things were good. But the Golden Eagles lost that game 67-61. Then they backed that loss with a 66-60 loss at home to Creighton this past weekend. And then, on Wednesday night, they backed those losses with a 73-64 loss at Seton Hall in which they were outscored 18-0 in the final 4:22.

In other words, things are no longer good.

Things are bad.

This three-game losing streak has taken Marquette from 12-2 in the Big East to 12-5 in the Big East. And considering Villanova is 13-4 in the league, the Golden Eagles now have to beat Georgetown this weekend -- and hope Seton Hall upsets Villanova -- or else Jay Wright's Wildcats will be outright Big East champs for the fifth time in a six-year span. Obviously, that's quite a turn of events. A lot can change from one week to the next. Nobody understands this better right now than Marquette.

I dropped Marquette to 17th in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Villanova remains No. 24. And, yes, Gonzaga is No. 1 for the 19th consecutive morning.

