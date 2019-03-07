College basketball rankings: Marquette is on a three-game losing streak and tumbles to 17th in the Top 25 And 1

Marquette, just eight mornings ago, was preparing to play a game at Villanova -- where a victory would give Steve Wojciechowski's team at least a share of the Big East title. Things were good. But the Golden Eagles lost that game 67-61. Then they backed that loss with a 66-60 loss at home to Creighton this past weekend. And then, on Wednesday night, they backed those losses with a 73-64 loss at Seton Hall in which they were outscored 18-0 in the final 4:22.

In other words, things are no longer good.

Things are bad.

This three-game losing streak has taken Marquette from 12-2 in the Big East to 12-5 in the Big East. And considering Villanova is 13-4 in the league, the Golden Eagles now have to beat Georgetown this weekend -- and hope Seton Hall upsets Villanova -- or else Jay Wright's Wildcats will be outright Big East champs for the fifth time in a six-year span. Obviously, that's quite a turn of events. A lot can change from one week to the next. Nobody understands this better right now than Marquette.

I dropped Marquette to 17th in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Villanova remains No. 24. And, yes, Gonzaga is No. 1 for the 19th consecutive morning.

Thursday's Top 25 And 1

Biggest Movers
1 Purdue
4 Marquette
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Gonzaga The Zags are 12-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top six of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 20 straight games by an average of 29.9 points. --29-2
2 Virginia The Cavaliers are 15-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Louisville. --27-2
3 Duke The Blue Devils are 14-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Wake Forest. Duke has lost only once this season when it wasn't missing a starter. --26-4
4 Tennessee The Vols are 13-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Kentucky. All three of UT's losses are to schools ranked in the top 20 of the Top 25 And 1. --27-3
5 N. Carolina The Tar Heels are 15-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Duke. North Carolina is 13-1 in its past 14 games heading into its regular-season finale with Duke. --25-5
6 Kentucky The Wildcats are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Ole Miss. UK is a game back of UT and LSU in the loss column of the SEC standings with one regular-season game left. --25-5
7 Michigan The Wolverines are 17-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's win at Maryland. Michigan is 6-3 in its past nine games heading into Saturday's game at Michigan State. --26-4
8 Texas Tech The Red Raiders are 15-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take an eight-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Iowa State. --25-5
9 LSU The Tigers are 16-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Wednesday's win at Florida. LSU needs only to beat Vanderbilt on Saturday to secure at least a share of its first SEC title since 2009. --25-5
10 Michigan St. The Spartans are 15-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Nebraska. Michigan State is 6-1 in its past seven games heading into its regular-season finale with Michigan. --24-6
11 Houston The Cougars dropped to 13-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's loss to UCF. Houston is tied with Cincinnati atop the AAC standings with two regular-season games remaining. --27-2
12 Florida St. The Seminoles are 12-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Virginia Tech. Florida State is 11-1 in its past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at North Carolina. --24-6
13 Purdue The Boilermakers are 15-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Michigan State and Maryland. Purdue's five-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at Minnesota. 122-8
14 Nevada The Wolf Pack are 8-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win at Air Force. Nevada needs to beat San Diego State on Saturday to share the MWC title with Utah State. 127-3
15 Va. Tech The Hokies are 10-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's OT loss at Florida State. Virginia Tech is 4-2 in its past five games with the lone losses in that stretch coming to Virginia and FSU. 122-7
16 Kansas St. The Wildcats are 12-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's win at TCU. KSU is tied with Texas Tech atop the Big 12 standings heading into Saturday's game with Oklahoma. 123-7
17 Marquette The Golden Eagles are 14-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Wednesday's loss at Seton Hall. Marquette has dropped three straight games heading into Saturday's game against Georgetown. 423-7
18 Kansas Kansas is 15-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks can now finish no better than third in the Big 12. --22-8
19 Maryland The Terrapins are 12-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's loss to Michigan. Maryland will take a two-game losing streak into its regular-season finale with Minnesota. --21-9
20 Wisconsin The Badgers are 13-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Saturday's win over Penn State. Wisconsin is 9-3 in its past 12 games with wins over Michigan and Maryland. --20-9
21 Buffalo The Bulls are 7-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 3 game at Northern Illinois. Buffalo will take an eight-game winning streak into Friday's game with Bowling Green. --27-3
22 Cincinnati The Bearcats are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina. Cincinnati is 13-1 in its past 14 games after Saturday's win over Memphis. --25-4
23 Wofford The Terriers are 7-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford finished 18-0 in the Southern Conference with 12 double-digit league wins. --26-4
24 Villanova The Wildcats are 15-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Marquette and Florida State. Villanova is tied with Marquette in the loss column of the Big East standings with one regular-season game remaining. --22-8
25 Auburn The Tigers are 12-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-80 KenPom teams. Auburn is 5-1 in its past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kentucky. --21-9
26 Miss. State The Bulldogs are 11-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-80 KenPom teams. Mississippi State is 5-2 in its past seven games with the lone losses in that stretch coming at UT and at Auburn. --21-9
