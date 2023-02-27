The top five of Monday's AP Top 25 poll remained the same as last week with Houston retaining its spot at No. 1 and Alabama, Kansas, UCLA and Purdue — in that order — coming in at the Nos. 2-5 spots. But after a wild week in the sport much of the top 10 got an overhaul, with Marquette bouncing all the way up from No. 10 to No. 6, Baylor climbing to No. 7, Gonzaga moving into the top 10 and both Arizona and Texas falling one spot.

The top-ranked Cougars earned 49 first-place votes in the poll this week, up from 48 last week and 22 in each of the two weeks prior, but voters remained split this week about which team is deserving of the No. 1 spot. Kansas received the second-most first-place votes with eight but ranked No. 3 this week. Alabama received the third-most first-place votes with five but ranked No. 2, edging the Jayhawks by 11 total points in the poll.

There was plenty of other movement throughout the poll this week as well with some new names including Kentucky re-entering the rankings after exiting it in Week 5. A preseason top-five team, Kentucky moved to No. 23 this week after extending its winning streak to four games with wins over Florida and Auburn.

AP Top 25

1. Houston (49)

2. Alabama (5)

3. Kansas (8)

4. UCLA

5. Purdue

6. Marquette

7. Baylor

8. Arizona

9. Texas

10. Gonzaga

11. Kansas St

12. Tennessee

13. Virginia

14. UConn

15. Indiana

16. Miami

17. Saint Mary's

18. San Diego State

19. Xavier

20. Providence

21. Maryland

22. TCU

23. Kentucky

24. Texas A&M

25. Pittsburgh

Others receiving votes: Creighton 87, Duke 78, Oral Roberts 40, Northwestern 39, FAU 25, Iowa State 20, Nevada 17, Missouri 16, Arkansas 7, NC State 6, Charleston 6, Clemson 5, Memphis 4, Southern Cal 3, Boise State 3, VCU 1, West Virginia 1.