College basketball rankings: Marquette, No. 10 in Top 25 And 1, still projected to win Big East even after loss at Villanova

Marquette had an opportunity to secure a share of the school's second Big East title Wednesday. But the Golden Eagles didn't do it. Instead, they lost 67-61 at Villanova to fall to 23-5 overall, 12-3 in the league. So now Steve Wojciechowski's team only has a one-game lead in the loss column of the conference standings over a Villanova program that's won four Big East outright championships in the past five seasons.

That's the bad news.

The good news is that Marquette figures to be a favorite in each of its final three regular-season games -- vs. Creighton at home, vs. Seton Hall on the road, vs. Georgetown at home -- and is still projected to be outright Big East champs, according to KenPom. In other words, this loss at Villanova wasn't a killer. The Golden Eagles were 5-point underdogs who trailed by just two points with 29 seconds remaining before losing by six. So, more or less, this was merely an example of a team losing a competitive game on the road it was supposed to lose. And because I try not to punish teams for losing competitive games on the road they were supposed to lose, I've simply left Marquette 10th in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. I won't punish the Golden Eagles for doing what they were supposed to do -- especially when they'll enter the weekend 8-4 in Quadrant 1 opportunities.

Thursday's Top 25 And 1