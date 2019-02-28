College basketball rankings: Marquette, No. 10 in Top 25 And 1, still projected to win Big East even after loss at Villanova

Marquette is one game ahead of the reigning national champs in the loss column of the league standings

Marquette had an opportunity to secure a share of the school's second Big East title Wednesday. But the Golden Eagles didn't do it. Instead, they lost 67-61 at Villanova to fall to 23-5 overall, 12-3 in the league. So now Steve Wojciechowski's team only has a one-game lead in the loss column of the conference standings over a Villanova program that's won four Big East outright championships in the past five seasons.

That's the bad news.

The good news is that Marquette figures to be a favorite in each of its final three regular-season games -- vs. Creighton at home, vs. Seton Hall on the road, vs. Georgetown at home -- and is still projected to be outright Big East champs, according to KenPom. In other words, this loss at Villanova wasn't a killer. The Golden Eagles were 5-point underdogs who trailed by just two points with 29 seconds remaining before losing by six. So, more or less, this was merely an example of a team losing a competitive game on the road it was supposed to lose. And because I try not to punish teams for losing competitive games on the road they were supposed to lose, I've simply left Marquette 10th in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. I won't punish the Golden Eagles for doing what they were supposed to do -- especially when they'll enter the weekend 8-4 in Quadrant 1 opportunities.

Thursday's Top 25 And 1

Biggest Movers
1 Mississippi State
3 Maryland
Rk
Teams
  
Chg
Rcrd
1 Gonzaga The Zags are 10-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to schools ranked outside of the top seven of the Top 25 And 1. Gonzaga has won 18 straight games by an average of 31.3 points. --27-2
2 Virginia The Cavaliers are 14-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with both losses coming to Duke. Virginia will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Pittsburgh. --25-2
3 Duke The Blue Devils are 15-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss at Virginia Tech. Duke has lost only once this season when it wasn't missing a starter. --24-4
4 Kentucky The Wildcats are 14-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with nine of those wins qualifying as Quadrant 1 victories. Kentucky is 14-1 in its past 15 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to LSU. --24-4
5 N. Carolina The Tar Heels are 13-5 in Quadrant1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Duke. North Carolina is 11-1 in its past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Virginia. --23-5
6 Tennessee The Vols are 12-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. All three of UT's losses are to schools ranked in the top 15 of the Top 25 And 1. --25-3
7 Michigan St. The Spartans are 14-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Michigan, Purdue, Maryland, Iowa and Wisconsin. Michigan State will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Indiana. --23-5
8 Michigan The Wolverines are 15-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Sunday's loss at home to Michigan State. Michigan is 4-3 in its past seven games heading into Thursday's game with Nebraska. --24-4
9 Houston The Cougars are 13-1 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over LSU and Cincinnati. Houston will take a 12-game winning streak into Saturday's game with UCF. --27-1
10 Marquette The Golden Eagles are 13-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Wisconsin, Louisville, Kansas State, Villanova and Buffalo. Marquette's four-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at Villanova. --23-5
11 Texas Tech The Red Raiders are 13-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kansas and Kansas State. Texas Tech will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's game at TCU. --23-5
12 LSU The Tigers are 14-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Kentucky and Tennessee. Tremont Waters has missed LSU's past two games with an "illness." --23-5
13 Purdue The Boilermakers are 14-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with wins over Michigan State, Maryland and Iowa. Purdue will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Ohio State. --21-7
14 Nevada The Wolf Pack are 8-1 in Quadrant 2 opportunities - but still in search of a first Quadrant 1 win. Nevada's chance to get one will come Saturday at Utah State. 126-2
15 Kansas Kansas is 14-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's 15-point win over Kansas State. The Jayhawks are one game back of Texas Tech and Kansas State in the loss column of the Big 12 standings with three regular-season games remaining. 121-7
16 Va. Tech The Hokies are 10-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's win over Duke. Virginia Tech is 4-1 in its past five games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Virginia. 122-6
17 Maryland The Terrapins' two-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at Penn State. Maryland is 12-8 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities heading into Sunday's game with Michigan. 321-8
18 Florida St. The Seminoles are 10-6 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's win over Notre Dame. Florida State has only lost three times this season to schools not currently ranked in the Top 25 And 1. --22-6
19 Kansas St. The Wildcats are 10-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Monday's 15-point loss at Kansas. KSU is tied in the loss column with Texas Tech atop the Big 12 standings with three regular-season games remaining. --21-7
20 Wisconsin The Badgers are 11-9 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's double-overtime loss at Indiana. Wisconsin is 8-3 in its past 11 games with wins over Michigan and Maryland. --19-9
21 Iowa The Hawkeyes are 11-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities after Tuesday's loss at Ohio State. Iowa is 5-2 in its past seven games with wins over Michigan and Indiana. --21-7
22 Buffalo The Bulls are 6-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 3 game at Northern Illinois. Buffalo will take a six-game winning streak into Friday's game with Miami. 125-3
23 Cincinnati The Bearcats are 9-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with one additional loss coming in a Quadrant 4 game at East Carolina. Cincinnati is 12-1 in its past 13 games heading into Saturday's game with Memphis. 124-4
24 Wofford The Terriers are 7-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities, with zero losses to sub-40 KenPom teams. Wofford will take a 15-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Chattanooga. 124-4
25 Washington The Huskies are 6-5 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-60 KenPom teams. Washington is 15-1 in its past 16 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Arizona State. 122-5
26 Miss. State The Bulldogs are 12-7 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses to sub-90 KenPom teams. Mississippi State will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Auburn. NR21-7

IN: Mississippi State

OUT: Louisville

CBS Sports Insider

Gary Parrish is an award-winning college basketball columnist and television analyst for CBS Sports who also hosts the highest-rated afternoon drive radio show in Memphis, where he lives with his wife... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories