College basketball rankings: Marvin Bagley keeps Duke No. 1 in updated Top 25 (and 1)

Marvin Bagley, just four months ago, was playing in the Nike Peach Jam and on track to spend this season as a senior in high school. But then the 6-foot-11 forward reclassified, graduated early, enrolled at Duke and did so with the type of fanfare that comes with being a uniquely gifted possible future No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.

Is the young man all hype?

Repeatedly, I've said absolutely not and insisted he'd be an impactful college player right from the start. In fact, Bagley's enrollment is the only reason I moved Duke to No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) in the preseason, and he did nothing to make me rethink things Friday night. The consensus No. 1 player in the Class of 2017 finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils' season-opening victory over Elon. His 25 points are more than any other Duke freshman has ever scored in a debut.

"We've been working in the summer, practicing and going in the weight room, [and] we were doing all this stuff for this night right here," Bagley said afterward. "We just have fun, man. We share the ball well. We come out in attack-mode."

Next up for Duke is Saturday's game with Utah Valley — meaning Mike Krzyzewski, a West Point graduate, should get career win No. 1,000 on Veteran's Day. Assuming that happens, Duke will remain No. 1 heading into Tuesday's showdown in Chicago with Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans.

Here is Saturday morning's updated Top 25 (and one):