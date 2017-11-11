College basketball rankings: Marvin Bagley keeps Duke No. 1 in updated Top 25 (and 1)
Texas A&M takes West Virginia's slot in Saturday's update of CBS Sports' daily rankings
Marvin Bagley, just four months ago, was playing in the Nike Peach Jam and on track to spend this season as a senior in high school. But then the 6-foot-11 forward reclassified, graduated early, enrolled at Duke and did so with the type of fanfare that comes with being a uniquely gifted possible future No. 1 overall pick in the NBA Draft.
Is the young man all hype?
Repeatedly, I've said absolutely not and insisted he'd be an impactful college player right from the start. In fact, Bagley's enrollment is the only reason I moved Duke to No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one) in the preseason, and he did nothing to make me rethink things Friday night. The consensus No. 1 player in the Class of 2017 finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in the Blue Devils' season-opening victory over Elon. His 25 points are more than any other Duke freshman has ever scored in a debut.
"We've been working in the summer, practicing and going in the weight room, [and] we were doing all this stuff for this night right here," Bagley said afterward. "We just have fun, man. We share the ball well. We come out in attack-mode."
Next up for Duke is Saturday's game with Utah Valley — meaning Mike Krzyzewski, a West Point graduate, should get career win No. 1,000 on Veteran's Day. Assuming that happens, Duke will remain No. 1 heading into Tuesday's showdown in Chicago with Tom Izzo's Michigan State Spartans.
Here is Saturday morning's updated Top 25 (and one):
|
Rk
|
Teams
|
Chg
|
Rcrd
|1
|
|Marvin Bagley finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's victory over Elon. That represented the most points in history scored by a Duke freshman in his college debut.
|--
|1-0
|2
|
|Allonzo Trier got 32 points on 13 shots in Friday's win over Northern Arizona. DeAndre Ayton, the heralded freshman, added 19 points and 12 assists for the Wildcats.
|--
|1-0
|3
|
|Devonte' Graham got 10 points, 12 assists and seven rebounds in Friday's victory over Tennessee State. The Jayhawks cruised in the game despite the absence of Billy Preston, who served a one-game suspension for what Bill Self called a curfew violation.
|--
|1-0
|4
|
|Miles Bridges finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's win over North Florida. Freshman forward Jaren Jackson added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his debut.
|--
|1-0
|5
|
|The Shockers held UMKC to 27.7 percent shooting in Friday's victory over the Kangaroos. Landry Shamet finished with 17 points on seven field goal attempts.
|--
|1-0
|6
|
|The Wildcats had to overcome a double-digit deficit to escape Utah Valley's upset bid on Friday. Hamidou Diallo finished with a game-high 18 points, five rebounds and three assists.
|--
|1-0
|7
|
|Omari Spellman, who was ineligible last season, finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's victory over Columbia. Donte DiVincenzo added 13 points and five rebounds off the bench.
|--
|1-0
|8
|
|Five Trojans, including Chimezie Metu, reached double-figures in points in Friday's win over Cal State Fullerton. USC held D'Anthony Melton out of the game because of lingering concerns from the ongoing FBI investigation.
|--
|1-0
|9
|
|The Gators open the season Monday against Gardner-Webb. They'll do so without John Egbunu, who is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered last season.
|--
|0-0
|10
|
|Bruce Brown recorded his second career triple-double (10 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists) in Friday's win over Gardner-Webb. It was only the third triple-double in school history.
|--
|1-0
|11
|
|Luke Maye finished with a career-high 26 points, on 16 shots, in Friday's win over Northern Iowa. The Tar Heels played without Joel Berry, who is out with a broken hand.
|--
|1-0
|12
|
|The Irish open the season Saturday at DePaul. They'll be led by Bonzie Colson, a CBS Sports preseason First Team All-American.
|--
|0-0
|13
|
|Jordan Murphy got 35 points and 15 rebounds in Friday's victory over South Carolina Upstate. Nine of his rebounds were offensive rebounds.
|--
|1-0
|14
|
|Scottie Lindsey finished with 26 points and nine rebounds in Friday's win over Loyola (Md.). The Wildcats won despite blowing a 17-point lead in the second half.
|--
|1-0
|15
|
|The Bearcats took 39 3-pointers in Friday's victory over Savannah State. Justin Jenifer finished with 15 points and five assists off the bench.
|--
|1-0
|16
|
|The Zags made 11 3-pointers in Friday's win over Texas Southern. Josh Perkins, who finished with a game-high 20 points, was responsible for six of them.
|--
|1-0
|17
|
|Five Bears scored at least 15 points in Friday's victory over Central Arkansas. Baylor shot a school-record 70.6 percent from 3-point range in the game.
|--
|1-0
|18
|
|David Padgett will make his coaching debut Sunday against George Mason. The Cardinals were a consensus top-10 team until Hall of Fame Rick Pitino was fired.
|--
|0-0
|19
|
|The Crimson Tide beat Memphis by double-digits Friday even though Avery Johnson was without four of his top six players. McDonald's All-American Collin Sexton is expected to make his debut Tuesday against Lipscomb.
|--
|1-0
|20
|
|Kris Wilkes made four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points in Friday's win over Georgia Tech. Aaron Holiday added 11 points and seven assists.
|--
|1-0
|21
|
|The Gaels will open the season Saturday against St. Francis (Pa.). Jock Loadale averaged 16.9 points and 9.5 rebounds last season.
|--
|0-0
|22
|
|Tevon Bluiett took 12 shots, made nine and finished with a game-high 25 points in Friday's win over Morehead State. J.P. Macura added 18 points and five steals.
|--
|1-0
|23
|
|The Aggies had the nation's most impressive victory Friday - specifically a 23-point destruction of West Virginia. Admon Gilder and Tyler Davis each scored 23 points.
|4
|1-0
|24
|
|The Boilermakers shot 59.0 percent from the field in Friday's victory over SIU-Edwardsville. Dakota Mathias finished with a team-high 18 points, four rebounds and three assists.
|--
|1-0
|25
|
|Stanford Robinson, who began his career at Indiana, finished with 18 points and seven steals off the bench in Friday's win over UNC Asheville. Andre Berry added 15 points in 17 minutes.
|--
|1-0
|26
|
|Maliek White scored a team-high 13 points off the bench in Friday's win over Houston Baptist. Nine different Providence players recorded at least one steal.
|--
|1-0
