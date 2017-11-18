College basketball rankings: Marvin Bagley returns, No. 1 Duke rolls
The Blue Devils improved to 4-0 in an easy win vs. Southern.
Marvin Bagley returned from an eye injury Friday and got 19 points and 11 rebounds in Duke's 78-61 victory over Southern. So the freshman forward is now averaging 18.0 points and 9.3 rebounds despite playing just 10 minutes Tuesday against Michigan State, which makes you wonder where he'd be statistically if not for the eye issue.
So let's look at the numbers.
Bagley is averaging 32.3 minutes per game if you remove the Michigan State game from the equation. And he had four points and six rebounds in 10 minutes against Michigan State. That means he was on pace to score 13 points and grab 19 rebounds if he'd played his normal 32.3 minutes against Tom Izzo's Spartans. And if he'd done that, Bagley would now be averaging 20.3 points and 12.5 rebounds.
In other words, Bagley has been awesome -- just dominant and impactful right from the jump. And that's among the reasons the Blue Devils remain No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).
The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.
|1
|
|Grayson Allen had a back-to-earth game in Friday's win over Southern. The senior guard missed all six 3-pointers he attempted and finished with just 10 points.
|--
|4-0
|2
|
|DeAndre Ayton has recorded three double-doubles in three games. The freshman forward is averaging 18.7 points and 11.7 rebounds while shooting 60.0 percent from the field.
|--
|3-0
|3
|
|Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk scored a career-high 27 points in Friday's win over South Dakota State. The senior wing is averaging 19.7 points and 4.3 rebounds through three games.
|--
|3-0
|4
|
|The Spartans lost to top-ranked Duke Tuesday primarily because they let the Blue Devils grab 25 offensive rebounds. Michigan State only finished with 23 defensive rebounds in the game.
|--
|1-1
|5
|
|Shaq Morris finished with 18 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's win over Charleston. The 6-8 post player is averaging 17.0 points and 7.5 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|6
|
|The Wildcats shot 56.9 percent from the field in Friday's win over East Tennessee State. Quade Green finished with a game-high 21 points.
|--
|3-1
|7
|
|Mikal Bridges took 10 shots, made nine and finished with a game-high 24 points in Friday's win over Lafayette. Jalen Brunson added 22 points and six assists.
|--
|3-0
|8
|
|Bennie Boatwright finished with 28 points and eight rebounds in Monday's win over North Dakota State. The Trojans held De'Anthony Melton out for the second consecutive game.
|--
|2-0
|9
|
|Rice transfer Egor Koulechov got 13 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 108-68 win over North Florida. He's averaging 23.0 points and 7.0 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|10
|
|Bruce Brown was one of three Miami starters to score 15 points in Thursday's 90-59 win over Florida A&M. Chris Lykes added 13 points off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|11
|
|Joel Berry missed 10 of the 11 shots he took in Wednesday's 93-81 win over Bucknell. It was Berry's first time on the court in a game since breaking his hand in the preseason.
|--
|2-0
|12
|
|Bonzie Colson got 27 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's win over Mount St. Mary's. Rex Pflueger added 13 points and 10 rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|13
|
|Jordan Murphy got 18 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 107-81 victory over Niagara. The junior forward is averaging 25.3 points and 13.3 rebounds through three games.
|--
|3-0
|14
|
|The Bearcats have scored at least 97 points in all three games this season. Jaron Cumberland is averaging a team-high 16.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists.
|--
|3-0
|15
|
|Freshman Zach Norvell Jr. scored 18 points in 23 minutes off the bench in Tuesday's 106-69 victory over Howard. The Zags made 14 3-pointers in the game.
|--
|2-0
|16
|
|Jo Lual-Acuil Jr. finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's victory over Alcorn State. Manu Lecomte added 17 points and five assists.
|--
|3-0
|17
|
|Deng Adel took eight shots, made seven and finished with 21 points in Friday's win over Omaha. Ray Spalding added 19 points and 11 rebounds.
|--
|2-0
|18
|
|Collin Sexton finished with 25 points and five assists in Friday's victory over Alabama A&M. The McDonald's All-American is averaging 23.5 points and 5.0 assists.
|--
|3-0
|19
|
|The Bruins shot 55.2 percent from the field in Friday's win over South Carolina State. Thomas Welsh finished with 13 points and 15 rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|20
|
|Calvin Hermanson scored 22 points on 10 field goal attempts in Wednesday's 76-57 win over Cal State Fullerton. The junior forward is averaging 20.7 points through three games.
|--
|3-0
|21
|
|Trevon Bluiett scored a game-high 25 points in Thursday's 80-70 win at Wisconsin. He's averaging 25.3 points and 7.7 rebounds through two games.
|--
|3-0
|22
|
|DJ Hogg scored a team-high 24 points in Friday's victory over UC Santa Barbara. The junior forward is averaging 21.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists.
|--
|2-0
|23
|
|The Boilermakers shot 57.1 percent from the field in Tuesday's win at Marquette. Isaac Haas led Purdue with a team-high 22 points in just 20 minutes.
|--
|3-0
|24
|
|Angel Delgado got 19 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 84-68 victory over Indiana. The senior center has three double-doubles in three games.
|--
|3-0
|25
|
|Vladimir Brodziansky is averaging a team-high 16.7 points and 3.7 rebounds in 26.3 minutes per game. The senior forward is shooting 65.6 percent from the field.
|--
|3-0
|26
|
|The Mountaineers' lone loss came to a Texas A&M team ranked higher than them in the Top 25 (and one). James Bolden is averaging a team-high 17.5 points.
|--
|1-1
