College basketball rankings: Marvin Bagley returns, No. 1 Duke rolls

Marvin Bagley returned from an eye injury Friday and got 19 points and 11 rebounds in Duke's 78-61 victory over Southern. So the freshman forward is now averaging 18.0 points and 9.3 rebounds despite playing just 10 minutes Tuesday against Michigan State, which makes you wonder where he'd be statistically if not for the eye issue.

So let's look at the numbers.

Bagley is averaging 32.3 minutes per game if you remove the Michigan State game from the equation. And he had four points and six rebounds in 10 minutes against Michigan State. That means he was on pace to score 13 points and grab 19 rebounds if he'd played his normal 32.3 minutes against Tom Izzo's Spartans. And if he'd done that, Bagley would now be averaging 20.3 points and 12.5 rebounds.

In other words, Bagley has been awesome -- just dominant and impactful right from the jump. And that's among the reasons the Blue Devils remain No. 1 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one).

The complete Top 25 (and one) is below.