College basketball rankings: Maryland at Illinois provides a pivotal Big Ten matchup of Top 25 And 1 teams

Maryland was a preseason top-10 team in the AP Top 25 poll, USA Today Coaches poll and the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. So there's nothing too surprising about the Terrapins, on a five-game winning streak, sitting atop the Big Ten seven days into February.

But Illinois?

Undeniably, it's a bit of a surprise that Illinois is the school tied for first with Maryland considering Brad Underwood's team was picked seventh in the preseason Big Ten poll -- and yet here we are. Maryland and Illinois are both 8-3 in the Big Ten heading into Friday night's showdown inside the StateFarm Center. So the winner of this game will wake up Saturday alone in first and thus be best positioned to win at least a share of the regular-season league title with just eight conference games remaining.

"I would expect nothing [less] than [for] both teams to play to their capabilities," Underwood told reporters this week.

If that's what happens, if both teams play to their capabilities, it should be a fantastic 40 minutes thanks, in part, to the presence of two of the Big Ten's best bigs -- namely Jalen Smith and Kofi Cockburn. Smith, a 6-foot-10 sophomore, is averaging 15.2 points and 10.0 rebounds for Maryland. Cockburn, a 7-foot center, is averaging 14.0 points and 9.2 rebounds for Illinois. Maryland is No. 10 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Illinois is No. 19. Tip is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET.

