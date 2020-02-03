College basketball rankings: Maryland, Auburn and LSU make big jumps in Coaches Poll
Monday brought a nice boost for Maryland and a few SEC teams who move up in the Coaches Poll
The top five of Monday's college basketball Coaches Poll remained the same as last week, but there was plenty of action below.
Baylor is still the No. 1 team in the nation but Maryland and Auburn both jumped six spots and cracked the top-10 after victories over ranked opponents.
Maryland's rise came after an 82-72 win over ranked Iowa on Thursday, which extended the Terrapins' win streak to four games. Auburn also extended its winning streak to four with a victory over ranked Kentucky. Both teams have bounced back from two-game conference losing skids to reclaim status among the game's top teams.
Elsewhere, the Big East arguably improved its collective status in the Coaches Poll after a wacky Saturday that saw all three of its ranked teams lose at home. Now, the league has four ranked teams as Creighton cracked the poll at No. 22 following its road win over Villanova. The Wildcats dropped just two spots to No. 12, while Seton Hall and Butler also remained in the top-20 despite home losses. A fifth Big East team, Marquette, went from receiving just seven votes in last week's poll to receiving 18 votes this week after beating DePaul and Xavier. The Golden Eagles will have a golden opportunity to make a bigger statement this week with games against Villanova and Butler.
Meanwhile, the American Athletic Conference is hanging on in the polls by a thread after Wichita State dropped out of the poll and Houston fell five spots to No. 25. after a loss at Cincinnati.
Coaches Poll
- Baylor
- Gonzaga
- Kansas
- San Diego State
- Louisville
- Dayton
- Duke
- Florida State
- Maryland
- Auburn
- West Virginia
- Villanova
- Seton Hall
- Oregon
- Michigan State
- Kentucky
- Iowa
- LSU
- Penn State
- Butler
- Illinois
- Creighton
- Arizona
- Colorado
- Houston
Others receiving votes: Texas Tech 31; Rutgers 21; Wichita St. 20; Marquette 18; Tulsa 12; Yale 10; Ohio St. 9; St. Mary's 8; Rhode Island 8; Stanford 4; Northern Iowa 4; Wisconsin 3; Virginia 3; Indiana 2; Brigham Young 2.
