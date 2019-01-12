College basketball rankings: Maryland hands Indiana its second straight loss and returns to the Top 25 And 1

1 Tennessee The Vols' body of work features 12 double-digit victories and a single-digit win over Gonzaga. The lone loss on the resume is an overtime loss to Kansas in which Grant Williams fouled out. -- 13-1

2 Duke Duke's resume includes five wins over top-40 KePom teams - among them Texas Tech, Auburn and Indiana. The lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Gonzaga in the title game of the Maui Invitational. -- 13-1

3 Virginia The Cavaliers' perfect record features 10 double-digit wins - among them Wednesday's 27-point victory at Boston College. Only two teams (Maryland, Marshall) have cracked the 60-point barrier against Virginia. -- 14-0

4 Michigan The Wolverines' perfect start includes double-digit wins over North Carolina, Indiana, Purdue and Villanova. Only two teams have stayed within single-digits of Michigan. -- 16-0

5 Gonzaga The Zags have won six straight games since losing at North Carolina. Their resume includes victories over Duke, Creighton, Washington and Arizona -- and zero sub-10 KenPom losses. -- 15-2

6 Kansas Dedric Lawson finished with 31 points and 14 rebounds in Wednesday's win over TCU. The Jayhawks' resume features victories over six top-50 KenPom teams and zero sub-60 losses. -- 13-2

7 Michigan St. The Spartans have won eight consecutive games since losing in overtime at Louisville. Seven of their 14 wins are against teams currently ranked in the top 75 at KenPom - among them Ohio State, Florida, Texas and Purdue. -- 14-2

8 Texas Tech The Red Raiders' resume features six victories over top-100 KenPom teams -- among them Oklahoma, Nebraska and Kansas State. Texas Tech's lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Duke. -- 14-1

9 Va. Tech The Hokies have won nine consecutive games since losing by a point at Penn State. Virginia Tech's resume includes wins over Purdue, Washington and Notre Dame. -- 14-1

10 N. Carolina The Tar Heels' resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most recently a win at NC State -- and zero sub-30 losses. North Carolina is 7-0 inside the Dean Smith Center. -- 12-3

11 NC State The Wolfpack's seven-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday by North Carolina. North Carolina State is now 4-2 against top-70 KenPom schools. -- 13-2

12 Florida St. The Seminoles' body of work features three wins over top-50 KenPom teams and zero sub-30 losses. Next up is Saturday's home game against Duke. -- 13-2

13 Nevada The Wolf Pack bounced back from their 27-point loss at New Mexico with Wednesday's 39-point win over San Jose State. The best victories on their resume are wins over Arizona State and Utah State. -- 15-1

14 Miss. State The Bulldogs' nine-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at South Carolina. The best wins on Mississippi State's resume are victories over Cincinnati, Clemson and Saint Mary's. -- 12-2

15 Oklahoma The Sooners' body of work features four top-55 KenPom wins and zero sub-15 losses. Oklahoma's two Big 12 losses came at Kansas and at Texas Tech. -- 12-3

16 Auburn Auburn's two-game winning streak was snapped Wednesday at Ole Miss. The Tigers are 0-3 against the three highest-rated KenPom teams they've played. 1 11-3

17 Maryland The Terrapins will take a five-game winning streak into Monday's game at Wisconsin. Their resume features two top-30 KenPom wins and zero sub-50 losses. NR 14-3

18 Indiana The Hoosiers will take a two-game losing streak into Monday's game with Nebraska. Indiana's resume features three top-50 KenPom wins and zero sub-55 losses. 2 12-4

19 Marquette Markus Howard scored 53 points on 26 shots in Wednesday's overtime win at Creighton. The Golden Eagles' resume features five victories over top-50 KenPom teams and zero sub-50 losses. 1 13-3

20 Buffalo The Bulls' body of work includes wins over three top-60 KenPom teams and a lone loss at Marquette. Buffalo is expected to be favored in every remaining regular-season game. 1 14-1

21 Houston The Cougars took their first loss of the season Wednesday at Temple. They're now 7-1 against top-100 KenPom teams. 1 15-1

22 Ohio St. OSU's loss at Rutgers on Wednesday was the program's first loss to a sub-100 KenPom team since Chris Holtmann took over. The Buckeyes will take a two-game losing streak into Saturday's game with Iowa. 1 12-3

23 Kentucky Kentucky is 2-3 vs. top-100 KenPom opponents with nine victories over sub-100 competition. Seven of the Wildcats' next eight games are against top-100 schools. 1 11-3

24 Villanova Villanova's four-game winning streak has allowed Jay Wright's team to start 3-0 in the Big East for the first time since 2016. The Wildcats are the only Big East team without a league loss. 1 12-4

25 St. John's The Red Storm squandered a double-digit lead Tuesday and lost at Villanova. They're now 1-2 vs. top-50 KenPom teams. 1 14-2