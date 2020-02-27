College basketball rankings: Maryland moves closer to Big Ten title after rallying to beat Minnesota

Maryland hasn't secured an outright league title in 18 years.

But that should change no later than next Sunday.

"We've got a team of fighters," Terrapins coach Mark Turgeon told reporters late Wednesday, minutes after Darryl Morsell sank a 3-pointer with 1.9 seconds left that lifted Maryland to a 74-73 victory at Minnesota.

The Terrapins closed at Minnesota on a 10-1 run, erased an eight-point deficit in the final 2:06 remaining and flipped what looked like a loss into a win. As a result, Maryland is now 23-5 overall and 13-4 in the Big Ten -- two games ahead of Penn State and Michigan State in the league standings (with just three regular-season games remaining). So, barring a surprise, the Terrapins are about to win their first outright conference title since 2002. And you remember what happened in 2002, right?

Yep, Maryland won the national title.

Whether history will repeat itself in that way remains to be seen. But, undeniably, the Terrapins are good enough to win six games in the NCAA Tournament. They're experienced, talented and, like Turgeon said, filled with fighters. If nothing else, with March just around the corner, they definitely look the part.

Maryland is No. 8 in Thursday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Next up is Saturday's game with Michigan State inside Xfinity Center. After that, the Terrapins will close the regular season with games against Rutgers (away) and Michigan (home).

