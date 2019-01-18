College Basketball Rankings: Maryland, No. 13 in the Top 25 And 1, takes a six-game winning streak to Ohio State

Michigan hasn't lost all season. And Michigan State is on an 11-game winning streak. So it wouldn't be accurate to label Maryland as the Big Ten's hottest team.

But Maryland is undeniably hot.

The Terrapins have won six straight games since a disappointing home loss to Seton Hall three days before Christmas and, in the process, secured victories over Nebraska, Indiana and Wisconsin. That's strong. But one thing Maryland hasn't done is beat a top-50 KenPom team on the road -- which is among the reasons Friday night's game at Ohio State is the most compelling matchup on the schedule. Yes, OSU has dropped three straight to fall to 12-4. But the Buckeyes are still ranked 27th at KenPom and 36th in the NET. So this does qualify as an opportunity for Maryland to add a Quad-1 road win to its resume.

Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.

Maryland is 13th in Friday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.

Friday's Top 25 And 1