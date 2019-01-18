College Basketball Rankings: Maryland, No. 13 in the Top 25 And 1, takes a six-game winning streak to Ohio State
The Buckeyes enter Friday's game on a three-game losing streak
Michigan hasn't lost all season. And Michigan State is on an 11-game winning streak. So it wouldn't be accurate to label Maryland as the Big Ten's hottest team.
But Maryland is undeniably hot.
The Terrapins have won six straight games since a disappointing home loss to Seton Hall three days before Christmas and, in the process, secured victories over Nebraska, Indiana and Wisconsin. That's strong. But one thing Maryland hasn't done is beat a top-50 KenPom team on the road -- which is among the reasons Friday night's game at Ohio State is the most compelling matchup on the schedule. Yes, OSU has dropped three straight to fall to 12-4. But the Buckeyes are still ranked 27th at KenPom and 36th in the NET. So this does qualify as an opportunity for Maryland to add a Quad-1 road win to its resume.
Tip is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. ET.
Maryland is 13th in Friday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.
Friday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' body of work features a single-digit victory over Gonzaga and 14 double-digit wins over everybody from Louisville to Florida. The lone loss on the resume came in overtime to Kansas.
|--
|15-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers' 16-0 record features 12 double-digit wins -- among them Tuesday's 22-point victory over Virginia Tech. Only two teams have cracked the 60-point barrier against Virginia.
|--
|16-0
|3
|Michigan
|Michigan's perfect start includes double-digit wins over North Carolina, Indiana, Villanova and Purdue. Only two teams have stayed within single-digits of the Wolverines.
|--
|17-0
|4
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won eight straight since losing consecutive games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features five wins over top-55 KenPom teams - most notably a neutral-court win over Duke in the Maui Invitational.
|--
|17-2
|5
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks' body of work features eight wins over top-50 KenPom teams - among them victories over Tennessee, Michigan State and Marquette. Lagerald Vick scored a game-high 21 points in Monday's win over Texas.
|--
|15-2
|6
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have won 11 straight since losing in overtime at Louisville. Michigan State's resume features nine wins over top-75 KenPom teams - among them road victories at Nebraska, Ohio State and Florida.
|--
|16-2
|7
|Duke
|The Blue Devils lost at home to Syracuse on Monday after Tre Jones suffered an AC joint separation. The freshman point guard is officially listed as "out indefinitely."
|--
|14-2
|8
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies' nine-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at Virginia. Virginia Tech's resume is highlighted by victories over Purdue and Washington.
|--
|14-2
|9
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders' five-game winning streak was snapped at home Wednesday by Iowa State. Texas Tech is 5-2 against top-50 KenPom opponents
|--
|15-2
|10
|Nevada
|Cody Martin sank a 3-pointer in the final seconds Tuesday to lift Nevada to a win at Boise State. The Wolf Pack have won three straight games since losing at New Mexico.
|--
|17-1
|11
|Auburn
|The Tigers' resume features six wins over top-100 KenPom teams - among them victories over Washington and Arizona - and zero sub-40 losses. Next up is Saturday's home game with Kentucky.
|--
|13-3
|12
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels have one of the sport's weirdest resumes. They've beaten Gonzaga at home and NC State on the road, but lost to Texas on a neutral court and been blown out at home by Louisville.
|--
|13-4
|13
|Maryland
|The Terrapins' six-game winning streak includes victories over Nebraska, Indiana and Wisconsin. Next up is Friday's game at Ohio State.
|--
|15-3
|14
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles won at Georgetown Tuesday despite Markus Howard only playing three minutes. The All-American candidate left the game with back discomfort.
|--
|15-3
|15
|Oklahoma
|The Sooners own wins over TCU, Florida and Wofford - but are just 2-3 in their past five games. Oklahoma's next two games are on the road against Texas and Oklahoma State.
|--
|13-4
|16
|Buffalo
|The Bulls' body of work features four wins over top-75 KenPom teams -- among them wins at Syracuse and West Virginia -- and a lone loss at Marquette. Buffalo will take a five-game winning streak into Friday's game against Eastern Michigan.
|--
|16-1
|17
|Nebraska
|The Huskers' two-game winning streak was snapped Thursday by Michigan State. Four of Nebraska's five losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|13-5
|18
|Houston
|The Cougars' body of work features eight wins over top-100 KenPom teams - among them a victory over LSU. The lone loss is a single-digit loss on the road at Temple.
|--
|17-1
|19
|Ole Miss
|The Rebels' 10-game winning streak was snapped Tuesday at home by LSU. Ole Miss is 4-3 against top-100 KenPom teams in its first season under Kermit Davis.
|--
|13-3
|20
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' resume features four wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably victories over North Carolina and Louisville. UK's losses are to Duke, Seton Hall and Alabama.
|--
|13-3
|21
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs' resume features five wins over top-50 KenPom teams -- among them Tuesday's win over Florida that snapped a two-game losing streak. Three of Mississippi State's next four games are on the road.
|--
|13-3
|22
|NC State
|The Wolfpack took a bad loss Tuesday -- specifically a 71-67 loss to a Wake Forest team that entered with a 7-8 record. NC State is 1-2 in its past three games.
|--
|14-3
|23
|Villanova
|Villanova's five-game winning streak has allowed Jay Wright's team to start 4-0 in the Big East for the first time since 2016. The Wildcats are the only Big East school still without a league loss.
|--
|13-4
|24
|Louisville
|The Cardinals' resume featuers four wins over top-55 KenPom teams - most notably victories over Michigan State and North Carolina. Three of Louisville's losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|12-5
|25
|Purdue
|Purdue's body of work features six wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- among them victories over Maryland, Iowa and Wisconsin. Three of the Boilermakers' six losses are to teams also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|11-6
|26
|Iowa
|The Hawkeyes' resume features four wins over top-50 KenPom teams - most notably victories over Nebraska, Iowa State and Ohio State - and zero sub-20 losses. Iowa will take a four-game winning streak into Sunday's game with Illinois.
|--
|15-3
