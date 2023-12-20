It took Penny Hardaway four seasons to take Memphis to the NCAA Tournament. He has endured an NCAA investigation. Those are just two short sentences that illustrate how things haven't always gone smoothly for the former NBA All-Star since he accepted the opportunity to lead his alma mater. And in the early years, when things weren't going so well for any number of reasons, the most common thing random fans would tweet when compelled to get a joke off was something along the lines of, "Well, this is what happens when you hire a 'high school coach.'"
Yes, it is true that Hardaway was a high school coach in the city when Memphis hired him. So, yes, Memphis did technically hire a high school coach. But when folks regularly labeled Hardaway that way, it was never meant as a simple statement of fact as much as it was meant as an undeniable slap in the face.
I'm sure it bothered Hardaway.
It would've bothered me.
And I couldn't help but think of that as Memphis recorded its latest big win Tuesday night, this one a 77-54 victory over Virginia, how I used to couldn't go one week without seeing somebody call Hardaway a "high school coach." Now it feels like it's been years since I've heard somebody negatively label him that way, which is a testament to the growth Hardaway has made in his six years working at this level, and to the consistently impressive program he's now running.
He took the Tigers to the NCAA Tournament in 2022.
He took them again in 2023.
And now he's taken them all the way up to No. 9 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, where Purdue remains No. 1 for the fourth consecutive day.
"We have the energy back in the city," Hardaway said late Tuesday. "We have the energy back in the building. We have a good opportunity to do something special."
Hardaway challenged this team in the offseason — even before he knew exactly what this team would look like — by creating a non-league schedule that would either allow the Tigers to build a nice at-large resume for the NCAA Tournament or really send them into conference play with some bumps. There was no great way to know how it would go, but it's gone incredibly well. Memphis is 9-2 with six wins over power-conference teams, five wins over top-55 teams at KenPom.com, and five wins away from home over top-100 teams at KenPom.
The Tigers have seven victories inside the first two quadrants. The only other team in the country that also already has that many wins inside the first two quadrants is top-ranked Purdue. Read that sentence again, if you need to.
Where will things go from here?
As always, we'll see.
But, for what it's worth, KenPom is projecting Memphis to be favored in every remaining game until it plays at FAU on March 9 in the regular-season finale. That alone suggests some long winning streaks over the next few months are likely in the Tigers' future, and that Hardaway is now set up to continue to show his previous skeptics that hiring a "high school coach" nearly six years ago was quite literally the smartest thing Memphis could've done.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Purdue
|Fletcher Loyer finished with 27 points and four steals in Saturday's 92-84 win over Arizona. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday against Jacksonville.
|--
|10-1
|2
Kansas
|Kevin McCullar finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 75-71 win at Indiana. The Jayhawks' next game is Friday against Yale.
|--
|10-1
|3
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 70-66 win over Texas A&M. The Cougars' next game is Thursday against Texas State. vvv
|--
|11-0
|4
UConn
|Donovan Clingan finished with 21 points and eight rebounds in Friday's 76-63 win over Gonzaga. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Seton Hall.
|--
|10-1
|5
Arizona
|Arizona allowed Purdue to shoot 53.8% from the field in Saturday's 92-84 loss to the Boilermakers. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Alabama.
|--
|8-1
|6
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler finished with 20 points and eight assists in Saturday's 79-70 win over NC State. The Vols' next game is Thursday against Tarleton State.
|1
|8-3
|7
Illinois
|Coleman Hawkins finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 74-57 win over Colgate. The Illini's next game is Friday against Missouri.
|1
|8-2
|8
Oklahoma
|Rivaldo Soares finished with 13 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 81-47 win over Green Bay. The Sooners' next game is Wednesday against North Carolina.
|1
|10-0
|9
Memphis
|David Jones finished with 26 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 77-54 win over Virginia. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Vanderbilt.
|9
|9-2
|10
Marquette
|Chase Ross was 0-of-7 from the field in Tuesday's 72-57 loss at Providence. The Golden Eagles' next game is Friday against Georgetown.
|4
|9-3
|11
FAU
|Johnell Davis finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 64-54 win over St. Bonaventure. The Owls' next game is Saturday against Arizona.
|1
|9-2
|12
Kentucky
|Rob Dillingham finished with 17 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 87-83 win over North Carolina. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Louisville.
|1
|8-2
|13
N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot was limited to nine points in Saturday's 87-83 loss to Kentucky. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday against Oklahoma.
|1
|7-3
|14
Baylor
|Baylor allowed Michigan State to shoot 63.3% from the field in Saturday's 88-64 loss to the Spartans. The Bears' next game is Wednesday against Duke.
|1
|9-1
|15
Gonzaga
|Gonzaga allowed UConn to shoot 55.8% from the field in Friday's 76-63 loss to the Huskies. The Zags' next game is Wednesday against Jackson State.
|1
|8-3
|16
Colo. St.
|Isaiah Stevens finished with 18 points and six assists in Sunday's 86-54 win over CSU Pueblo. The Rams' next game is Friday against Loyola Marymount.
|1
|10-1
|17
BYU
|Richie Saunders finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 86-54 win over Georgia State. The Cougars' next game is Friday against Bellarmine.
|1
|10-1
|18
Ole Miss
|Matthew Murrell finished with 18 points and 10 steals in Tuesday's 74-53 win over Troy. The Rebels' next game is Saturday against Southern Miss.
|1
|11-0
|19
Clemson
|Chase Hunter was 3-of-11 from the field in Saturday's 79-77 loss at Memphis. The Tigers' next game is Friday against Queens.
|--
|9-1
|20
Duke
|Kyle Filipowski finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 89-68 win over Hofstra. The Blue Devils' next game is Wednesday against Baylor.
|--
|7-3
|21
Wisconsin
|Steven Crowl finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Thursday's 75-60 win over Jacksonville State. The Badgers' next game is Friday against Chicago State.
|--
|8-3
|22
James Madison
|T.J. Bickerstaff finished with 18 points and four steals in Tuesday's 87-48 win over Coppin State. The Dukes' next game is Friday against Morgan State.
|1
|11-0
|23
Providence
|Devin Carter finished with 22 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 72-57 win over Marquette. The Friars' next game is Saturday against Butler.
|NR
|10-2
|24
Auburn
|Aden Holloway finished with 15 points and six assists in Sunday's 91-75 win over USC. The Tigers' next game is Friday against Alabama State.
|--
|8-2
|25
Creighton
|Trey Alexander finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 85-82 win over Alabama. The Bluejays' next game is Wednesday against Villanova.
|--
|9-2
|26
Virginia
|Isaac McKneely was 1-of-8 from the field in Tuesday's 77-54 loss at Memphis. The Cavaliers' next game is Dec. 27 against Morgan State.
|4
|9-2