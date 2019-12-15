College Basketball Rankings: Memphis jumps to No. 11 in Top 25 And 1 after impressive win at Tennessee

Saturday was a great day for road underdogs.

First, Oregon, as a 3.5-point underdog, won 71-70 in overtime at Michigan. Then Memphis, as a 6-point underdog, won 51-47 at Tennessee. Then Gonzaga, as 2-point underdog, won 84-80 at Arizona. Put simply, those are three of the best wins any ranked teams have secured this season. And the most impressive of the bunch is probably the Tigers' victory that snapped UT's 31-game winning streak at home.

What a win.

Memphis entered this game at Thompson-Boiling Arena down two starters -- one of whom is projected by some to be the No. 1 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft (James Wiseman), the other being the player who was leading the team in minutes played until he fractured his hand last month (Lester Quinones). Regardless, the Tigers managed to overcome a double-digit deficit and earn the biggest win of Penny Hardaway's college coaching career. It doubled as Memphis' first road win over a school ranked in the Associated Press Top 25 poll since January 2014. And now it's not crazy to think this Memphis team that's 9-1 -- with the lone loss coming to Oregon in Portland by single-digits -- could maybe, just maybe, go 12-0 during Wiseman's 12-game suspension. The Tigers are currently 7-0 without Wiseman, and the only time they'll be underdogs between now and the day Wiseman returns is in next month's game at Wichita State.

Memphis is No. 11 in Sunday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings -- one spot behind the Oregon team that beat Michigan Saturday and Memphis last month. Oregon and Memphis both jumping into the top 11 after great road wins pushed North Carolina down two spots, no fault of its own. And Ohio State is No. 1 for the fifth consecutive morning. The Buckeyes are 9-0 with three wins by at least 25 points over top-25 KenPom teams. They play at Minnesota on Sunday and, with a victory, should become this season's fifth different team to be No. 1 in the AP poll when it updates Monday.

Sunday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 3 Villanova 6 Michigan Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Ohio St. Kaleb Wesson got 28 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 106-74 victory over Penn State. The Buckeyes have also beaten Villanova and North Carolina by 25 points each. -- 9-0 2 Kansas David McCormack scored a career-high 28 points in Saturday's 98-57 victory over Kansas City. The Jayhawks have won nine straight games since their season-opening loss to Duke. -- 9-1 3 Gonzaga Corey Kispert finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 84-80 win at Arizona. The Zags have won 10 consecutive games on the road. -- 11-1 4 Louisville Jordan Nwora finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 99-67 victory over Eastern Kentucky. The Cardinals shot 63.0% from the field in the game. -- 10-1 5 Maryland The Terrapins were held to 33.3% shooting from the field in Tuesday's loss at Penn State. Anthony Cowan was responsible for 12 of Maryland's 38 misses. -- 10-1 6 Dayton Obi Toppin finished with 19 points, eight rebounds and two blocks in Saturday's 78-47 win over Drake. The Flyers' lone loss is an overtime loss to Kansas. 1 8-1 7 Kentucky Ashton Hagans scored 21 points in Saturday's 67-53 win over Georgia Tech. By beating Josh Pastner, UK coach John Calipari improved to 18-0 in games against his former assistants. 1 8-1 8 Duke Tre Jones finished with 15 points, six rebounds and four assists in Friday's 77-63 victory at Virginia Tech. The Blue Devils have won three straight since losing to Stephen. F. Austin. 1 9-1 9 Virginia Francisco Caffaro came off the bench and scored 10 points and grabbed seven rebounds in Sunday's 56-47 win over North Carolina. The Cavaliers won with a season-low 16 made field goals. 1 8-1 10 Oregon Payton Pritchard scored 19 of his 23 points after halftime in Saturday's 71-70 overtime victory at Michigan. The Ducks now own three wins over top-35 KenPom teams. 2 8-2 11 Memphis Tyler Harris made three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points in Saturday's 51-47 win at Tennessee. Memphis snapped the Vols' 31-game winning streak at home. 2 9-1 12 Michigan Zavier Simpson missed eight of his 11 field goal attempts in Saturday's 71-70 overtime loss to Oregon. The Wolverines are 1-3 since winning the Battle 4 Atlantis. 6 8-3 13 N. Carolina The Tar Heels were 1-of-14 from 3-point range in Sunday's 56-47 loss at Virginia. UNC finished with 12 turnovers and just six assists. 2 6-3 14 Auburn J'Von McCormick finished with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Saturday's 67-61 win over Saint Louis. Auburn is one of five remaining undefeated teams but still looking for its first win over a top-70 KenPom opponent. -- 9-0 15 Baylor MaCio Teague scored 10 points and grabbed four rebounds in Tuesday's 53-52 win over Butler. The Bears won despite shooting just 22.2% from 3-point range. -- 8-1 16 Arizona Nico Mannion missed 17 of the 20 shots he attempted in Saturday's 84-80 loss to Gonzaga. Arizona allowed the Zags to shoot 47.5% from the field in the game. -- 10-2 17 Florida St. Devin Vassell finished with 14 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 72-53 win over Clemson. Florida State trailed by six points at the break but outscored the Tigers 45-20 in the second half. -- 8-2 18 Villanova Justin Moore came off the bench and got 16 points in Saturday's 78-70 win over Delaware. The Wildcats' two losses are to Ohio State and Baylor. 3 8-2 19 Tennessee The Vols missed 22 of the 26 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 51-47 loss to Memphis. Tennessee lost despite holding the Tigers to just five points in the first 12 minutes of the game. 1 7-2 20 Washington The Huskies shot 50.9% from the field on Sunday but still lost 83-76 to Gonzaga. Washington's only other loss is a neutral-court loss to Tennessee. -- 7-2 21 Butler Aaron Thompson finished with eight points and eight assists in Saturday's 66-41 win over Southern. Butler has won 57 straight non-league games at home. 1 10-1 22 San Diego St Malachi Flynn sank a 3-pointer in the final second Sunday to lift San Diego State to a 59-57 win over San Jose State. The Aztecs are 10-0 for the first time since the 2010-11 season. 1 10-0 23 Purdue Sasha Stefanovic scored 14 points in Sunday's 58-44 win over Northwestern. Two of Purdue's three losses are to teams ranked in the top 25 at KenPom. 1 6-3 24 VCU Marcus Santos-Silva scored 13 points with just seven field goal attempts in Saturday's 69-57 win over Old Dominion. The Rams' two losses are to Tennessee and Purdue. 1 7-2 25 Penn St. Lamar Stevens finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 73-71 victory over Alabama. The Nittany Lions have six wins over top-100 KenPom teams. 1 9-2 26 Michigan St. Xavier Tillman scored nine points and grabbed 13 rebounds in Saturday's 72-49 win over Oakland. The Spartans are 4-1 in their past five games with the lone loss coming to Duke. NR 7-3

IN: Michigan State

OUT: Seton Hall