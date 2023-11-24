Memphis wing David Jones did not make the CBS Sports list of the Top 100 And 1 college basketball players this preseason — but don't blame me! The ballot I submitted included the 6-foot-6 transfer from St. John's; he just didn't get enough votes elsewhere.

It is what it is.

No big deal.

But let the record show that Jones is making my ballot look smarter and smarter through five games this season — especially after what he did in the fifth game of this season. In 33 minutes against Arkansas on Thursday, Jones took 14 shots, made 10 of them and finished with 36 points, five steals, four rebounds and two assists in an 84-79 victory over the Razorbacks. He's the main reason Penny Hardaway's Tigers are 5-0 and up to No. 14 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

"[David Jones] kicked our butt," said Arkansas coach Eric Musselman, whose Razorbacks are down to No. 24 in the Top 25 And 1. "There's a lot of scouts here and stuff. They're gonna remember that performance. He played that good. He was that dominant on unbelievable efficiency."

Jones is now averaging 18.8 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.4 steals in 28.4 minutes per game for a Memphis squad that owns two neutral-court wins over top-40 KenPom.com teams (Arkansas, Michigan) and a true-road victory over a top-90 KenPom team (Missouri). It's not the sport's best resume; that belongs to Purdue. But it's exactly the type of resume Hardaway was hoping to create for the NCAA Tournament selection committee when he scheduled aggressively in advance of a conference slate that won't offer many opportunities to secure quality victories.

Up next for Memphis is a showdown with Villanova in Friday's title game of the Battle 4 Atlantis. If the Tigers win, they'll have three victories over top-40 KenPom teams. Only Purdue would then enter the weekend with more.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 10 Colorado State 10 Creighton Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Purdue Zach Edey finished with 28 points and 15 rebounds in Wednesday's 78-75 win over Marquette. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday against Texas Southern. -- 6-0 2 Marquette Marquette allowed Purdue to shoot 50.8% from the field in Wednesday's 78-75 loss to the Boilermakers. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday against Southern. -- 5-1 3 Arizona Caleb Love finished with 17 points and four assists in Thursday's 74-68 win over Michigan State. The Wildcats' next game is Dec. 2 against Colgate. -- 6-0 4 Duke Tyrese Proctor finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 95-66 win over La Salle. The Blue Devils' next game is Friday against Southern Indiana -- 4-1 5 Kansas Hunter Dickinson finished with 17 points and 20 rebounds in Wednesday's 69-60 win over Tennessee. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday against Eastern Illinois. -- 5-1 6 Houston LJ Cryer finished with 18 points and two rebonds in Sunday's 69-55 win over Dayton. The Cougars' next game is Friday against Montana. -- 6-0 7 UConn Alex Karaban finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Monday's 81-71 win over Texas. The Huskies' next game is Friday against Manhattan. -- 5-0 8 Miami Nijel Pack finished with 28 points and two rebounds in Sunday's 91-83 win over Kansas State. The Hurricanes' next game is Nov. 28 at Kentucky. 1 5-0 9 Tennessee Tennessee only shot 31.0% from the field in Wednesday's 69-60 loss to Kansas. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against North Carolina. 1 4-2 10 Texas A&M Henry Coleman III finished with 24 points and six rebounds in Thursday's 89-77 win over Penn State. The Aggies' next game is Friday against FAU. 1 5-0 11 Baylor Ja'Kobe Walter finished with 24 points and four steals in Wednesday's 88-72 win over Oregon State. The Bears' next game is Friday against Florida. 1 5-0 12 Gonzaga Anton Watson finished with 32 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 69-65 win over UCLA. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Cal State Bakersfield. 1 4-1 13 Kentucky D.J. Wagner finished with 22 points and six assists in Monday's 96-88 OT victory over Saint Joseph's. The Wildcats' next game is Friday against Marshall. 1 4-1 14 Memphis David Jones finished with 36 points and four rebounds in Thursday's 84-79 win over Arkansas. The Tigers' next game is Friday against Villanova. 3 5-0 15 FAU Vladislav Goldin finished with 19 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's 91-86 win over Butler. The Owls' next game is Friday against Texas A&M. -- 3-1 16 Texas Texas only grabbed seven offensive rebounds in Monday's 81-71 loss to UConn. The Longhorns' next game is Sunday against Wyoming. -- 4-1 17 Colo. St. Isaiah Stevens finished with 20 points and seven assists in Thursday's 69-48 win over Creighton. The Rams' next game is Wednesday against Colorado. NR 6-0 18 Creighton Trey Alexander missed 15 of the 16 shots he attempted in Thursday's 69-48 loss to Colorado State. The Bluejays' next game is Thursday against Oklahoma State. 10 5-1 19 USC Boogie Ellis finished with 22 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 71-63 win over Seton Hall. The Trojans' next game is Friday against Oklahoma. -- 4-1 20 Michigan St. Michigan State only had 10 assists on 26 baskets in Thursday's 74-68 loss to Arizona. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Georgia Southern. -- 3-3 21 Iowa St. Tamin Lipsey finished with 22 points and seven rebounds in Thursday's 68-64 win over VCU. The Cyclones' next game is Friday against Virginia Tech. 3 5-0 22 Illinois Terrence Shannon finished with 24 points and four assists in Sunday's 88-60 win over Southern. The Illini's next game is Friday against Western Illinois. -- 4-1 23 Alabama Mark Sears finished with 24 points and six assists in Friday's 98-67 win over Mercer. The Crimson Tide's next game is Friday against Ohio State. -- 4-0 24 Arkansas Arkansas finished with 18 turnovers and just seven assists in Thursday's 84-79 loss to Memphis. The Razorbacks' next game is Friday against North Carolina. 3 4-2 25 Miss. St. Josh Hubbard finished with 29 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 66-57 win over Northwestern. The Bulldogs' next game is Friday against Nichols State. -- 5-0 26 UCLA Dylan Andrews was 2-of-15 from the field in Wednesday's 69-65 loss to Gonzaga. The Bruins' next game is Nov. 30 against UC Riverside. -- 4-2

In: Colorado State | Out: North Carolina