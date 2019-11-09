College Basketball Rankings: Memphis, No. 7 in Top 25 And 1, prepares to fight NCAA for James Wiseman

The college basketball world spent Friday night focused on Memphis and James Wiseman, for obvious reasons. It's a massive, and important, NCAA case -- one that's already made its way to the legal system.

So grab your popcorn.

Memphis might lose its argument, eventually vacate all games Wiseman plays in and get punished by the NCAA. But until that happens, and as long as it keeps playing Wiseman while flipping a double-bird to the NCAA, Penny Hardaway's Tigers, for better or worse, will remain one of the biggest stories in the sport.

Think about it.

Next Tuesday night, in primetime on ESPN, a nationally ranked Memphis team will play a nationally ranked Oregon team at the Moda Center in Portland. Wiseman, the favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, will, presumably, be in the starting lineup despite the NCAA reminding the world late Friday that he's "likely ineligible" to play college basketball. Who's not tuning in for that? It'll be a spectacle for sure.

As for actual basketball, Memphis beat Illinois-Chicago 92-46 on Friday to improve to 2-0 on this season. Wiseman had 17 points, nine rebounds and five blocks in 25 minutes -- meaning the 7-foot-1 center is now averaging 22.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks in 23.5 minutes per contest through two games. The Tigers are No. 7 in Saturday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings. Their next opponent, Oregon, is No. 15.

Biggest Movers 2 Washington 6 Baylor Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Kentucky Nick Richards scored 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Friday's win over Eastern Kentucky. Immanuel Quickley added 16 points and five assists. -- 2-0 2 Duke Cassius Stanley finished with 19 points and seven rebounds in Friday's win over Colorado State. Tre Jones added 15 points and eight assists. -- 2-0 3 Michigan St. The Spartans missed 21 of the 26 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's loss to Kentucky. Preseason National Player of the Year Cassius Winston was responsible for six of those misses. -- 0-1 4 Louisville Jordan Nwora made four 3-pointers and finished with 23 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's win at Miami. The Cardinals shot 47.4 percent from 3-point range in the game. -- 1-0 5 Kansas Devon Dotson finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Friday's win over UNC Greensboro. Ochai Agbaji added 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals. -- 1-1 6 Maryland Jalen Smith got 16 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in Tuesday's win over Holy Cross. The Terrapins won easily despite making just five of the 27 3-pointers they attempted. -- 1-0 7 Memphis Boogie Ellis sank six three-pointers and finished with 22 points in Friday's win over Illinois-Chicago. James Wiseman added 17 points, nine rebounds and five blocks. -- 2-0 8 N. Carolina Cole Anthony finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's win over UNC Wilmington. He's averaging 27.0 points and 10.5 rebounds through two games. -- 2-0 9 Florida Kerry Blackshear, a transfer from Virginia Tech, got 20 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's win over North Florida. Freshman Scottie Lewis added nine points and five rebounds off the bench. -- 1-0 10 Virginia The Cavaliers allowed Syracuse to shoot only 23.6 percent from the field in Wednesday's win at the Carrier Dome. Jay Huff finished with 11 points and 12 rebounds off the bench. -- 1-0 11 Gonzaga Corey Kispert made five 3-pointers and scored 28 points in Tuesday's win over Alabama State. The Zags were 10-of-20 from 3-point range in the game. -- 1-0 12 Seton Hall National Player of the Year candidate Myles Powell finished with 27 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's win over Wagner. Jared Rhoden added 12 points off the bench. -- 1-0 13 Villanova Jeremiah Robinson-Earl got 24 points and 13 rebounds in Tuesday's victory over Army. Saddiq Bey added 22 points. -- 1-0 14 Texas Tech Jahmi'us Ramsey finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's win over Eastern Illinois. The Red Raiders shot 53.3 percent from 3-point range in the blowout. -- 1-0 15 Oregon Payton Pritchard finished with 24 points, seven assists and seven rebounds in Tuesday's win over Fresno State. The Ducks won by double-digits despite shooting just 7.7 percent from 3-point range. -- 1-0 16 Auburn Isaac Okoro scored 17 points on six field goal attempts in Friday's win over Davidson. Anfernee McLemore came off of the bench and added 12 points. -- 2-0 17 Purdue Jahaad Proctor, a graduate-transfer from High Point, scored 26 points in Wednesday's win over Green Bay. The Boilermakers have now won 18 straight games at Mackey Arena. -- 1-0 18 VCU Marcus Evans scored 13 points in Friday's win over North Texas. The Rams won despite shooting just 37.0% from the field. -- 2-0 19 Tennessee Lamonte Turner finished with a team-high 17 points and six assists in Tuesday's win over UNC Asheville. Yves Pons added 15 points and seven rebounds. -- 1-0 20 Ohio St. Kyle Young got a career-high 14 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's win over Cincinnati. D.J. Carton added nine points and five rebounds off the bench. 1 1-0 21 Arizona Zeke Nnaji scored 20 points in 21 minutes in Wednesday's win over Northern Arizona. Nico Mannion added nine points and four assists. 1 1-0 22 Utah St. Justin Bean finished with 18 points and nine rebounds in Friday's win over Weber State. Sam Merrill added 14 points, six rebounds and six assists. 2 2-0 23 Saint Mary's Jordan Ford scored 26 points in Tuesday's overtime victory over Wisconsin. The Gaels used a 21-3 run in the first half to erase what was an early deficit. 2 1-0 24 LSU Javonte Smart finished with 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists in Friday's win over Bowling Green. He was 8-of-8 from the free-throw line. 2 1-0 25 Washington Jaden McDaniels scored 18 points in Friday's win over Baylor. The Huskies shot 46.7% from 3-point range in the victory. NR 1-0 26 Baylor The Bears missed 42 of their 65 field goal attempts in Friday's loss to Washington. Tristan Clark was responsible for 11 of those misses. 6 1-1

In: Washington

Out: Davidson