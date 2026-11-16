MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Two weeks ago this morning, just before Memphis opened against Iowa State, KenPom.com projected the Tigers to finish with a lower point total than their opponents in each of their first four games. In other words, a 0-4 start seemed possible, if not likely. And once you consider that this is the same program that started 26-0 in 2008, has appeared in three Final Fours under three different coaches, and has produced a No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, you can start to understand why folks down here, where I grew up and still live, had largely clocked out after the worst season in 56 years, evidence being season-ticket numbers hard to believe.

But none of that mattered Sunday.

Because, on Sunday inside FedExForum, where Memphis and Louisville once played a conference tournament championship game so memorable that, believe it or not, an iconic rock band wrote a song about it, the two programs got back together -- and not with the Tigers off to that predicted 0-3 start but, rather, with the Tigers sitting at 2-1 with victories over Iowa State and VCU and the lone loss coming at Vanderbilt.

Nobody had a better first week of the season than Memphis. That was true last Sunday. Now, on this Monday, I think you can also say that nobody has had a more surprising first two weeks of the season than Memphis, especially after the Tigers came from 18 points down to beat Louisville 98-78 and improve to 3-1.

"Last year was an anomaly," Hardaway said following the win. "To me, that's a one-off, bro. It's over. My teams don't play like that."

This one certainly does not, which is why the city is reconnecting with it. And I can write that with confidence because, again, I grew up here, still live here, graduated from the university and was the program's beat writer for four years before moving to CBS Sports. Trust me when I tell you, things have slipped, and it was reasonable to wonder if it was recoverable with the Tigers stuck in what rates as the sport's ninth-best conference, a league with no programs that seem comparable in either history or ambition.

Anybody who reads the Top 25 And 1 regularly knows Memphis hasn't been in it as much as it used to be. The general lack of success relative to all normal historical standards, including zero trips to the Sweet 16 since 2009, has taken a toll on the fanbase.

But none of that mattered Sunday.

Because, on Sunday inside FedExForum, it looked like a decent percentage of the people who used to care deeply about the Tigers decided to head downtown and reminisce a little bit thanks to Hardaway building a roster that seems fun and was off to a 2-1 start. Now it's 3-1 with three victories over schools ranked in the top 60 at KenPom. It's a strong resume for the American Athletic Conference favorites and the reason Memphis is No. 25 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.

For whatever it's worth, KenPom is now projecting Memphis to finish 14-4 in the American and win the league by multiple games. If that's the way things unfold, it'll be a job well done by Hardaway, who all along insisted that if he were given a ninth year at his alma mater, he'd get things back on track.

Again, there's still a long way to go. But so far, so good.

Top 25 And 1 rankings