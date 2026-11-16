MEMPHIS, Tenn. -- Two weeks ago this morning, just before Memphis opened against Iowa State, KenPom.com projected the Tigers to finish with a lower point total than their opponents in each of their first four games. In other words, a 0-4 start seemed possible, if not likely. And once you consider that this is the same program that started 26-0 in 2008, has appeared in three Final Fours under three different coaches, and has produced a No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft, you can start to understand why folks down here, where I grew up and still live, had largely clocked out after the worst season in 56 years, evidence being season-ticket numbers hard to believe.
But none of that mattered Sunday.
Because, on Sunday inside FedExForum, where Memphis and Louisville once played a conference tournament championship game so memorable that, believe it or not, an iconic rock band wrote a song about it, the two programs got back together -- and not with the Tigers off to that predicted 0-3 start but, rather, with the Tigers sitting at 2-1 with victories over Iowa State and VCU and the lone loss coming at Vanderbilt.
Nobody had a better first week of the season than Memphis. That was true last Sunday. Now, on this Monday, I think you can also say that nobody has had a more surprising first two weeks of the season than Memphis, especially after the Tigers came from 18 points down to beat Louisville 98-78 and improve to 3-1.
"Last year was an anomaly," Hardaway said following the win. "To me, that's a one-off, bro. It's over. My teams don't play like that."
This one certainly does not, which is why the city is reconnecting with it. And I can write that with confidence because, again, I grew up here, still live here, graduated from the university and was the program's beat writer for four years before moving to CBS Sports. Trust me when I tell you, things have slipped, and it was reasonable to wonder if it was recoverable with the Tigers stuck in what rates as the sport's ninth-best conference, a league with no programs that seem comparable in either history or ambition.
Anybody who reads the Top 25 And 1 regularly knows Memphis hasn't been in it as much as it used to be. The general lack of success relative to all normal historical standards, including zero trips to the Sweet 16 since 2009, has taken a toll on the fanbase.
But none of that mattered Sunday.
Because, on Sunday inside FedExForum, it looked like a decent percentage of the people who used to care deeply about the Tigers decided to head downtown and reminisce a little bit thanks to Hardaway building a roster that seems fun and was off to a 2-1 start. Now it's 3-1 with three victories over schools ranked in the top 60 at KenPom. It's a strong resume for the American Athletic Conference favorites and the reason Memphis is No. 25 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
For whatever it's worth, KenPom is now projecting Memphis to finish 14-4 in the American and win the league by multiple games. If that's the way things unfold, it'll be a job well done by Hardaway, who all along insisted that if he were given a ninth year at his alma mater, he'd get things back on track.
Again, there's still a long way to go. But so far, so good.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Florida
|Alex Condon finished with 16 points and six rebounds in Friday's 83-54 win over Merrimack. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against Notre Dame.
|--
|4-0
|2
UConn
|Braylon Mullins finished with 22 points and three assists in Friday's 84-68 win over Ohio State. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Arizona.
|--
|4-0
|3
Kansas
|Tre White finished with 30 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 89-69 win over Kentucky. The Jayhawks' next gameis Tuesday vs. UNLV in the Players Era in Las Vegas.
|--
|3-0
|4
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears finished with 24 points and nine assists in Friday's 106-72 win over Northern Iowa. The Spartans' next game is Tuesday against Tennessee.
|--
|4-0
|5
Duke
|Dame Sarr finished with 12 points and four rebounds in Friday's 90-47 win over SIUE. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Illinois.
|--
|3-1
|6
Texas
|Isaiah Johnson finished with 26 points and three rebounds in Sunday's 75-72 win over Baylor. The Longhorns' next game is Thursday against Southern Utah.
|--
|4-0
|7
Virginia
|Sam Lewis finished with 28 points and seven rebounds in Friday's 87-83 win at Maryland. The Cavaliers' next game is Tuesday against Old Dominion.
|1
|5-0
|8
St. John's
|Tounde Yessoufou finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's 79-62 win over Syracuse. The Red Storm's next game is Wednesday against Siena.
|1
|4-0
|9
Houston
|Dedan Thomas Jr. finished with 17 points and seven assists in Wednesday's 92-46 win over Jacksonville State. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday against Rutgers.
|1
|3-0
|10
UCLA
|Nikola Kusturica finished with 17 points and three assists in Wednesday's 106-37 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Bruins' next game is Monday against Long Beach State.
|1
|3-0
|11
Texas Tech
|Dakari Spear finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 88-37 win over Stonehill. The Red Raiders' next game is Wednesday against LSU New Orleans.
|1
|4-0
|12
Illinois
|Tomislav Ivisic finished with 28 points and five rebounds in Friday's 108-86 win over Sam Houston. The Illini's next game is Tuesday against Duke.
|1
|3-1
|13
Arizona
|Caleb Holt finished with 24 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 80-69 win at Auburn. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against UConn.
|1
|3-1
|14
Tennessee
|Terrence Hill Jr. finished with 19 points and five assists in Friday's 83-78 win over Tennessee State. The Vols' next game is Tuesday against Michigan State.
|1
|3-0
|15
Miami
|Brent Bland finished with 26 points and five rebounds in Friday's 94-52 win over North Alabama. The Hurricanes' next game is Tuesday against Rider.
|1
|3-1
|16
Arkansas
|Billy Richmond III finished with 21 points and nine rebounds in Friday's 79-66 win over Central Arkansas. The Razorbacks' next game is Tuesday against Indiana.
|1
|3-1
|17
Alabama
|Amari Allen finished with 24 points and five assists in Friday's 82-76 win over Seton Hall. The Crimson Tide's next game is Tuesday against Kennesaw State.
|1
|4-0
|18
LSU
|Donovan Dent finished with 23 points and 10 assists in Saturday's 81-80 win over Gonzaga. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against Louisiana Monroe.
|1
|4-0
|19
Gonzaga
|Davis Fogle missed eight of the 13 shots he attempted in Saturday's 81-80 loss to LSU. The Zags' next game is Tuesday against Montana State.
|1
|2-1
|20
Michigan
|Moustapha Thiam finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 123-79 win over William & Mary. The Wolverines' next game is Saturday at Villanova.
|1
|3-1
|21
USC
|Alijah Arenas finished with 21 points and six assists in Sunday's 122-46 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Trojans' next game is Thursday against Tarleton State.
|1
|4-0
|22
BYU
|Robert Wright III finished with 22 points and seven assists in Thursday's 86-71 win over Montana State. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Northern Colorado.
|1
|4-0
|23
Vanderbilt
|Ace Glass finished with 19 points and four assists in Friday's 89-62 win over Prairie View A&M. The Commodores' next game is Tuesday against Eastern Illinois.
|1
|4-0
|24
Nebraska
|Braden Frager finished with 26 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 102-75 win over Boise State. The Commodores' next game is Wednesday against South Dakota.
|1
|4-0
|25
Memphis
|Jayden Reid finished with 24 points and 10 assists in Sunday's 98-78 win over Louisville. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against Evansville.
|NR
|3-1
|26
Louisville
|Seth Trimble missed nine of the 15 shots he attempted in Sunday's 98-78 loss at Memphis. The Cardinals' next game is Thursday against Stetson.
|19
|2-1