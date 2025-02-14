Memphis took its seven-game winning streak to USF on Thursday and extended it with an 80-65 victory. So the Tigers remain No. 12 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings.
And if you're wondering whether Memphis fans are truly excited with how things are going, or a little bored, peek at this sign that showed up in Tampa.
😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/vcS2c3KXuR— Jason Munz (@munzly) February 14, 2025
Final score: Memphis 80, USF 65.
No, it wasn't actually a Quad 8 win for the Tigers — but it was a victory that fell in Quad 3, which is where just about every victory in the American Athletic Conference falls for Memphis, if not worse. For context, consider that Memphis' eight-game winning streak consists of six Q3 wins and two victories in Q4, and of the Tigers' six regular-season games remaining, five currently project to fall in either Q3 or Q4. In other words, basically all the AAC offers Memphis are games that can damage its resume, not help. Frustrating as that might be for some fans, this should more or less be life for the Tigers until the school figures out how to upgrade conferences.
Either way, Penny Hardaway is handling it well.
After entering his seventh year at his alma mater with big questions following last season's collapse and some unusual personnel decisions fairly late in the calendar (and various other things), Hardaway has been terrific. He guided his mostly new team through a challenging non-league schedule and now has the Tigers cruising through an overmatched conference. Memphis is 21-4 overall, 11-1 in the AAC and bolstered by a resume featuring five Q1 victories — specifically wins over Ole Miss, Michigan State, Missouri, Clemson and UConn.
And oh, by the way, Thursday's win over USF happened to double as Hardaway's 150th victory since replacing Tubby Smith in March 2018.
There were times when it was reasonable to wonder if Hardaway would ever get here — both to 150 career victories and into the top 15 of the AP poll in the middle of February. But now he's here — getting ready to try to secure career victory 151 on Sunday at Wichita State, and with the Tigers ranked this high this late in the season for the first time in 16 years.
"I'm so thankful," Hardaway told Dave Woloshin, the longtime radio play-by-play voice of the Tigers, according to Bluff City Media's Roman Cleary. "I've been faithful to my craft. Even if I've made mistakes, I've been faithful and I worked really hard."
Would all of this be more interesting with more interesting conference games? Yes, of course it would.
But Hardaway can't personally do anything about that. Rather, all he can do is his best to try to keep his players focused on matchups they're largely supposed to win by double-digits, and, ask any coach, that's not easy. But he's doing it, pretty consistently. And as long as that continues, the Tigers will soon have their first conference regular-season championship since 2013 while Hardaway secures his first AAC Coach of the Year award in a landslide.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 80-68 win at Vanderbilt. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Alabama.
|--
|22-2
|2
Alabama
|Jarin Stevenson finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 103-80 win at Texas. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Auburn.
|--
|21-3
|3
Florida
|Denzel Aberdeen finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 81-68 win at Mississippi State. The Gators' next game is Saturday against South Carolina.
|--
|21-3
|4
Duke
|Cooper Flagg finished with 27 points and three steals in Wednesday's 78-57 win over California. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Stanford.
|--
|21-3
|5
Houston
|L.J. Cryer finished with 14 points and three assists in Monday's 76-85 win over Baylor. The Cougars' next game is Saturday at Arizona.
|--
|20-4
|6
Tennessee
|Chaz Lanier was 3-of-13 from the field in Tuesday's 75-64 loss at Kentucky. The Vols' next game is Saturday against Vanderbilt.
|--
|20-5
|7
Texas A&M
|Solomon Washington finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 69-53 win over Georgia. The Aggies' next game is Saturday against Arkansas.
|--
|19-5
|8
Iowa St.
|Keshon Gilbert finished with 15 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 77-65 win at UCF. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday against Cincinnati.
|--
|19-5
|9
Purdue
|Caleb Furst was 2-of-7 from the field in Tuesday's 75-73 loss at Michigan. The Boilermakers' next game is Saturday against Wisconsin.
|--
|19-6
|10
St. John's
|Simeon Wilcher was 4-of-11 from the field in Wednesday's 73-71 loss at Villanova. The Red Storm's next game is Sunday against Creighton.
|--
|21-4
|11
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 19 points and four assists in Tuesday's 68-58 win over DePaul. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday against Seton Hall.
|--
|19-6
|12
Memphis
|Dain Dainja finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Thursday's 80-65 win at USF. The Tigers' next game is Sunday at Wichita State.
|--
|21-4
|13
Michigan
|Danny Wolf finished with 15 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 75-73 win over Purdue. The Wolverines' next game is Sunday at Ohio State.
|--
|19-5
|14
Ole Miss
|Malik Dia finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Wednesday's 72-68 win at South Carolina. The Rebels' next game is Saturday against Mississippi State.
|--
|19-6
|15
Kentucky
|Otega Oweh finished with 13 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 75-64 win over Tennessee. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Texas.
|--
|17-7
|16
Wisconsin
|John Tonje finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 74-63 win over Iowa. The Badgers' next game is Saturday at Purdue
|--
|19-5
|17
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 41 points and 15 rebounds in Texas Tech's 111-106 double-overtime win over Arizona State. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma State.
|--
|19-5
|18
Michigan St.
|Tre Holloman was 2-of-8 from the field in Tuesday's 71-67 loss to Indiana. The Spartans' next game is Saturday at Illinois.
|--
|19-5
|19
Miss. St.
|RJ Melendez was 1-of-5 from the field in Tuesday's 81-68 loss to Florida. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday at Ole Miss.
|--
|17-7
|20
Creighton
|Steven Ashworth was 1-of-8 from the field in Tuesday's 70-66 loss to UConn. The Bluejays' next game is Sunday at St. John's.
|--
|18-7
|21
Arizona
|Caleb Love was 3-of-15 from the field in Tuesday's 73-70 loss at Kansas State. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Houston.
|--
|17-7
|22
UCLA
|Sebastian Mack was 4-of-11 from the field in Tuesday's 83-78 loss at Illinois. The Bruins' next game is Friday at Indiana.
|--
|18-7
|23
Missouri
|Mark Mitchell finished with 25 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 82-58 win over Oklahoma. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Georgia.
|--
|18-6
|24
Louisville
|J'Vonne Hadley finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 91-66 win at NC State. The Cardinals' next game is Sunday at Notre Dame.
|--
|19-6
|25
Kansas
|Hunter Dickinson finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 71-59 win over Colorado. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at Utah.
|--
|17-7
|26
Maryland
|Derik Queen finished with 24 points and 11 rebounds in Thursday's 83-75 win at Nebraska. The Terrapins' next game is Sunday against Iowa.
|NR
|19-6