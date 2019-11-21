College basketball rankings: Memphis, without James Wiseman for next 10 games, remains No. 14 in Top 25 And 1
The NCAA suspended the Tigers' 5-star freshman on Wednesday
Memphis beat Little Rock 68-58 on Wednesday night inside FedExForum. Precious Achiuwa finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds. DJ Jeffries added 15 points in 20 minutes. And if this is the first you're hearing about it, that's understandable because, truth is, the Tigers' on-the-court developments are far less interesting than the Tigers' off-the-court developments.
James Wiseman is still the story.
The NCAA suspended the Tigers' 5-star freshman for 12 games on Wednesday -- nine because his mother accepted what the NCAA labeled a "recruiting inducement" from Penny Hardaway in 2017, three more because Memphis opted to play Wiseman, in defiance of the NCAA, in this season's first three games. By doing so, according to Sports Illustrated and The Athletic, the school is now likely to become the target of a major infractions case because it knowingly played an ineligible player -- which is a clear no-no. And even if the major infractions case never actually materializes, Hardaway will still be forced to recruit with it hanging above his program for months and possibly years. He's terrific so he might succeed. But, still, it's not ideal.
For the purposes of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, I'm going to, for now, leave Memphis right where it's been, at No. 14, even though the Tigers clearly aren't the same team without Wiseman. My approach to mid-season suspensions and injuries has always been to give the school in question the benefit of the doubt and allow it to keep its spot until the resume suggests it shoudn't. So, for better or worse, I'm just going to take the same approach with Memphis heading into Saturday's game with Kermit Davis' Ole Miss Rebels.
Thursday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Duke
|Tre Jones scored a career-high 31 points in Friday's win over Georgia State. The Blue Devils grabbed 30 offensive rebounds in the victory.
|--
|4-0
|2
|Michigan St.
|Xavier Tillman scored a career-high 21 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in Monday's 94-46 win over Charleston Southern. Next up for the Spartans is a game against Virginia Tech in the opening round of the Maui Invitational. Duke remains No. 1 for the seventh consecutive day.
|--
|3-1
|3
|Louisville
|The Cardinals trailed in the second half for the first time this season on Wednesday but still beat South Carolina Upstate 76-50. Jordan Nwora finished with 28 points and nine rebounds.
|--
|5-0
|4
|Kansas
|Udoka Azubuike finished with 21 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 75-63 win over East Tennessee State. The Jayhawks have won three straight since their season-opening loss to Duke.
|--
|3-1
|5
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 74-55 win over Fairfield. The sophomore forward is averaging 15.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.5 blocks through four games.
|--
|4-0
|6
|N. Carolina
|Armando Bacot finished with a career-high 22 points and 14 rebounds in Wednesday's 75-61 victory over Elon. Cole Anthony added nine points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in 36 minutes.
|--
|4-0
|7
|Virginia
|Mamadi Diakite scored 19 points and grabbed six rebounds in Tuesday's 61-55 win over Vermont. Virginia won despite Vermont making 12 3-pointers.
|--
|4-0
|8
|Gonzaga
|Ryan Woolridge finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 72-66 win over Texas-Arlington. The grad-transfer from North Texas is averaging 12.6 points and 6.2 rebounds in 29.2 minutes per game.
|--
|5-0
|9
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell scored 26 points in Sunday's 83-66 win at Saint Louis. The senior guard has scored at least 26 points in three of Seton Hall's four games.
|--
|3-1
|10
|Ohio St.
|Kyle Young got a career-high 15 points in Monday's 86-51 win over Stetson. Eleven different Buckeyes scored in the blowout that OSU led 42-14 at the half.
|--
|4-0
|11
|Kentucky
|Ashton Hagans scored a career-high 26 points in Monday's 82-74 win over Utah Valley. The Wildcats were without Immanuel Quickley, who missed the game because of a chest injury.
|--
|3-1
|12
|Texas Tech
|Jahmi'us Ramsey finished with 25 points in 22 minutes in Wedneday's win over Houston Baptist. The Red Raiders shot 59.7% from the field.
|--
|3-0
|13
|Oregon
|Payton Pritchard scored 24 points and grabbed eight rebounds in Sunday's 67-47 win over UT Arlington. The Ducks' 4-0 record includes a win over Memphis.
|--
|4-0
|14
|Memphis
|DJ Jeffries came off the bench and scored 15 points in Wednesday's 68-58 victory over Little Rock. The Tigers are 4-1 despite shooting just 22.9% from 3-point range through five games.
|--
|4-1
|15
|Auburn
|Austin Wiley finished with 13 points and 10 rebounds in Monday's 91-62 win over Colgate. Isaac Okoro became just the third Auburn freshman since 1991 to score in double-figures in each of his first five games.
|--
|5-0
|16
|VCU
|Mike'L Simms scored a team-high 13 points and was one of six VCU players in double-figures in Sunday's 93-65 win over Jacksonville State. The Rams are turning their opponents over an average of 21 times per game.
|--
|4-0
|17
|Tennessee
|Jordan Bowden scored 16 points and added four steals in Wednesday's 76-41 win over Alabama State. The Vols have won 29 consecutive home games.
|--
|4-0
|18
|Arizona
|Zeke Nnaji scored 19 points and grabbed four rebounds in Sunday's 83-53 win over New Mexico State. The freshman forward is averaging 21.0 points and 6.0 rebounds through four games.
|--
|4-0
|19
|Villanova
|The Wildcats made 14-of-31 3-point attempts in Saturday's 78-54 win over Ohio. Saddiq Bey scored 19 points and grabbed 5 rebounds.
|--
|2-1
|20
|Utah St.
|Sam Merrill made five 3-pointers and scored 21 points in Monday's win over UTSA. The Aggies' next game is Friday against fellow Top 25 And 1 team LSU.
|--
|5-0
|21
|LSU
|Charles Manning came off of the bench and got a team-high 16 points in 22 minutes in Tuesday's 77-50 win over Maryland-Baltimore County. LSU's lone loss is an 84-82 loss at VCU.
|--
|3-1
|22
|Washington
|Isaiah Stewart scored 16 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Tuesday's 72-53 win over Maine. The Huskies used 17 different players in the game.
|--
|3-1
|23
|Baylor
|Freddie Gillespie finished with 11 points and 11 rebounds in Friday's win over Texas State. The Bears started the second half of the victory on an 18-2 run.
|--
|2-1
|24
|Texas
|Courtney Ramey finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's win over California Baptist. Andrew Jones added 11 points and five rebounds off the bench.
|--
|4-0
|25
|Xavier
|The Musketeers scored the first 10 points and never trailed in Friday's win over Missouri State. Tyrique Jones finished with 15 points and six rebounds.
|--
|4-0
|26
|Cincinnati
|Chris Vogt finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds in Thursday's 85-53 win over Alabama A&M. The Bearcats' lone loss is a single-digit loss at Ohio State.
|--
|2-1
