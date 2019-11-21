College basketball rankings: Memphis, without James Wiseman for next 10 games, remains No. 14 in Top 25 And 1

Memphis beat Little Rock 68-58 on Wednesday night inside FedExForum. Precious Achiuwa finished with 16 points and 12 rebounds. DJ Jeffries added 15 points in 20 minutes. And if this is the first you're hearing about it, that's understandable because, truth is, the Tigers' on-the-court developments are far less interesting than the Tigers' off-the-court developments.

James Wiseman is still the story.

The NCAA suspended the Tigers' 5-star freshman for 12 games on Wednesday -- nine because his mother accepted what the NCAA labeled a "recruiting inducement" from Penny Hardaway in 2017, three more because Memphis opted to play Wiseman, in defiance of the NCAA, in this season's first three games. By doing so, according to Sports Illustrated and The Athletic, the school is now likely to become the target of a major infractions case because it knowingly played an ineligible player -- which is a clear no-no. And even if the major infractions case never actually materializes, Hardaway will still be forced to recruit with it hanging above his program for months and possibly years. He's terrific so he might succeed. But, still, it's not ideal.

For the purposes of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, I'm going to, for now, leave Memphis right where it's been, at No. 14, even though the Tigers clearly aren't the same team without Wiseman. My approach to mid-season suspensions and injuries has always been to give the school in question the benefit of the doubt and allow it to keep its spot until the resume suggests it shoudn't. So, for better or worse, I'm just going to take the same approach with Memphis heading into Saturday's game with Kermit Davis' Ole Miss Rebels.

Thursday's Top 25 And 1 rankings