The season will start five weeks from Monday. So, soon enough, we'll have games to watch and discuss -- and, buddy, I think we're all ready for that. For now, though, we're still reduced to following the courts. And on Wednesday, there was another notable development, this time in the state of Indiana, where Judge Kara Krothe granted a preliminary injunction to nearly 90 college athletes who sued for a fifth year of eligibility in Indiana's Monroe County Circuit Court.

So that means it's time to update the 2026-27 CBS Sports preseason Top 25 And 1 college basketball rankings -- again. The most notable names to know are Tamin Lipsey and Malik Reneau, in part because they're impactful players now set to return to schools already ranked in the Top 25 And 1.

Court documents indicate Lipsey intends to return to Iowa State. Miami's official X account tweeted a "Back in Black" video on Wednesday, suggesting Reneau's return. So I'm adding those two players to the rosters at Iowa State and Miami, respectively, and adjusting the Top 25 And 1 accordingly.

Iowa State is up from No. 13 to No. 11 in Version 27 of the Top 25 And 1 with the addition of Lipsey clearly helpful after Killyan Toure suffered an offseason shoulder injury that required surgery and is expected to sideline him until after the calendar flips to January. Meantime, Miami is an even bigger mover -- up from No. 25 to No. 16 after getting its leading scorer back from last season's team that won 26 games under first-year coach Jai Lucas.

Two other notable players granted preliminary injunctions on Wednesday are Sam Alexis and Tre White. If you're wondering why those developments had no impact on Indiana's ranking and/or Kansas' ranking, here's why: Alexis had a while ago announced his intention to return to Indiana, so he's already been on the Hoosiers' projected roster for weeks just like every other publicly committed player.

As for White, all indications are that he's going to return to Kansas -- but that's not official yet. In fact, on Wednesday, Kansas coach Bill Self released a statement indicating he looks forward to talking to White about his future but stopped short of announcing he's definitely returning to the program. So, for now, White will remain an uncommitted player. But, if you're curious, yes, absolutely, his addition to the Jayhawks will push KU into the Top 25 And 1 whenever it's official.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 9 Miami 1 Gonzaga Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Florida This ranking is based on the Gators returning six of the top seven scorers -- specifically Thomas Haugh, Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Reuben Chinyelu, Urban Klavsar and Isaiah Brown -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kentucky transfer Denzel Aberdeen and 7-foot center Jones Lay. -- 27-8 2 Duke This ranking is based on the Blue Devils returning four of the top six scorers -- specifically Patrick Ngongba II, Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer and Dame Sarr -- from a team that finished 35-3 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell, Belmont transfer Drew Scharnowski, Loyola Maryland transfer Jacob Theodosiou, five-star prospects Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr., Bryson Howard and Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje. -- 35-3 3 Illinois This ranking is based on the Illini returning five of the top eight scorers -- specifically Andrej Stojakovic, David Mirkovich, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic and Jake Davis -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks, four-star prospects Quintin Coleman and Lucas Morillo and three-star prospects Ethan Brown and Landon Davis. -- 28-9 4 UConn This ranking is based on the Huskies returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Braylon Mullins, Silas Demary and Jayden Ross -- from a team that finished 34-6 and advanced to the championship game of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Duke transfer Nikolas Khamenia, Seton Hall transfer Najai Hines, Stanford transfer Oskar Giltay, Wofford transfer Nils Machowski, Jacksonville State transfer Jaye Nash, Northern Arizona transfer Isaiah Shaw, Arkansas transfer Elmir Dzafic and four-star prospects Colben Landrew and Junior County. -- 34-6 5 Texas This ranking is based on the Longhorns returning one of the top two scorers -- specifically Matas Vokietaitis -- from a team that finished 21-15 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Marcus Spears Jr., TCU transfer David Punch, Colorado transfer Isaiah Johnson, Tennessee transfer Amari Evans, Auburn transfer Elyjah Freeman, Saint Mary's transfer Mikey Lewis, international prospect Mantas Laurencikas and four-star prospects Austin Goosby, Bo Ogden and Joe Sterling. -- 21-15 6 Arizona This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning two of the top five scorers -- specifically Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov -- from a team that finished 36-3 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by North Carolina transfer Derek Dixon, Washington transfer JJ Mandaquit, Clemson transfer RJ Godfrey, five-star prospect Caleb Holt and four-star prospect Cameron Holmes and international prospect Endurance Aiyamenkhue. -- 36-3 7 Michigan St. This ranking is based on the Spartans returning five of the top eight scorers -- specifically Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, Kur Teng, Jordan Scott and Cam Ward -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke and four-star prospects Ethan Taylor, Carlos Medlock Jr., Julius Avent and Jasiah Jervis. -- 27-8 8 Louisville This ranking is based on the Cardinals returning one of the top five scorers -- specifically Adrian Wooley -- from a team that finished 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Kansas transfer Flory Bidunga, North Carolina transfer Seth Trimble, Oregon transfer Jackson Shelstad, Arkansas transfer Karter Knox, Iowa transfer Alvaro Folgueiras, Dayton transfer De'Shayne Montgomery, USC transfer Gabe Dynes, five-star prospect Obinna Ekezie Jr., four-star prospect Boyuan Zhang and three-star prospect Isaac Ellis. -- 24-11 9 Virginia This ranking is based on the Cavaliers returning five of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, Johann Gunloh and Elijah Gertrude -- from a team that finished 30-6 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by UC Irvine transfer Jurian Dixon, Saint Louis transfer Kalu Anya and four-star prospect Favour Ibe. -- 30-6 10 Arkansas This ranking is based on the Razorbacks returning one of the top four scorers -- specifically Billy Richmond III -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Jordan Smith Jr., JJ Andrews and Miikka Muurinen, four-star prospect Davion Thompson, Furman transfer Cooper Bowser, Georgia transfer Jeremiah Wilkinson, four-star prospect Abdou Toure and international prospect Illia Frolov. -- 28-9 11 Iowa St. This ranking is based on the Cyclones returning four of the top six scorers -- specifically Tamin Lipsey, Killyan Toure, Blake Buchanan and Jamarion Bateman -- from a team that finished 29-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Robert Morris transfer Ryan Prather Jr., Northwestern transfer Tre Singleton, Bradley transfer JaQuan Johnson, Kansas State transfer Taj Manning, Northern Iowa transfer Leon Bond III, four-star prospect Dorian Rinaldo-Komian and three-star prospect Yusef Gray Jr. 2 29-8 12 Gonzaga This ranking is based on the Zags returning two of the top four scorers -- specifically Braden Huff and Davis Fogle -- from a team that finished 31-4 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Houston transfer Isiah Harwell, Florida transfer Xavian Lee, Arizona State transfer Massamba Diop, Dayton transfer Javon Bennett, Florida State transfer Chauncey Wiggins, and four-star prospects Luca Foster and Sam Funches. 1 31-4 13 St. John's This ranking is based on the Red Storm returning two of the top eight scorers -- specifically Ian Jackson and Ruben Prey -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Baylor transfer Tounde Yessoufou, Auburn transfer Keyshawn Hall, Columbia transfer Avery Brown, Indiana transfer Reed Bailey, Mercer transfer Kyle Cuffe Jr., international prospects Quinn Ellis, Djordije Jovanovic and Lazar Stojkovic, and four-star prospect Theo Edema. 1 30-7 14 Houston This ranking is based on the Cougars returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Joseph Tugler, Mercy Miller and Chase McCarty -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by LSU transfer Dedan Thomas Jr., Texas transfer Chendall Weaver, Kent State transfer Delrecco Gillespie and four-star prospects Arafan Diane and Ikenna Alozie and Tyus Thomas. -- 30-7 15 Tennessee This ranking is based on the Vols returning one of the top seven scorers -- specifically Dewayne Brown II -- from a team that finished 25-12 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Wake Forest transfer Juke Harris, Notre Dame transfer Jalen Haralson, Cal transfer Dai Dai Ames, Belmont transfer Tyler Lundblade, VCU transfers Terrence Hill Jr. and Christian Fermin, Vanderbilt transfer Jalen Washington, Loyola Chicago transfer Miles Rubin, Kennesaw State transfer Braedan Lue, four-star prospects Christopher Washington Jr., Ralph Scott and Manny Green, and three-star prospect Marquis Clark. -- 25-12 16 Miami This ranking is based on the Hurricanes returning four of the top seven scorers -- specifically Malik Reneau, Shelton Henderson, Dante Allen and Marcus Allen -- from a team that finished 26-9 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Villanova transfer Acaden Lewis, Robert Morris transfer DeSean Goode, Georgia transfer Somto Cyril, Indiana transfer Nick Dorn, Saint Peter's transfer Brent Bland and four-star prospect Caleb Gaskins. 9 26-9 17 Michigan This ranking is based on the Wolverines returning two of the top five scorers -- specifically Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney -- from a team that finished 37-3 and won the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella, Cincinnati transfer Moustapha Thiam, LSU transfer Jalen Reed, and four-star prospects Lincoln Cosby, Quinn Costello and Joseph Hartman. 1 37-3 18 Kentucky This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning one of the top six scorers -- specifically Malachi Moreno -- from a team that finished 22-14 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Iowa State transfer Milan Momcilovic, Washington transfers Zoom Diallo and Franck Kepnang, Washington State transfer Jerone Morton, James Madison transfer Justin McBride, Furman transfer Alex Wilkins, four-star prospect Mason Williams and international prospect Ousmane N'Diaye. 1 22-14 19 UCLA This ranking is based on the Bruins returning three of the top six scorers -- specifically Trent Perry, Eric Dailey Jr. and Xavier Booker -- from a team that finished 24-12 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by international prospects Nikola Kusturica and Gunars Grinvalds, Texas Tech transfer Jaylen Petty, Butler transfer Azavier Robinson, Mississippi State transfer Sergej Macura, Auburn transfer Filip Jovic, four-star prospect Joe Philon and three-star prospect Javonte Floyd. 1 24-12 20 Alabama This ranking is based on the Crimson Tide returning four of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Aden Holloway, Amari Allen, London Jemison and Keitenn Bristow -- from a team that finished 25-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Boise State transfer Drew Fielder, Kentucky transfer Brandon Garrison, NC State transfer Cole Cloer, Mississippi State transfer Jamarion Davis-Fleming, international prospect TJ St. Louis and four-star prospects Anderson Diaz, Qayden Samuels, Jaxon Richardson and Tarris Bouie. 1 25-10 21 USC This ranking is based on the Trojans returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Rodney Rice, Alijah Arenas and Jacob Cofie -- from a team that finished 18-14 and missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Christian Collins, four-star prospects Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff, Georgetown transfer KJ Lewis, UConn transfer Eric Reibe, Colgate transfer Jalen Cox, Lindenwood transfer Jadis Jones and South Dakota transfer Isaac Bruns. 1 18-14 22 Missouri This ranking is based on the Tigers returning two of the top three scorers -- specifically Mark Mitchell and Trent Pierce -- from a team that finished 20-13 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Jason Crowe Jr. and Toni Bryant, four-star prospect Aidan Chronister, Kansas transfer Bryson Tiller, Tennessee transfer Jaylen Carey, Providence transfer Jamier Jones, BYU transfer Kennard Davis, South Dakota transfer Jordan Crawford and Western Carolina transfer Cord Stansberry. 1 20-13 23 BYU This ranking is based on the Cougars returning two of the top eight scorers -- specifically Robert Wright III and Khadim Mboup -- from a team that finished 23-12 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Bruce Branch III, four-star prospect Dean Rueckert, Kentucky transfer Collin Chandler, Michigan State transfer Jaxon Kohler, Clemson transfer Jake Wahlin, Syracuse transfer Tyler Betsey and UC Riverside transfer Nate Pickens, the last of whom committed to BYU last May but missed the season with an ankle injury. 1 23-12 24 Purdue This ranking is based on the Boilermakers returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically C.J. Cox, Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer, Gicarri Harris and Jack Benter -- from a team that finished 30-9 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by 2024 Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce, and four-star prospects Luke Ertel, Jacob Webber and Sinan Huan. 1 30-9 25 Indiana This ranking is based on the Hoosiers returning two of the top eight scorers -- specifically Sam Alexis and Trent Sisley -- from a team that finished 18-14 and missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Notre Dame transfer Markus Burton, Villanova transfer Bryce Lindsay, Alabama transfer Aiden Sherrell, SMU transfer Samet Yigitoglu, Duke transfer Darren Harris, Georgia Tech transfer Jaeden Mustaf, Maryland Eastern Shore transfer Justin Monden, and four-star prospects Vaugn Karvala, Prince-Alexander Moody and Trevor Manhertz. 1 18-14 26 N. Carolina This ranking is based on the Tar Heels returning three of the top 11 scorers -- specifically Jarin Stevenson, Isaiah Denis and Jaydon Young -- from a team that finished 24-9 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Virginia Tech transfer Neoklis Avdalas, Utah transfer Terrence Brown, NC State transfer Matt Able, South Dakota transfer Cameron Fens, international prospects Sayon Keita and Alexandros Samodurov, and four-star prospects Maximo Adams and Kevin Thomas. -- 24-9