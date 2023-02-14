When CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm updated his projections Monday morning, he had North Carolina as a No. 11 seed playing in the First Four. That's shaky ground. On Monday night, the Tar Heels lost 80-72 at home to Miami and thus increased the likelihood that they'll miss the 2023 NCAA Tournament despite being ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll.
UNC just can't get right.
The Tar Heels have lost four of their past five games and dropped to 16-10 overall, 8-7 in the ACC. They're also 0-8 in Quadrant 1 opportunities. Somehow, on Valentine's Day, UNC has fewer Quad 1 wins than schools like Eastern Illinois, Central Michigan, Dartmouth and Louisiana-Monroe.
What in the world?
Meantime, it's all good in Miami. The Hurricanes now have a five-game winning streak featuring victories over Duke, UNC and Clemson. They're 21-5 overall and 12-4 in the ACC -- just one game back of first-place Virginia and first-place Pitt in the loss column of the ACC standings.
Miami's victory at North Carolina improved the Hurricanes to 5-4 in Quad 1 and 9-4 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss (at Georgia Tech) falling in Quad 3. Based on the strength of that resume, and the five-game winning streak, I've jumped Miami to No. 14 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. That development caused Iowa State, Tennessee, Saint Mary's, San Diego State and FAU to all be pushed down one spot each, no fault of their own.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Alabama
|Rylan Griffen finished with 16 points and two blocks in Saturday's 77-69 win at Auburn. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday at Tennessee.
|--
|22-3
|2
Purdue
|Braden Smith and Fletcher Loyer combined to go 2 of 13 from the field in Sunday's 64-58 loss at Northwestern. The Boilermakers' next game is Thursday at Maryland.
|--
|23-3
|3
Houston
|Marcus Sasser finished with 25 points and two assists in Wednesday's 80-42 win over Tulsa. The Cougars' next game is Thursday at SMU.
|--
|23-2
|4
Kansas
|Jalen Wilson finished with 18 points and five steals in Saturday's 78-55 win at Oklahoma. The Jayhawks' next game is Tuesday at Oklahoma State.
|--
|20-5
|5
UCLA
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. finished with 25 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 70-63 win at Oregon. The Bruins' next game is Thursday against Stanford.
|1
|21-4
|6
Baylor
|LJ Cryer finished with 26 points and one rebound in Monday's 79-67 win over West Virginia. The Bears' next game is Saturday at Kansas.
|1
|20-6
|7
Texas
|Timmy Allen was held to just two points in Monday's 74-67 loss at Texas Tech. The Longhorns' next game is Saturday against Oklahoma.
|2
|20-6
|8
Virginia
|Armaan Franklin finished with 23 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 69-62 win over Duke. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday at Louisville.
|--
|19-4
|9
Arizona
|Arizona allowed the Cardinal to shoot 61.1% from the field in Saturday's 88-79 loss at Stanford. The Wildcats' next game is Thursday against Utah.
|--
|22-4
|10
Kansas St.
|Kansas State turned the ball over 23 times in Saturday's 71-63 loss at Texas Tech. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday at Oklahoma.
|--
|19-6
|11
Gonzaga
|Julian Strawther finished with 26 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 88-81 win over BYU. The Zags' next game is Thursday at Loyola Marymount.
|--
|21-5
|12
Marquette
|Kam Jones finished with 14 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 89-75 win at Georgetown. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against Xavier.
|--
|20-6
|13
Xavier
|Souley Boum missed 10 of the 14 shots he attempted in Friday's 69-67 loss at Butler. The Musketeers' next game is Wednesday at Marquette.
|--
|19-6
|14
Miami
|Nijel Pack finished with 23 points and two steals in Monday's 80-72 win at North Carolina. The Hurricanes' next game is Saturday against Wake Forest.
|5
|21-5
|15
Iowa St.
|Gabe Kalscheur missed 10 of the 12 shots he attempted in Saturday's 64-56 loss vs. Oklahoma State. The Cyclones' next game is Wednesday against TCU.
|1
|16-8
|16
Tennessee
|Tennessee allowed Missouri to shoot 52.6% from the field in Saturday's 86-85 loss to the Tigers. The Vols' next game is Wednesday against Alabama.
|1
|19-6
|17
Saint Mary's
|Logan Johnson finished with 34 points and six assists in Saturday's 81-64 win at Portland. The Gaels' next game is Thursday at San Diego.
|1
|22-5
|18
San Diego St
|Adam Seiko finished with 18 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 82-71 win over UNLV. The Aztecs' next game is Wednesday at Fresno State.
|1
|20-5
|19
FAU
|Alijah Martin finished with 26 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 90-85 overtime win over Louisiana Tech. The Owls' next game is Thursday at Middle Tennessee.
|1
|24-2
|20
Indiana
|Trayce Jackson-Davis finished with 28 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 62-61 win at Michigan. The Hoosiers' next game is Wednesday at Northwestern.
|--
|18-7
|21
Creighton
|Trey Alexander finished with 17 points and one steal in Saturday's 56-53 win over UConn. The Bluejays' next game is Tuesday at Providence.
|--
|17-8
|22
UConn
|Adama Sanogo missed 10 of the 17 shots he attempted in Saturday's 56-53 loss at Creighton. The Huskies' next game is Saturday against Seton Hall.
|--
|19-7
|23
NC State
|Jarkel Joiner finished with 26 points and six assists in Saturday's 92-62 win at Boston College. The Wolfpack's next game is Tuesday at Syracuse.
|--
|20-6
|24
Missouri
|Kobe Brown finished with 21 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 86-85 win at Tennessee. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday at Auburn.
|--
|19-6
|25
Nevada
|Will Baker finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Friday's 77-66 win over Fresno State. The Wolf Pack's next game is Saturday at Utah State.
|--
|20-6
|26
Northwestern
|Boo Buie finished with 26 points and four rebounds in Sunday's 64-58 win over Purdue. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against Indiana.
|--
|18-7