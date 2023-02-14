When CBS Sports Bracketology Expert Jerry Palm updated his projections Monday morning, he had North Carolina as a No. 11 seed playing in the First Four. That's shaky ground. On Monday night, the Tar Heels lost 80-72 at home to Miami and thus increased the likelihood that they'll miss the 2023 NCAA Tournament despite being ranked No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 preseason poll.

UNC just can't get right.

The Tar Heels have lost four of their past five games and dropped to 16-10 overall, 8-7 in the ACC. They're also 0-8 in Quadrant 1 opportunities. Somehow, on Valentine's Day, UNC has fewer Quad 1 wins than schools like Eastern Illinois, Central Michigan, Dartmouth and Louisiana-Monroe.

What in the world?

Meantime, it's all good in Miami. The Hurricanes now have a five-game winning streak featuring victories over Duke, UNC and Clemson. They're 21-5 overall and 12-4 in the ACC -- just one game back of first-place Virginia and first-place Pitt in the loss column of the ACC standings.

Miami's victory at North Carolina improved the Hurricanes to 5-4 in Quad 1 and 9-4 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss (at Georgia Tech) falling in Quad 3. Based on the strength of that resume, and the five-game winning streak, I've jumped Miami to No. 14 in Tuesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. That development caused Iowa State, Tennessee, Saint Mary's, San Diego State and FAU to all be pushed down one spot each, no fault of their own.

Top 25 And 1 rankings