College basketball rankings: Michigan cracks top 5 in Coaches Poll while Tennessee holds on to No. 1 ahead of Duke

The Vols are still ahead of the Blue Devils followed by Virginia and Gonzaga

Tennessee tightened its grip on the No. 1 spot in the latest Coaches Poll Top 25 on Monday, garnering 31 of a 32 possible first-place votes. Duke, Virginia and Gonzaga all stayed at their respective positions from a week ago at the Nos. 2-4 spots, while Michigan took Michigan State's spot at No. 5 after the Spartans fell to Purdue on Sunday.

The first-ranked Volunteers received 30 first-place votes last week, and given its performance this week -- and over the last two months -- it should come as no surprise that it won over another voter. They won at Vanderbilt in overtime on Wednesday night and against West Virginia convincingly on Saturday, extending their win streak to 14.

Dropping out of the top 10 this week is Kansas, which lost to Kentucky on Saturday, and Virginia Tech, which lost to North Carolina on the road. New to the poll this week is Purdue at No. 18, as well as LSU at No. 19 and Wisconsin at No. 23.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Tennessee (31)

18-1

799

1

2

Duke (1)

17-2

755

2

3

Virginia

18-1

733

3

4

Gonzaga

19-2

701

4

5

Michigan

19-1

679

6

6

Kentucky

16-3

599

9

7

Nevada

19-1

589

7

8

Michigan State

18-3

573

5

9

Marquette

18-3

503

11

10

North Carolina

15-4

498

12

11

Virginia Tech

16-3

462

8

12

Kansas

16-4

455

10

13

Houston

20-1

424

17

14

Villanova

16-4

385

18

15

Texas Tech

16-4

280

13

16

Louisville

15-5

255

24

17

Buffalo

18-2

241

14

18

Purdue

14-6

203

NR

19

LSU

16-3

175

NR

20

Iowa State

15-5

174

25

21

Mississippi State

15-4

158

22

22

NC State

16-4

152

19

23

Wisconsin

14-6

96

NR

24

Maryland

16-5

94

16

25

Iowa

16-5

64

21

Others receiving votes: Auburn 58; Florida State 57; Mississippi 51; Cincinnati 44; Oklahoma 38; Kansas State 35; Washington 29; Furman 10; North Texas 10; Arizona State 6; Texas Christian 4; Wofford 4; Baylor 4; Hofstra 2; Texas State 1.

