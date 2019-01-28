College basketball rankings: Michigan cracks top 5 in Coaches Poll while Tennessee holds on to No. 1 ahead of Duke

Tennessee tightened its grip on the No. 1 spot in the latest Coaches Poll Top 25 on Monday, garnering 31 of a 32 possible first-place votes. Duke, Virginia and Gonzaga all stayed at their respective positions from a week ago at the Nos. 2-4 spots, while Michigan took Michigan State's spot at No. 5 after the Spartans fell to Purdue on Sunday.

The first-ranked Volunteers received 30 first-place votes last week, and given its performance this week -- and over the last two months -- it should come as no surprise that it won over another voter. They won at Vanderbilt in overtime on Wednesday night and against West Virginia convincingly on Saturday, extending their win streak to 14.

Dropping out of the top 10 this week is Kansas, which lost to Kentucky on Saturday, and Virginia Tech, which lost to North Carolina on the road. New to the poll this week is Purdue at No. 18, as well as LSU at No. 19 and Wisconsin at No. 23.

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Tennessee (31) 18-1 799 1 2 Duke (1) 17-2 755 2 3 Virginia 18-1 733 3 4 Gonzaga 19-2 701 4 5 Michigan 19-1 679 6 6 Kentucky 16-3 599 9 7 Nevada 19-1 589 7 8 Michigan State 18-3 573 5 9 Marquette 18-3 503 11 10 North Carolina 15-4 498 12 11 Virginia Tech 16-3 462 8 12 Kansas 16-4 455 10 13 Houston 20-1 424 17 14 Villanova 16-4 385 18 15 Texas Tech 16-4 280 13 16 Louisville 15-5 255 24 17 Buffalo 18-2 241 14 18 Purdue 14-6 203 NR 19 LSU 16-3 175 NR 20 Iowa State 15-5 174 25 21 Mississippi State 15-4 158 22 22 NC State 16-4 152 19 23 Wisconsin 14-6 96 NR 24 Maryland 16-5 94 16 25 Iowa 16-5 64 21

Others receiving votes: Auburn 58; Florida State 57; Mississippi 51; Cincinnati 44; Oklahoma 38; Kansas State 35; Washington 29; Furman 10; North Texas 10; Arizona State 6; Texas Christian 4; Wofford 4; Baylor 4; Hofstra 2; Texas State 1.