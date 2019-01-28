College basketball rankings: Michigan cracks top 5 in Coaches Poll while Tennessee holds on to No. 1 ahead of Duke
The Vols are still ahead of the Blue Devils followed by Virginia and Gonzaga
Tennessee tightened its grip on the No. 1 spot in the latest Coaches Poll Top 25 on Monday, garnering 31 of a 32 possible first-place votes. Duke, Virginia and Gonzaga all stayed at their respective positions from a week ago at the Nos. 2-4 spots, while Michigan took Michigan State's spot at No. 5 after the Spartans fell to Purdue on Sunday.
The first-ranked Volunteers received 30 first-place votes last week, and given its performance this week -- and over the last two months -- it should come as no surprise that it won over another voter. They won at Vanderbilt in overtime on Wednesday night and against West Virginia convincingly on Saturday, extending their win streak to 14.
Dropping out of the top 10 this week is Kansas, which lost to Kentucky on Saturday, and Virginia Tech, which lost to North Carolina on the road. New to the poll this week is Purdue at No. 18, as well as LSU at No. 19 and Wisconsin at No. 23.
USA Today Coaches Poll
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Tennessee (31)
18-1
799
1
2
Duke (1)
17-2
755
2
3
Virginia
18-1
733
3
4
Gonzaga
19-2
701
4
5
Michigan
19-1
679
6
6
Kentucky
16-3
599
9
7
19-1
589
7
8
Michigan State
18-3
573
5
9
18-3
503
11
10
North Carolina
15-4
498
12
11
Virginia Tech
16-3
462
8
12
Kansas
16-4
455
10
13
20-1
424
17
14
16-4
385
18
15
16-4
280
13
16
15-5
255
24
17
18-2
241
14
18
Purdue
14-6
203
NR
19
LSU
16-3
175
NR
20
15-5
174
25
21
15-4
158
22
22
16-4
152
19
23
Wisconsin
14-6
96
NR
24
16-5
94
16
25
16-5
64
21
Others receiving votes: Auburn 58; Florida State 57; Mississippi 51; Cincinnati 44; Oklahoma 38; Kansas State 35; Washington 29; Furman 10; North Texas 10; Arizona State 6; Texas Christian 4; Wofford 4; Baylor 4; Hofstra 2; Texas State 1.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
MSU freshman 'needed diapers' vs. Purdue
Izzo says it was one of those days where his young pups learned a lot of lessons the hard...
-
AP Top 25: Kentucky beats KU, moves up
The latest AP rankings still put Tennessee at the top, followed by Duke and Virginia
-
Duke vs. Notre Dame odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Duke vs. Notre Dame 10,000 times
-
Bracketology: Spartans still No. 2 seed
Indiana has the final spot in the latest bracket projection with Florida, Butler and Arizona...
-
Top 25 And 1: Tennessee remains No. 1
Rick Barnes' Vols will take a 14-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at South Carolina
-
Northern Arizona vs. Southern Utah picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Southern Utah vs. Northern Arizona...