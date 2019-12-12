College basketball rankings: Michigan drops out of top five in Top 25 And 1 after loss at Illinois

The Big 12 has been the best conference in college basketball for six consecutive seasons, according to KenPom. But the Texas-headquartered league is at risk of losing that title this season because, at this moment, the Big Ten is rating higher than the Big 12 and every other league.

Some of that is the strength at the top.

But the strength of the middle also plays a role -- and the strength of the middle has been on display each of the past two days. First, Maryland, ranked No. 4 in the AP Top 25 poll, lost 76-69 at Penn State on Tuesday. Then Michigan, ranked No. 5 in the AP poll, lost 71-62 at Illinois on Wednesday.

"It's just going to be that kind of year," said Illinois coach Brad Underwood.

Sure seems that way.

And what's interesting about the past two days is that Maryland and Michigan, despite being top-10 teams, were actually underdogs at Penn State and Illinois, point being those losses can't even reasonably be called "bad" losses. They're just road losses to quality opponents -- nothing more, nothing less. And, rest assured, ranked teams will suffer more road losses, just like those road losses, as the season unfolds.

Maryland is No. 5, and Michigan is No. 6, in Thursday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Ohio State remains No. 1 for the second consecutive morning. The Buckeyes are 9-0 with three wins over top-25 KenPom teams by at least 25 points. Their next game is Sunday at Minnesota.

Thursday's Top 25 And 1