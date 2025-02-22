I'm going to call Friday a good day for Michigan even if the Wolverines ultimately ended things by losing 75-62 at home to Michigan State.
Rough game.
Still, I'm going to call Friday a good day for Michigan because before the Wolverines lost a game that cost them sole possession of first place in the Big Ten standings, their coach, Dusty May ended all speculation that he could be a one-and-done with the school by agreeing to a contract extension that effectively removed him from consideration to be the next coach at his alma mater, Indiana. Every day May and Michigan didn't get this done was going to be another day fans of both schools wondered, on message boards and other places, whether the 48 year-old who graduated high school just 18 miles from IU's campus was set to bounce at the end of the season.
But late Friday afternoon, a little more than two hours before tip-off, Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel announced that he and May have reached an agreement that will force Indiana to look elsewhere for Mike Woodson's replacement.
"I am excited to announce that Dusty and I have agreed to a new multi-year contract," Manuel said. "His commitment to this University and the success of the men's basketball program has far exceeded our expectations and makes us all excited for what the future holds. I look forward to Dusty, Anna, and his family remaining a part of the fabric of this University and community for many years to come."
Almost regardless of what happened next, I was going to call Friday a good day for Michigan. And I still am. But what happened next wasn't great because what happened next is that Michigan was outscored 41-24 by its in-state rival in the second half to lose the high-profile matchup by 13. So, instead of being 21-5 overall, 13-2 in the Big Ten and alone atop the league standings, the Wolverines are now 20-6 overall and 12-3 in the Big Ten -- one game back of Michigan State in the win-column of the league standings as opposed to two games ahead of both Michigan State and Wisconsin in the loss-column of the league standings, which is where a win would've had Michigan with just five regular-season games remaining.
Can Michigan still win the Big Ten? Yes, of course. But, by definition, it'll be tougher now than it would've been had the Wolverines simply held on to the eight-point lead they once possessed Friday at home.
Michigan State's win lifted the Spartans to No. 9 in Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, which caused Texas A&M and St. John's to be pushed down one spot each, no fault of their own. Michigan remains No. 13 despite the loss simply because I do not believe anybody I have below the Wolverines deserves to be ahead of them right now.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Auburn
|Johni Broome finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 67-60 win over Arkansas. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Georgia.
|--
|24-2
|2
Florida
|Walter Clayton Jr. finished with 18 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 85-63 win over Oklahoma. The Gators' next game is Saturday at LSU.
|--
|23-3
|3
Duke
|Cooper Flagg finished with 17 points and 14 rebounds in Monday's 80-62 win at Virginia. The Blue Devils' next game is Saturday against Illinois.
|--
|23-3
|4
Alabama
|Chris Youngblood was 3-of-11 from the field in Wednesday's 110-98 loss at Missouri. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Kentucky.
|--
|21-5
|5
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 17 points and four rebounds in an 80-65 win over Arizona State. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against Iowa State.
|--
|22-4
|6
Tennessee
|Zakai Zeigler finished with 22 points and eight assists in Saturday's 81-76 win over Vanderbilt. The Vols' next game is Saturday at Texas A&M.
|--
|21-5
|7
Wisconsin
|John Tonje finished with 31 points and three rebounds in a 94-65 win over Illinois. The Badgers' next game is on Saturday vs. Oregon.
|--
|21-5
|8
Iowa St.
|Dishon Jackson finished with 13 points and three rebounds in Tuesday's 79-65 win over Colorado. The Cyclones' next game is Saturday at Houston.
|--
|21-5
|9
Michigan St.
|Jase Richardson finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Friday's 75-62 win at Michigan. The Spartans' next game is Wednesday at Maryland.
|2
|22-5
|10
Texas A&M
|Zhuric Phelps committed seven turnovers in Tuesday's 70-54 loss at Mississippi State. The Aggies' next game is Saturday against Tennessee.
|1
|20-6
|11
St. John's
|Kadary Richmond finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 82-58 win at DePaul. The Red Storm's next game is Sunday against UConn.
|1
|23-4
|12
Missouri
|Mark Mitchell finished with 31 points and three assists in Wednesday's 110-98 win over Alabama. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at Arkansas.
|2
|20-6
|13
Michigan
|Roddy Gayle was 1 of 6 from the field in Friday's 75-62 loss to Michigan State. The Wolverines' next game is Monday at Nebraska.
|--
|20-6
|14
Purdue
|Braden Smith committed six turnovers in Tuesday's 75-66 loss at Michigan State. The Boilermakers' next game is Sunday at Indiana.
|1
|19-8
|15
Miss. St.
|Josh Hubbard finished with 25 points and four steals in Tuesday's 70-54 win over Texas A&M. The Bulldogs' next game is Saturday at Oklahoma.
|1
|19-7
|16
Texas Tech
|Kerwin Walton was 0-of-3 from the field in Tuesday's 69-66 loss at TCU. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against West Virginia.
|1
|20-6
|17
Kentucky
|Otega Oweh finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Wednesday's 82-61 win over Vanderbilt. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Alabama.
|1
|18-8
|18
Ole Miss
|Sean Pedulla was 4 of 14 from the field in Saturday's 81-71 loss to Mississippi State. The Rebels' next game is Saturday at Vanderbilt.
|1
|19-7
|19
Arizona
|Tobe Awaka finished with 14 points and 12 rebounds in Monday's 74-67 win at Baylor. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against BYU.
|1
|18-8
|20
Marquette
|David Joplin was 2 of 10 from the field in Friday's 81-66 loss at Villanova. The Golden Eagles' next game is Tuesday against Providence.
|8
|20-7
|21
Creighton
|Isaac Traudt was 1-of-5 from the field in Sunday's 79-73 loss at St. John's. The Bluejays' next game is Sunday against Georgetown.
|--
|18-8
|22
Louisville
|Chucky Hepburn finished with 16 points and six assists in Sunday's 75-60 win at Notre Dame. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Florida State.
|--
|20-6
|23
Maryland
|Rodney Rice finished with 22 points and four rebounds in Thursday's 88-71 win over USC. The Terrapins' next game is Wednesday against Michigan State.
|--
|21-6
|24
Memphis
|PJ Haggerty was 4-of-18 from the field in Sunday's 84-79 OT loss at Wichita State. The Tigers' next game is Sunday against Florida Atlantic.
|--
|21-5
|25
Clemson
|Dillon Hunter finished with 17 points and four assists in Saturday's 72-46 win at Florida State. The Tigers' next game is Saturday at SMU.
|--
|21-5
|26
Saint Mary's
|Paulius Murauskas finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday's 79-66 win over Portland. The Gaels' next game is Saturday at Gonzaga.
|--
|24-4