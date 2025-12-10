College basketball rankings: Michigan jumps to top spot in Top 25 And 1 after destroying Villanova
The Wolverines are the No. 1 team in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 after winning their sixth in a row by at least 25 points
At some point, Michigan will cease destroying everybody it plays by at least 25 points, I think. But, right now, that's all the Wolverines are doing with the latest beat-down coming Tuesday inside the Crisler Center.
Final score: Michigan 89, Villanova 61.
No, Villanova isn't great. But that's still a Big East program that won two of the previous nine NCAA Tournaments -- and Michigan treated Kevin Williard's Wildcats like a buy-game opponent from a low-major conference.
"The No. 1 ranking, these guys deserve it, man," Michigan coach Dusty May said following his team's sixth consecutive victory by at least 25 points.
And you know what? I think I agree.
To be clear, I hate moving a team out of the No. 1 spot in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings without a loss. I mean, I really hate it. So, my apologies to Arizona. But only somebody too rigid in their thinking would continue to resist what Michigan is doing.
The Wolverines are No. 1 at BartTorvik.com, KenPom.com and EvanMiya.com -- not to mention the NET -- thanks in part to a defense that ranks No. 1 nationally. Four of their nine wins have come by at least 40-points. Seven of their nine wins have come by at least 25 points. They beat Gonzaga and San Diego State by 40, Auburn by 30 and Villanova by 28, meaning Michigan is 4-0 against top-45 KenPom teams with the average margin of victory being 30.8 points in those contests.
That's bananas and why I'm compelled to move Michigan to No. 1 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, which pushed Arizona down to No. 2, no fault of its own. Next up for the Wolverines is Saturday's game at Maryland. KenPom currently projects them as 84-66 winners in that one and no longer projects Michigan to be an underdog in any game it plays this season.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|Elliot Cadeau finished with 18 points and four assists in Tuesday's 89-61 win over Villanova. The Wolverines' next game is Saturday at Maryland.
|1
|9-0
|2
Arizona
|Koa Peat finished with 18 points and five assists in Saturday's 97-68 win over Auburn. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday against Alabama.
|1
|8-0
|3
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's 66-60 win at Michigan State. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday against Lipscomb.
|--
|10-0
|4
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 20 points and two steals in Saturday's 81-58 win at Purdue. The Cyclones' next game is Thursday against Iowa.
|--
|9-0
|5
UConn
|Solo Ball finished with 19 points and two assists in Tuesday's 77-73 win over Florida. The Huskies' next game is Friday against Texas.
|--
|9-1
|6
BYU
|AJ Dybantsa finished with 28 points and nine rebounds in Tuesday's 67-64 win over Clemson. The Cougars' next game is Saturday against UC Riverside.
|--
|8-1
|7
Purdue
|Trey Kaufman-Renn missed seven of the eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 81-58 loss to Iowa State. The Boilermakers' next game is Wednesday against Minnesota.
|--
|8-1
|8
Gonzaga
|Braden Huff finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 109-58 win over North Florida. The Zags' next game is Saturday against UCLA.
|--
|9-1
|9
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears missed each of the 10 shots he attempted in Saturday's 66-60 loss to Duke. The Spartans' next game is Saturday at Penn State.
|--
|8-1
|10
Alabama
|Labaron Philon finished with 20 points and six assists in Sunday's 97-55 win over UTSA. The Crimson Tide's next game is Saturday against Arizona.
|--
|7-2
|11
N. Carolina
|Caleb Wilson finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's 81-61 win over Georgetown. The Tar Heels' next game is Saturday against USC Upstate.
|--
|8-1
|12
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff Jr. finished with 18 points and eight assists in Saturday's 82-58 win over Fresno State. The Razorbacks' next game is Saturday against Texas Tech.
|--
|7-2
|13
Louisville
|Ryan Conwell finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 87-78 win over Indiana. The Cardinals' next game is Saturday against Memphis.
|--
|8-1
|14
Kansas
|Tre White finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds in Sunday's 80-60 win over Missouri. The Jayhawks' next game is Saturday at NC State.
|--
|7-3
|15
Houston
|Kingston Flemings finished with 21 points and eight steals in Saturday's 82-67 win over Florida State. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday against Jackson State.
|--
|8-1
|16
Illinois
|Keaton Wagler finished with 23 points and five assists in Tuesday's 88-80 win at Ohio State. The Illini's next game is Saturday against Nebraska.
|--
|8-2
|17
Texas Tech
|Christian Anderson finished with 27 points and eight assists in Sunday's 82-58 win over LSU. The Red Raiders' next game is Saturday against Arkansas.
|--
|7-2
|18
Nebraska
|Rienk Mast finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 71-50 win over Creighton. The Cornhuskers' next game is Wednesday against Wisconsin.
|--
|9-0
|19
Tennessee
|Ja'Kobi Gillespie missed 14 of the 20 shots he attempted in Saturday's 75-62 loss to Illinois. The Vols' next game is Dec. 16 against Louisville.
|--
|7-3
|20
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Tanner finished with 26 points and six assists in Wednesday's 88-69 win over SMU. The Commodores' next game is Saturday against Central Arkansas.
|--
|9-0
|21
Auburn
|Kevin Overton missed seven of the eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 97-68 loss at Arizona. The Tigers' next game is Saturday against Chattanooga.
|--
|7-3
|22
St. John's
|Zuby Ejiofor finished with 15 points and nine rebounds in Saturday's 63-58 over Ole Miss. The Red Storm''s next game is Saturday against Iona.
|--
|5-3
|23
Iowa
|Bennett Stirtz finished with 25 points and two steals in Saturday's 83-64 win over Maryland. The Hawkeyes' next game is Thursday at Iowa State.
|--
|8-1
|24
Virginia
|Sam Lewis finished with 15 points and five rebounds in Tuesday's 84-60 win over Maryland Eastern Shore. The Cavaliers' next game is Dec. 20 against Maryland.
|--
|9-1
|25
Wisconsin
|John Blackwell finished with 30 points and three assists in Saturday's 96-76 win over Marquette. The Badgers' next game is Wednesday at Nebraska.
|--
|7-2
|26
Saint Mary's
|Joshua Dent finished with 21 points and five assists in Sunday's 70-61 win over Davidson. The Gaels' next game is Sunday against Boise State.
|--
|9-1