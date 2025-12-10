At some point, Michigan will cease destroying everybody it plays by at least 25 points, I think. But, right now, that's all the Wolverines are doing with the latest beat-down coming Tuesday inside the Crisler Center.

Final score: Michigan 89, Villanova 61.

No, Villanova isn't great. But that's still a Big East program that won two of the previous nine NCAA Tournaments -- and Michigan treated Kevin Williard's Wildcats like a buy-game opponent from a low-major conference.

"The No. 1 ranking, these guys deserve it, man," Michigan coach Dusty May said following his team's sixth consecutive victory by at least 25 points.

And you know what? I think I agree.

To be clear, I hate moving a team out of the No. 1 spot in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings without a loss. I mean, I really hate it. So, my apologies to Arizona. But only somebody too rigid in their thinking would continue to resist what Michigan is doing.

The Wolverines are No. 1 at BartTorvik.com, KenPom.com and EvanMiya.com -- not to mention the NET -- thanks in part to a defense that ranks No. 1 nationally. Four of their nine wins have come by at least 40-points. Seven of their nine wins have come by at least 25 points. They beat Gonzaga and San Diego State by 40, Auburn by 30 and Villanova by 28, meaning Michigan is 4-0 against top-45 KenPom teams with the average margin of victory being 30.8 points in those contests.

That's bananas and why I'm compelled to move Michigan to No. 1 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings, which pushed Arizona down to No. 2, no fault of its own. Next up for the Wolverines is Saturday's game at Maryland. KenPom currently projects them as 84-66 winners in that one and no longer projects Michigan to be an underdog in any game it plays this season.

Top 25 And 1 rankings