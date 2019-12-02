College basketball rankings: Michigan jumps up to No. 5, Louisville No. 1 in latest Coaches Poll

As expected, the Michigan Wolverines are the biggest winner's in this week's USA Today Coaches Poll. After winning the Battle 4 Atlantis by defeating Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga, Juwan Howard's team vaults into the rankings and lands at No. 5.

On Tuesday night, UM will face top-ranked Louisville, which is No. 1 in both major polls this week. Other big jumps include Dayton going from unranked up to No. 17 and Florida State going from unranked up to No. 19.

Given all the early season tournament action in the previous seven days, changeover in the coaches poll was inevitable: Texas Tech, Utah State, VCU, Xavier and Florida all dropped out.

USA Today Coaches Poll

1. Louisville

2. Virginia

3. Kansas

4. Maryland

5. Michigan

6. Ohio State

7. North Carolina

8. Duke

9. Gonzaga

10. Kentucky

11. Arizona

12. Michigan State

13. Auburn

14. Oregon

15. Seton Hall

16. Baylor

17. Dayton

18. Memphis

19. Florida State

20. Tennessee

21. Colorado

22. Villanova

23. Washington

24. Butler

25. Oklahoma State

Others receiving votes: Utah State 62; Florida 60; Xavier 59; Texas Tech 30; St. Mary's 26; VCU 23; San Diego St. 19; Purdue 17; Oklahoma 16; West Virginia 12; DePaul 12; Kansas State 10; Arkansas 8; Wichita St. 4; Texas 3; Indiana 3; Stanford 2; Penn St. 2; Tulane 1; Stephen F. Austin 1.