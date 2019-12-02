College basketball rankings: Michigan jumps up to No. 5, Louisville No. 1 in latest Coaches Poll
Michigan and Dayton make the biggest jumps this week; Texas Tech and Utah State take the biggest drops
As expected, the Michigan Wolverines are the biggest winner's in this week's USA Today Coaches Poll. After winning the Battle 4 Atlantis by defeating Iowa State, North Carolina and Gonzaga, Juwan Howard's team vaults into the rankings and lands at No. 5.
On Tuesday night, UM will face top-ranked Louisville, which is No. 1 in both major polls this week. Other big jumps include Dayton going from unranked up to No. 17 and Florida State going from unranked up to No. 19.
Given all the early season tournament action in the previous seven days, changeover in the coaches poll was inevitable: Texas Tech, Utah State, VCU, Xavier and Florida all dropped out.
USA Today Coaches Poll
1. Louisville
2. Virginia
3. Kansas
4. Maryland
5. Michigan
6. Ohio State
7. North Carolina
8. Duke
9. Gonzaga
10. Kentucky
11. Arizona
12. Michigan State
13. Auburn
14. Oregon
15. Seton Hall
16. Baylor
17. Dayton
18. Memphis
19. Florida State
20. Tennessee
21. Colorado
22. Villanova
23. Washington
24. Butler
25. Oklahoma State
Others receiving votes: Utah State 62; Florida 60; Xavier 59; Texas Tech 30; St. Mary's 26; VCU 23; San Diego St. 19; Purdue 17; Oklahoma 16; West Virginia 12; DePaul 12; Kansas State 10; Arkansas 8; Wichita St. 4; Texas 3; Indiana 3; Stanford 2; Penn St. 2; Tulane 1; Stephen F. Austin 1.
