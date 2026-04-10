College basketball rankings: Michigan, No. 1 in way-too-early Top 25 And 1, lands Tennessee's J.P. Estrella
The Wolverines don't waste any time adding a key piece out of the transfer portal
Michigan added its first new player since winning the 2026 NCAA Tournament earlier this week when the Wolverines secured a commitment on Thursday rom Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella on Thursday.
Estrella spent three years at Tennessee and averaged 10.0 points and 5.4 rebounds in just 18.3 minutes per game this season for a team that advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament and finished with 25 victories. The addition of the 6-foot-11 forward bolsters a Michigan frontcourt that A) is losing Yaxel Lendeborg after he exhausted his eligibility, B) is expected to also lose Aday Mara Jr. early to the NBA Draft, and C) could also lose Morez Johnson Jr. early to the NBA Draft.
How things will unfold remains unclear.
But, for now, the projection here is that Michigan will return four of its top seven scorers -- namely Johnson, Elliot Cadeau, Trey McKenny and L.J. Cason -- and combine that core with a recruiting class headlined by Estrella, five-star freshman Brandon McCoy Jr. and four-star freshmen Quinn Costello and Lincoln Cosby. At this moment, in my opinion, that's the best constructed roster in the sport and why the Wolverines are No. 1 in Version 3 of the 2026-27 CBS Sports Preseason Top 25 And 1.
The only other changes in Version 3 of the Top 25 And 1 are Texas dropping from 13th to 16th after losing Camden Heide to the transfer portal, Nebraska moving from 21st to 19th after securing a comment from Belmont transfer Sam Orme, and Iowa dropping from 20th to 22nd after losing Alvarao Folgueiras to the transfer portal.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|This ranking is based on the Wolverines returning four of the top six scorers -- specifically Morez Johnson Jr., Elliot Cadeau, Trey McKenney and LJ Cason -- from a team that finished 37-3 and won the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Brandon McCoy Jr., Tennessee transfer J.P. Estrella, and four-star prospects Lincoln Cosby, Quinn Costello and Joseph Hartman.
|--
|37-3
|2
Florida
|This ranking is based on the Gators returning five of the top seven scorers -- specifically Alex Condon, Boogie Fland, Reuben Chinyelu, Urban Klavsar and Isaiah Brown -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by 7-foot center Jones Lay.
|--
|27-8
|3
Illinois
|This ranking is based on the Illini returning seven of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Andrej Stojakovic, David Mirkovich, Tomislav Ivisic, Zvonimir Ivisic, Jake Davis, Brandon Lee and Mihailo Petrovic -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Quintin Coleman and Lucas Morillo.
|--
|28-9
|4
Michigan St.
|This ranking is based on the Spartans returning six of the top eight scorers -- specifically Jeremy Fears Jr., Coen Carr, Kur Teng, Jordan Scott, Divine Ugochukwu and Cam Ward -- from a team that finished 27-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Ethan Taylor, Carlos Mdelock Jr., Julius Avent and Jasiah Jervis.
|--
|27-8
|5
Duke
|This ranking is based on the Blue Devils returning three of the top six scorers -- specifically Caleb Foster, Cayden Boozer and Dame Sarr -- from a team that finished 35-3 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Cameron Williams, Deron Rippey Jr. and Bryson Howard.
|--
|35-3
|6
UConn
|This ranking is based on the Huskies returning five of the top eight scorers -- specifically Solo Ball, Silas Demary, Eric Reibe, Jayden Ross and Jaylin Stewart -- from a team that finished 34-6 and advanced to the championship game of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Colben Landrew and Junior County.
|--
|34-6
|7
Arkansas
|This ranking is based on the Razorbacks returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Meleek Thomas, Billy Richmond III and Malique Ewin -- from a team that finished 28-9 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospects Jordan Smith Jr. and JJ Andrews, and four-star prospect Abdou Toure.
|--
|28-9
|8
Iowa St.
|This ranking is based on the Cyclones returning four of the top six scorers -- specifically Milan Momcilovic, Killyan Toure, Blake Buchanan and Jamarion Bateman -- from a team that finished 29-8 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Dorian Rinaldo-Komian, Jackson Kiss and Christian Wiggins.
|--
|29-8
|9
Gonzaga
|This ranking is based on the Zags returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Braden Huff, Davis Fogle and Mario Saint-Supery -- from a team that finished 31-4 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Luca Foster, Sam Funches and Jack Kayil.
|--
|31-4
|10
Arizona
|This ranking is based on the Wildcats returning two of the top five scorers -- specifically Motiejus Krivas and Ivan Kharchenkov from a team that finished 36-3 and advanced to the 2026 Final Four. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Caleb Holt and four-star prospect Cameron Holmes.
|--
|36-3
|11
Virginia
|This ranking is based on the Cavaliers returning five of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Thijs De Ridder, Sam Lewis, Chance Mallory, Johann Gunloh and Elijah Gertrude -- from a team that finished 30-6 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will eventually be joined by a recruiting class -- but Virginia currently has zero prospects committed.
|--
|30-6
|12
Purdue
|This ranking is based on the Boilermakers returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically C.J. Cox, Daniel Jacobsen, Omer Mayer, Gicarri Harris and Jack Benter -- from a team that finished 30-9 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by 2024 Ivy League Player of the Year Caden Pierce, and four-star prospects Luke Ertel, Jacob Webber and Sinan Huan.
|--
|30-9
|13
Houston
|This ranking is based on the Cougars returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Joseph Tugler, Mercy Miller and Chase McCarty -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Arafan Diane and Ikenna Alozie.
|1
|30-7
|14
St. John's
|This ranking is based on the Red Storm returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically Ian Jackson, Joson Sanon, Dylan Darling, Ruben Prey and Lefteris Liotopoulos -- from a team that finished 30-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will eventually be joined by a recruiting class -- but St. John's currently has zero prospects committed.
|1
|30-7
|15
Texas Tech
|This ranking is based on the Red Raiders returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically JT Toppin, Josiah Moseley and Luke Bamgboye -- from a team that finished 23-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospect Dakari Spear.
|1
|23-11
|16
Texas
|This ranking is based on the Longhorns returning three of the top seven scorers -- specifically Dailyn Swain, Matas Vokietaitis and Simeon Wilcher -- from a team that finished 21-15 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Austin Goosby, Bo Ogden and Joe Sterling.
|3
|21-15
|17
USC
|This ranking is based on the Trojans returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Rodney Rice, Alijah Arenas and Jacob Cofie -- from a team that finished 18-14 and missed the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Christian Collins and four-star prospects Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff.
|--
|18-14
|18
N. Carolina
|This ranking is based on the Tar Heels returning three of the top five scorers -- specifically Henri Veesaar, Luka Bogavac and Jarin Stevenson -- from a team that finished 24-9 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Dylan Mingo and four-star prospect Maximo Adams.
|--
|24-9
|19
Nebraska
|This ranking is based on the Cornhuskers returning five of the top nine scorers -- specifically Pryce Sandfort, Braden Frager, Ugnius Jarusevicius, Connor Essegian and Cale Jacobsen --- from a team that finished 28-7 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by Belmont transfer Sam Orme and four-star prospects Colin Rice and Jacob Lanier.
|2
|28-7
|20
Vanderbilt
|This ranking is based on the Commodores returning three of the top 10 scorers -- specifically Tyler Tanner, Chandler Bing and Mike James -- from a team that finished 27-9 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Ethan Mgbako, Anthony Brown and Jackson Sheffield.
|1
|27-9
|21
Kansas
|This ranking is based on the Jayhawks returning one of the top seven scorers -- specifically Kohl Rosario -- from a team that finished 24-11 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Taylen Kinney and four-star prospects Davion Adkins, Trent Perry and Luke Barnett.
|1
|24-11
|22
Iowa
|This ranking is based on the Hawkeyes returning five of the top eight scorers -- specifically Cooper Koch, Cam Manyawu, Kael Combs, Tate Sage and Isaia Howard -- from a team that finished 24-13 and advanced to the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospect Ethan Harris and three-star prospect Jaidyn Coon.
|2
|24-13
|23
Alabama
|This ranking is based on the Crimson Tide returning two of the top eight scorers -- specifically Aden Holloway and Londen Jemison -- from a team that finished 25-10 and advanced to the Sweet 16 of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospects Qayden Samuels, Jaxon Richardson and Tarris Bouie.
|--
|25-10
|24
TCU
|This ranking is based on the Horned Frogs returning five of the top seven scorers -- specifically Xavier Edmonds, Micah Robinson, Liutauras Lelevicius, Brock Harding and Tanner Toolson -- from a team that finished 23-12 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by JUCO prospect Trent Lincoln.
|--
|23-12
|25
Saint Louis
|This ranking is based on the Billikens returning five of the top seven scorers -- specifically Trey Green, Amari McCottry, Kellen Thames, Ishan Sharma and Quentin Jones -- from a team that finished 29-6 and advanced to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by four-star prospect Jermel Thomas.
|--
|29-6
|26
Missouri
|This ranking is based on the Tigers returning two of the top five scorers -- specifically Trent Pierce and T.O. Barrett -- from a team that finished 20-13 and advanced to the first round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament. That core will be joined by a recruiting class highlighted by five-star prospect Jason Crowe Jr. and four-star prospects Toni Bryant and Aidan Chronister.
|--
|20-13