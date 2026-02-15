Michigan is No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the sixth consecutive day -- and, if you've been following along since early November, you likely know the Wolverines have also been No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for other parts of the season. But, for one reason or another, they've yet to move to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll despite dominating the sport, their conference, and beating ranked competition in an unprecedented way.

That should change Monday, though.

Arizona's two losses over the past week, paired with Michigan winning at Northwestern 87-75 on Wednesday and then beating UCLA 86-56 on Saturday, should be enough to get Dusty May's team to the top spot. Truth be told, Michigan should be the unanimous No. 1.

There's no sensible alternative option.

The Wolverines are 24-1 overall, 14-1 in the Big Ten and on a 10-game winning streak featuring victories over Michigan State, Nebraska and Ohio State. They're 9-0 in Quadrant-1 and college basketball's only one-loss power-conference team. They own 40-point victories over Gonzaga and San Diego State, 30-point wins over Auburn and UCLA, and a 28-point win over Villanova. Beyond the Top 25 And 1, they're also No. 1 in the NET, at KenPom.com, BartTorvik.com, EvanMiya.com and basically every other dot-com I know.

No other team can match that resume.

So, yeah, I think Michigan will get to No. 1 in the AP Poll on Monday. And then, just one day later, on Tuesday, we'll get No. 1 Michigan at Purdue in a matchup of Final Four contenders. If Purdue wins it, there's a scenario where the top six teams in the Big Ten could be within two games of each other in the loss column of the league standings. Fun race. It probably won't be decided until the final weekend of the regular season.

As for movement in Sunday morning's Top 25 And 1, Arizona's 78-75 overtime loss to Texas Tech 78-75 pushed the Wildcats down to No. 4 and elevated the Red Raiders up to No. 16. That development knocked St. John's down one spot to No. 17 -- from no fault of its own. And Kansas getting blasted at Iowa State, 74-56, resulted in the Jayhawks dropping to No. 9, which allowed Purdue and Nebraska to move up to No. 7 and No. 8, respectively.

The team right behind that group, No. 10 Illinois, is the only ranked team in action Sunday. The Illini are hosting Indiana in a game scheduled to tip at 1 pm ET. You can watch it on CBS.

Top 25 And 1 rankings