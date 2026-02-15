College basketball rankings: Michigan leaves no doubt about No. 1 spot after dominant win over UCLA
The Wolverines are No. 1 for the sixth-straight day in our daily rankings and should ascend to that spot in the AP Top 25 soon as well
Michigan is No. 1 in Sunday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the sixth consecutive day -- and, if you've been following along since early November, you likely know the Wolverines have also been No. 1 in the Top 25 And 1 for other parts of the season. But, for one reason or another, they've yet to move to No. 1 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll despite dominating the sport, their conference, and beating ranked competition in an unprecedented way.
That should change Monday, though.
Arizona's two losses over the past week, paired with Michigan winning at Northwestern 87-75 on Wednesday and then beating UCLA 86-56 on Saturday, should be enough to get Dusty May's team to the top spot. Truth be told, Michigan should be the unanimous No. 1.
There's no sensible alternative option.
The Wolverines are 24-1 overall, 14-1 in the Big Ten and on a 10-game winning streak featuring victories over Michigan State, Nebraska and Ohio State. They're 9-0 in Quadrant-1 and college basketball's only one-loss power-conference team. They own 40-point victories over Gonzaga and San Diego State, 30-point wins over Auburn and UCLA, and a 28-point win over Villanova. Beyond the Top 25 And 1, they're also No. 1 in the NET, at KenPom.com, BartTorvik.com, EvanMiya.com and basically every other dot-com I know.
No other team can match that resume.
So, yeah, I think Michigan will get to No. 1 in the AP Poll on Monday. And then, just one day later, on Tuesday, we'll get No. 1 Michigan at Purdue in a matchup of Final Four contenders. If Purdue wins it, there's a scenario where the top six teams in the Big Ten could be within two games of each other in the loss column of the league standings. Fun race. It probably won't be decided until the final weekend of the regular season.
As for movement in Sunday morning's Top 25 And 1, Arizona's 78-75 overtime loss to Texas Tech 78-75 pushed the Wildcats down to No. 4 and elevated the Red Raiders up to No. 16. That development knocked St. John's down one spot to No. 17 -- from no fault of its own. And Kansas getting blasted at Iowa State, 74-56, resulted in the Jayhawks dropping to No. 9, which allowed Purdue and Nebraska to move up to No. 7 and No. 8, respectively.
The team right behind that group, No. 10 Illinois, is the only ranked team in action Sunday. The Illini are hosting Indiana in a game scheduled to tip at 1 pm ET. You can watch it on CBS.
Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Michigan
|Yaxel Lendeborg finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 86-56 win over UCLA. The Wolverines' next game is Tuesday at Purdue.
|--
|24-1
|2
UConn
|Solo Ball finished with 20 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 79-75 win over Georgetown. The Huskies next game is Wednesday against Creighton.
|1
|24-2
|3
Duke
|Cameron Boozer finished with 18 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 67-54 win over Clemson. The Blue Devils next game is Monday against Syracuse.
|1
|23-2
|4
Arizona
|Jaden Bradley missed 10 of the 14 shots he attempted in Saturday's 78-75 overtime loss to Texas Tech. The Wildcats' next game is Wednesday against BYU.
|2
|23-2
|5
Houston
|Emanuel Sharp finished with 23 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 78-64 win over Kansas State. The Cougars' next game is Monday at Iowa State.
|--
|23-2
|6
Iowa St.
|Milan Momcilovic finished with 18 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 74-56 win over Kansas. The Cyclones' next game is Monday against Houston.
|--
|22-3
|7
Purdue
|C.J. Cox finished with 14 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 78-57 win at Iowa. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday against Michigan.
|1
|21-4
|8
Nebraska
|Pryce Sandfort finished with 29 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 68-49 win over Northwestern. The Cornhuskers' next game is Tuesday at Iowa.
|1
|22-3
|9
Kansas
|Darryn Peterson missed seven of the 10 shots he attempted in Saturday's 74-56 loss at Iowa State. The Jayhawks' next game is Wednesday at Oklahoma State.
|2
|19-6
|10
Illinois
|Zvonimir Ivisic missed both of the 3-pointers he attempted in Tuesday's 92-90 loss to Wisconsin. The Illini's next game is Sunday against Indiana.
|--
|20-5
|11
Gonzaga
|Graham Ike finished with 21 points and 15 rebounds in Saturday's 94-86 win at Santa Clara. The Zags' next game is Wednesday at San Francisco.
|--
|25-2
|12
Florida
|Xaivian Lee finished with 22 points and three assists in Saturday's 92-83 win over Kentucky. The Gators' next game is Tuesday against South Carolina.
|--
|19-6
|13
Virginia
|Malik Thomas finished with 13 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 70-66 win over Ohio State. The Cavaliers' next game is Wednesday at Georgia Tech.
|--
|22-3
|14
Vanderbilt
|Tyler Nickel finished with 25 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 82-69 win over Texas A&M. The Commodores' next game is Wednesday at Missouri.
|--
|21-4
|15
Michigan St.
|Jeremy Fears Jr. finished with 26 points and 15 assists in Saturday's 85-82 overtime win over Illinois. The Spartans' next game is Friday at Wisconsin.
|--
|20-5
|16
Texas Tech
|JT Toppin finished with 31 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's 78-75 overtime win at Arizona. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday at Arizona State.
|1
|19-6
|17
St. John's
|Dylan Darling finished with 23 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 79-69 win at Providence. The Red Storm's next game is Wednesday at Marquette.
|1
|20-5
|18
Arkansas
|Darius Acuff finished with 31 points and seven assists in Saturday's 88-75 win over Auburn. The Razorbacks' next game is Wednesday at Alabama.
|--
|19-6
|19
Saint Louis
|Trey Green finished with 14 points and six rebounds in Friday's 86-59 win at Loyola Chicago. The Billikens' next game is Tuesday at Rhode Island.
|--
|24-1
|20
N. Carolina
|Seth Trimble finished with 19 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 79-65 win over Pitt. The Tar Heels' next game is Tuesday at NC State.
|--
|20-5
|21
Louisville
|Mikel Brown Jr. finished with 29 points and six assists in Saturday's 82-71 win over Baylor. The Cardinals' next game is Tuesday at SMU.
|--
|19-6
|22
Clemson
|Jestin Porter missed six of the eight shots he attempted in Saturday's 67-54 loss at Duke. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday at Wake Forest.
|--
|20-6
|23
Miami (Ohio)
|Brant Byers finished with 21 points and six rebounds in Friday's 90-74 win over Ohio. The RedHawks' next game is Tuesday at UMass.
|--
|25-0
|24
BYU
|Robert Wright III finished with 39 points and four assists in Saturday's 90-86 overtime win over Colorado. The Cougars' next game is Wednesday at Arizona.
|--
|19-6
|25
Alabama
|Aden Holloway finished with 20 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 89-75 win over South Carolina. The Crimson Tide's next game is Wednesday against Arkansas.
|--
|18-7
|26
Wisconsin
|Nick Boyd finished with 29 points and four assists in Friday's 92-71 win over Michigan State. The Badgers' next game is Tuesday at Ohio State.
|--
|18-7