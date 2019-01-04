College Basketball Rankings: Michigan, No. 5 in the Top 25 And 1, beats Penn State to improve to 14-0

It was close for a while -- just 25-20 at the half. But then Iggy Brazdeikis got going, and then his teammates got going, and Michigan eventually pulled away Thursday and beat Penn State 68-55 to improve to 14-0 with 12 double-digit wins. And if that's not impressive enough, check this: The Wolverines are now 28-1 in their last 29 games with the lone loss coming to Villanova in the title game of the 2018 NCAA Tournament.

Michigan is No. 5 in Friday morning's Top 25 And 1.

And, yes, I know that's three spots lower than where the Wolverines are ranked in the AP poll, and one spot lower than where they're ranked in the Coaches poll -- which has led to some folks constantly asking why I have Michigan so low. Here's my answer: The four teams I have in front of Michigan right now -- Tennessee, Duke, Nevada and Virginia -- are all teams I had in front of Michigan in the preseason. And, in my opinion, those four teams -- again, they're Tennessee, Duke, Nevada and Virginia -- have done nothing yet to fall below Michigan. Simple as that. But when any of them slip, I promise, I'll adjust accordingly.

Anyway ...

Iowa got blasted by Purdue on Thursday, and Wisconsin lost at home to Minnesota. So the Hawkeyes and Badgers are out of the Top 25 And 1. I've replaced those Big Ten schools with a pair or Big East schools -- specifically Seton Hall and St. John's. And, for what it's worth, Minnesota is now the first team out.

Friday's Top 25 And 1