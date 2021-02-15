Michigan won at Purdue on Jan. 22. Isaiah Livers got 22 points and 10 rebounds. It was another dominant performance by the Wolverines, just the latest in a growing list of impressive efforts from Juwan Howard's team that had clearly grabbed the label of the Big Ten's best. Then the program was abruptly shut down -- and a full 23 days would pass before Michigan would return to the court, which is among the reasons all eyes were on the Wolverines Sunday. It was their first game since that last game. And the fact that it was a road contest against a quality opponent like Wisconsin made it all the more interesting.
Did things get off to a great start?
No.
The Wolverines initially looked, as you might expect, rusty. They were down 12 points at the half. But they outscored Wisconsin 40-20 in the second half and won 67-59. So now Michigan is 14-1 overall, 9-1 in the Big Ten, and undeniably worthy of being called the best team in the country not named Gonzaga or Baylor.
"We're all family," Howard said when asked about a controversial non-call on Wisconsin's Brad Davison that seemed to spark the second-half run that propelled the Wolverines to victory. "It just goes to show you. The family got tested, and everybody banded like brothers for their family."
Michigan remains No. 3 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Wolverines are 8-1 in the first two quadrants with the lone loss coming at Minnesota. Their next scheduled game is Thursday against Rutgers.
Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.
Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Gonzaga
|Gonzaga's perfect record includes double-digit victories over Virginia, Iowa and Kansas. The Zags have won their 11 WCC games by 24.6 points.
|--
|20-0
|2
Baylor
|Baylor's perfect record is highlighted by victories over Texas, Illinois, Texas Tech and Kansas. The Bears have won 15 of their 17 games by double-digits.
|--
|17-0
|3
Michigan
|Michigan is 8-1 in the first two quadrants with double-digit wins over Wisconsin and Purdue. The Wolverines' lone loss came at Minnesota.
|--
|14-1
|4
Ohio St.
|Ohio State is 9-1 in its past 10 games with wins over Illinois, Wisconsin and Iowa. The Buckeyes lead the nation with eight Quadrant 1 wins.
|--
|17-4
|5
Illinois
|Illinois is 10-5 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Illini will take a five-game winning streak into Tuesday's game with Northwestern.
|--
|14-5
|6
Houston
|Houston is 10-1 in its past 11 games with nine double-digit wins in that stretch. The Cougars are 7-1 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss at East Carolina.
|--
|17-2
|7
Alabama
|Alabama is 10-5 in the first two quadrants with victories over Tennessee and Arkansas. The Crimson Tide will take a two-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Texas A&M.
|--
|17-5
|8
Oklahoma
|Oklahoma is 7-1 in its past eight games with wins over Alabama, West Virginia, Texas and Kansas. The Sooners have zero losses outside of Quadrant 1.
|--
|13-5
|9
Virginia
|Virginia is 11-1 since losing to Gonzaga with victories over Clemson and North Carolina. The Cavaliers are 8-2 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss coming in Quadrant 3 to San Francisco.
|--
|15-3
|10
W. Virginia
|West Virginia's three-game winning streak was snapped Saturday by Oklahoma. The Mountaineers are 9-6 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Quadrant 1.
|--
|14-6
|11
Villanova
|Villanova's two-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at Creighton. The Wildcats are 5-3 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Quadrant 1.
|--
|13-3
|12
Texas
|Texas is 6-5 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Quadrant 1. The Longhorns will take a two-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Oklahoma.
|--
|13-5
|13
USC
|USC is 6-3 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Trojans' six-game winning streak features victories over UCLA and Stanford.
|--
|17-3
|14
Florida St.
|Florida State is 6-1 in its past seven games with wins over Louisville and North Carolina. The Seminoles are 6-2 in the first two quadrants with one additional loss coming in Quadrant 3 to UCF.
|--
|11-3
|15
Va. Tech
|Virginia Tech is 3-1 in its past four games after Saturday's win at Miami. The Hokies are 7-4 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses.
|--
|14-4
|16
Iowa
|Iowa is 8-6 in the first two quadrants with only one loss outside of Quadrant 1. The Hawkeyes will take a two-game winning streak into Thursday's game at Wisconsin.
|--
|15-6
|17
Wisconsin
|Wisconsin is 8-7 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Badgers have alternated wins and losses for eight consecutive games.
|--
|15-7
|18
Creighton
|Creighton is 6-1 in its past seven games with wins over Villanova and Seton Hall. The Bluejays are 11-2 in the first two quadrants with three additional losses falling in Quadrant 3.
|--
|16-5
|19
Missouri
|Missouri is on a two-game losing streak after Saturday's loss to Arkansas. The Tigers are 6-5 in the first two quadrants with only one loss outside of Quadrant 1.
|--
|13-5
|20
Tennessee
|Tennessee is 4-4 in its past eight games after Saturday's loss at LSU. The Vols are 5-5 in the first two quadrants with only one loss outside of Quadrant 1.
|--
|14-5
|21
Texas Tech
|Texas Tech is 3-3 in its past six games after Tuesday's double-digit loss to West Virginia. The Red Raiders are 5-6 in the first two quadrants heading into Monday's game at TCU.
|--
|14-6
|22
Louisville
|Louisville's 8-3 record in the first two quadrants includes victories over Duke, Virginia Tech, Pitt and Georgia Tech. Three of the Cardinals' four losses have come inside the first quadrant.
|--
|11-4
|23
Loyola-Chi.
|Loyola Chicago is 5-4 in the first two quadrants with zero additional losses. The Ramblers are 11-1 in their past 12 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Drake.
|--
|18-4
|24
Kansas
|Kansas is 7-7 in the first two quadrants with zero losses outside of Quadrant 1. The Jayhawks will take a three-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Kansas State.
|--
|15-7
|25
Rutgers
|Rutgers is 5-1 in its past six games with wins over Minnesota and Indiana. The Scarlet Knights are 7-7 in the first two quadrants with only one loss outside of Quadrant 1.
|--
|12-7
|26
Arkansas
|Arkansas is 6-1 in its past seven games with wins over Missouri and Ole Miss. The Razorbacks are 8-5 in the first two quadrants with only one loss outside of Quadrant 1.
|--
|16-5