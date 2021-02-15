Michigan won at Purdue on Jan. 22. Isaiah Livers got 22 points and 10 rebounds. It was another dominant performance by the Wolverines, just the latest in a growing list of impressive efforts from Juwan Howard's team that had clearly grabbed the label of the Big Ten's best. Then the program was abruptly shut down -- and a full 23 days would pass before Michigan would return to the court, which is among the reasons all eyes were on the Wolverines Sunday. It was their first game since that last game. And the fact that it was a road contest against a quality opponent like Wisconsin made it all the more interesting.

Did things get off to a great start?

No.

The Wolverines initially looked, as you might expect, rusty. They were down 12 points at the half. But they outscored Wisconsin 40-20 in the second half and won 67-59. So now Michigan is 14-1 overall, 9-1 in the Big Ten, and undeniably worthy of being called the best team in the country not named Gonzaga or Baylor.

"We're all family," Howard said when asked about a controversial non-call on Wisconsin's Brad Davison that seemed to spark the second-half run that propelled the Wolverines to victory. "It just goes to show you. The family got tested, and everybody banded like brothers for their family."

Michigan remains No. 3 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Wolverines are 8-1 in the first two quadrants with the lone loss coming at Minnesota. Their next scheduled game is Thursday against Rutgers.

