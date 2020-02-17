College basketball rankings: Michigan State back in Coaches Poll as Penn State and Maryland crack top 10
The Big Ten has a good showing in this week's Coaches Poll
Coaches Poll voters varied from AP Top 25 voters this week and elevated Michigan State back into their poll after a 1-1 week for the Spartans that included a win at Illinois and a loss at Maryland.
As a result, Brigham Young was left out of the Coaches Poll after cracking the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2011. Instead, the Spartans (17-9, 6-6 Big Ten) re-entered at No. 25 in a sign of respect from the coaches for how brutal the Big Ten is this season.
Michigan and Illinois were left out but received 44 and 24 votes, respectively, giving the league five teams in the top 25 and seven in the top 29 in terms of votes received. Ohio State is back in the Coaches Poll at No. 24 as well following a 2-0 week with victories over Rutgers and Purdue.
Maryland rose from No. 9 to No. 7, and Penn State from No. 13 to No. 9 to complete the solid week for the Big Ten in the Coaches Poll. Michigan State's return to the Coaches Poll comes as the Spartans have lost four of their last five games after being ranked No. 1 in the first edition of the poll released in October.
The coaches also gave a nice bump to Arizona, ranking the Wildcats No. 19 after road wins against Cal and Stanford improved their record to 18-7 (8-4 Pac 12). Arizona's return to the polls sets up a ranked showdown on Saturday with No. 16 Oregon that could bring clarity to a six-team race for the conference's regular season crown.
Coaches Poll
The top 25 teams in the USA Today Coaches Poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sunday, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and last week's ranking:
|Rank
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Previous
|1
|Baylor (21)
|23-1
|788
|1
|2
|Gonzaga (11)
|26-1
|772
|2
|3
|Kansas
|22-3
|723
|3
|4
|San Diego St.
|26-0
|772
|4
|5
|Dayton
|23-2
|659
|6
|6
|Duke
|22-3
|652
|7
|7
|Maryland
|21-4
|601
|9
|8
|Florida State
|21-4
|524
|8
|9
|Penn St.
|20-5
|503
|13
|10
|Kentucky
|20-5
|488
|12
|11
|Louisville
|21-5
|466
|5
|12
|Auburn
|22-3
|398
|11
|13
|Villanova
|19-6
|383
|16
|14
|Seton Hall
|18-7
|355
|10
|15
|Creighton
|20-6
|340
|21
|16
|Oregon
|20-6
|311
|18
|17
|Colorado
|20-6
|287
|15
|18
|West Virginia
|18-7
|279
|14
|19
|Marquette
|17-7
|171
|22
|20
|Iowa
|18-8
|168
|17
|21
|Arizona
|18-7
|132
|NR
|22
|Houston
|20-6
|131
|19
|23
|Butler
|19-7
|124
|20
|24
|Ohio St.
|17-8
|79
|NR
|25
|Michigan St
|17-9
|76
|25
Other receiving votes: Texas Tech 59; Brigham Young 56; Michigan 44; Illinois 24; Virginia 20; LSU 16; Northern Iowa 10; Rhode Island 9; Southern Methodist 6; Oklahoma 6; St. Mary's 5; Florida 5; Rutgers 3; East Tennessee St. 3; Cincinnati 3; Stephen F. Austin 2; Wisconsin 1; Arizona State 1.
-
