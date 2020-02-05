College basketball rankings: Michigan State continues to tumble in Top 25 And 1 with another loss

Tom Izzo's Spartans, the preseason No. 1, are just 3-4 in their past seven games

Michigan State was the consensus No. 1 team in the preseason -- the betting favorite to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament and give Tom Izzo his second national title. And the Spartans might still do it; I wouldn't rule anything out in this wacky season. But, undeniably, things are not trending in the right direction.

The Spartans lost again Tuesday.

To Penn State.

At home.

So Michigan State is now 16-7 overall, 8-4 in the Big Ten. But the most troubling thing is that the Spartans are just 3-4 in their past seven games with three of those losses coming to currently unranked opponents.

"We got nobody to blame but ourselves," Izzo told reporters after the 75-70 loss to Penn State.

Cassius Winston, the CBS Sports Preseason National Player of the Year, missed a free throw late that would've tied it, then missed another game-tying shot in the final seconds. But he was still productive and finished with 25 points and nine assists. The problem was that Winston had little help -- evidence being that no other Spartan reached double-figures in points. The four other MSU starters combined to score just 27. And though that's an extreme example of a lack of secondary productivity, the truth is that the absence of high-level talent around Winston has been a real hindrance to Michigan State being great all season.

Michigan State dropped to No. 24 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Spartans' next game is Saturday at Michigan.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

1 Gonzaga Filip Petrusev finished with 23 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 83-79 victory at San Francisco. The Zags' 15-game winning streak features 11 double-digit wins. --23-1
2 Baylor Jared Butler finished with 20 points and three steals in Monday's 73-67 victory at Kansas State. The Bears' 19-game winning streak features victories over Kansas, Villanova and Butler. --20-1
3 San Diego St Matt Mitchell made four 3-pointers and finished with 28 points in Saturday's 80-68 victory over Utah State. The Aztecs are 23-0 for the first time in school history. --23-0
4 Kansas Udoka Azubuike got 17 points and 12 rebounds off the bench in Monday's 69-58 victory over Texas. The Jayhawks will take a seven-game winning streak into Saturday's game at TCU. --19-3
5 Louisville Ryan McMahon got 23 points off the bench in Saturday's 77-57 victory at NC State. Louisville will take an eight-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Wake Forest. --19-3
6 Dayton Obi Toppin finished with 18 points and six rebounds in Saturday's 70-56 victory over Fordham. Both of the Flyers' losses are overtime losses to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1. --20-2
7 Florida St. Patrick Williams got 14 points and nine rebounds off the bench in Monday's 65-59 victory over North Carolina. Florida State is 12-1 in its past 13 games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Virginia. --19-3
8 Villanova The Wildcats missed 19 of the 26 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 76-61 loss to Creighton. The loss snapped Villanova's seven-game winning streak. --17-4
9 W. Virginia Derek Culver finished with 19 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 66-57 victory over Kansas State. West Virginia is 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants. --17-4
10 Duke Vernon Carey finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 63-55 victory at Boston College. The Blue Devils will take a four-game winning streak into Saturday's game at North Carolina. --19-3
11 Maryland Jalen Smith finished with 14 points and 15 rebounds in Tuesday's 56-51 victory over Rutgers. The Terrapins are 10-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. --18-4
12 Seton Hall Myles Powell missed eight of the nine 3-pointers he attempted in Saturday's 74-62 loss to Xavier. The double-digit loss snapped Seton Hall's 10-game winning streak. --16-5
13 Auburn Samir Doughty made three 3-pointers and finished with 23 points in Tuesday's 79-76 overtime victory at Arkansas. Auburn is 10-2 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first quadrant. --20-2
14 Oregon The Ducks missed 17 of the 24 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 70-64 loss at Stanford. Oregon still has a Pac-12-leading seven league wins. 118-5
15 LSU Javonte Smart finished with 21 points and three assists in Saturday's 73-63 victory over Ole Miss. The Tigers have won 10 straight games and are alone atop the SEC standings. 117-4
16 Penn St. Lamar Stevens finished with 24 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 75-70 win at Michigan State. The Nittany Lions will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Minnesota. 317-5
17 Iowa Luka Garza finished with 25 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 72-65 win over Illinois. Iowa is 11-1 inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena with the lone loss coming in November. --16-6
18 Butler The Bulldogs missed 13 of the 14 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 65-61 loss to Providence. Butler is 2-4 in its past six games. --17-5
19 Creighton Denzel Mahoney got 21 points off the bench in Saturday's 76-61 victory at Villanova. The Bluejays will take a four-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Providence. 117-5
20 Kentucky Nick Richards finished with 27 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 80-72 victory over Mississippi State. The Wildcats are 5-1 in their past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Auburn. 117-5
21 Marquette Markus Howard made five 3-pointers and finished with 31 points in Saturday's 76-72 victory over DePaul. Marquette is 5-1 in its past six games with the lone loss in that stretch coming in overtime at Butler. 116-6
22 Illinois The Illini allowed Iowa to shoot 50% from the field, and 43.5% from 3-point range, in Sunday's loss inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The loss snapped Illinois' seven-game winning streak. 116-6
23 Colorado Tyler Bey finished with 16 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 78-57 victory at USC. The Buffaloes are 9-4 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with only one loss coming outside of the first two quadrants. 117-5
24 Michigan St. Cassius Winston was the only Michigan State player to reach double-figures in points in Tuesday's 75-70 loss to Penn State. The Spartans are 3-4 in their past seven games. 1016-7
25 Houston The Cougars allowed Cincinnati to shoot 45.5% from the field in Saturday's 64-62 loss on the road. The loss snapped Houston's five-game winning streak. --17-5
26 Arizona Stone Gettings finished with 19 points and 12 rebounds in Saturday's 66-49 victory at Washington State. The Wildcats are 4-1 in their past five games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Arizona State. --15-6
