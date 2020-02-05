College basketball rankings: Michigan State continues to tumble in Top 25 And 1 with another loss

Michigan State was the consensus No. 1 team in the preseason -- the betting favorite to win the 2020 NCAA Tournament and give Tom Izzo his second national title. And the Spartans might still do it; I wouldn't rule anything out in this wacky season. But, undeniably, things are not trending in the right direction.

The Spartans lost again Tuesday.

To Penn State.

At home.

So Michigan State is now 16-7 overall, 8-4 in the Big Ten. But the most troubling thing is that the Spartans are just 3-4 in their past seven games with three of those losses coming to currently unranked opponents.

"We got nobody to blame but ourselves," Izzo told reporters after the 75-70 loss to Penn State.

Cassius Winston, the CBS Sports Preseason National Player of the Year, missed a free throw late that would've tied it, then missed another game-tying shot in the final seconds. But he was still productive and finished with 25 points and nine assists. The problem was that Winston had little help -- evidence being that no other Spartan reached double-figures in points. The four other MSU starters combined to score just 27. And though that's an extreme example of a lack of secondary productivity, the truth is that the absence of high-level talent around Winston has been a real hindrance to Michigan State being great all season.

Michigan State dropped to No. 24 in Wednesday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Spartans' next game is Saturday at Michigan.

