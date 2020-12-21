Michigan State won each of its first six games of the season, four of them by double-digits. The Spartans beat the Notre Dame team that beat Kentucky at Kentucky. They beat Duke at Duke. On a surface level, at least, things were going perfectly.

But MSU hadn't been sharp.

The Spartans had slid from 11th at KenPom down to 20th despite winning every time out, a sign that they weren't performing well despite the fact that they were outscoring every opponent. So it was just a matter of time before the loss-column reflected as much. And that time came Sunday night in a big way.

Final score: Northwestern 79, Michigan State 65.

It represented the Spartans' first loss to Northwestern since January 2012. Michigan State allowed Chris Collins' team to shoot 52.9% from the field.

"One of the more inept performances of my 26 years," said Tom Izzo, who has been the head coach at Michigan State since 1995. "It's kind of a harsh statement. I'm blaming myself. I'm the one that has to have my team ready."

What I normally do when a highly ranked team takes its first bad loss of the season is implement a 10-spot auto-drop as a way to punish said team for losing without overreacting and dropping them completely out of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1. But, in this case, a 10-spot auto-drop would only push Michigan State down from No. 5 to No. 15 — and No. 15 still seems too high. So I've decided to slot the Spartans at No. 17, one spot ahead of Duke. Next up for Michigan State is a possible bounce-back game with Wisconsin. If the Spartans don't win that, they'll be 0-2 in the Big Ten for the first time since the 2006-07 season.

Gonzaga remains No. 1 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The undefeated Zags are scheduled to play Northwestern State on both Monday and Tuesday before traveling to Texas for Saturday's scheduled game with Virginia.

Itching for more college hoops analysis? Listen below and subscribe to the Eye on College Basketball podcast where we take you beyond the hardwood with insider information and instant reactions.

Monday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 2 Rutgers 12 Michigan State Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Jalen Suggs finished with 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals in Saturday's 99-88 victory over Iowa. The Zags' perfect record also includes wins over Kansas and West Virginia. -- 4-0 2 Baylor MaCio Teague finished with 23 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 100-69 victory over Kansas State. The Bears' perfect record also includes a double-digit win over Illinois. -- 5-0 3 Iowa The Hawkeyes missed 18 of the 22 3-pointers they attempted in Saturday's 99-88 loss to Gonzaga. Iowa's next scheduled game is Tuesday against Purdue. -- 6-1 4 Kansas Ochai Agbaji finished with 23 points and five rebounds in Thursday's 58-57 victory at Texas Tech. The Jayhawks' lone loss is a season-opening loss to top-ranked Gonzaga. -- 7-1 5 Tennessee Jaden Springer finished with 21 points, six rebounds and six assists in Friday's 103-49 victory over Tennessee Tech. The Vols' perfect record also includes wins over Colorado and Cincinnati. 1 4-0 6 Villanova Jeremiah Robinson-Earl finished with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists in Saturday's 88-68 victory over Saint Joseph's. The Wildcats own wins over Texas and Arizona State with their lone loss coming in overtime to Virginia Tech. 1 7-1 7 W. Virginia Derek Culver finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds in Friday's 70-65 victory over Iowa State. The Mountaineers' lone loss is a single-digit loss to top-ranked Gonzaga. 1 7-1 8 Virginia Virginia's lone loss is a one-point loss to San Francisco. The Cavaliers have temporarily suspended basketball activities because of COVID-19 issues. 1 3-1 9 Houston Quentin Grimes finished with 27 points and 10 rebounds in Sunday's 88-55 victory over Alcorn State. The Cougars' perfect record also includes a double-digit win over Texas Tech. 1 5-0 10 Texas Greg Brown finished with 24 points and 14 rebounds in Sunday's 77-74 victory over Oklahoma State. The Longhorns' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Villanova. 1 7-1 11 Texas Tech The Red Raiders missed 17 of the 23 3-pointers they attempted in Thursday's 58-57 loss to Kansas. Texas Tech's two losses are to Kansas and Houston. 1 6-2 12 Wisconsin Micah Potter finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 85-48 victory over Louisville. The Badgers' lone loss is a final-second loss at Marquette. 1 6-1 13 Missouri Xavier Pinson finished with 17 points and five assists in Saturday's 81-78 victory over Illinois. Missouri's 5-0 record also includes a win over Oregon. 1 5-0 14 Creighton Christian Bishop finished with 19 points and five rebounds in Sunday's 76-74 OT victory at UConn. The Bluejays' will take a two-game winning streak into Wednesday's game with Xavier. 1 6-2 15 Rutgers Ron Harper Jr. finished with 28 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 91-88 victory over Illinois. The Scarlet Knights' perfect record also includes wins over Syracuse and Maryland. 2 6-0 16 Illinois The Illini were outscored by 14 points at the free throw line in Sunday's 91-88 loss at Rutgers. Illinois' other two losses are to Baylor and Missouri. -- 5-3 17 Michigan St. The Spartans missed 23 of the 31 3-pointers they attempted in Sunday's 79-65 loss at Northwestern. Michigan State's next scheduled game is against Wisconsin on Christmas. 12 6-1 18 Duke Matthew Hurt finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 75-65 victory at Notre Dame. The Blue Devils' two losses are both to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. -- 3-2 19 N. Carolina Armando Bacot finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 75-63 victory over Kentucky. The Tar Heels' two losses are to Iowa and Texas. -- 5-2 20 Michigan Hunter Dickinson finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Sunday's 62-58 victory over Penn State. The Wolverines' perfect record also features wins over Toledo and UCF. -- 6-0 21 Ohio St. Duane Washington Jr. finished with 14 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 77-70 victory over UCLA. The Buckeyes' next scheduled game is Wednesday against Rutgers. -- 6-1 22 LSU Javonte Smart finished with 25 points, six rebounds and five assists in Monday's 88-66 victory over Sam Houston State. The Tigers' lone loss is a single-digit loss at Saint Louis. 1 4-1 23 Oregon Chris Duarte finished with 21 points and four rebounds in Saturday's 80-41 victory over Portland. Oregon's lone loss is a single-digit loss to Missouri. 1 6-1 24 Arkansas Justin Smith finished with 22 points and 16 rebounds in Sunday's 87-76 victory over Oral Roberts. All seven of the Razorbacks' wins have come by double-digits. 1 7-0 25 Colorado Dallas Walton finished with 22 points in just 17 minutes in Sunday's 92-69 victory over Washington. The Buffaloes' lone loss is a single-digit loss to Tennessee. 1 5-1 26 Xavier Adam Kunkel hit a game-winning 3-pointer and finished 22 points in Sunday's 91-88 victory over Marquette. The Musketeers' perfect record also includes wins over Oklahoma and Cincinnati. NR 8-0

IN: Xavier OUT: Saint Louis