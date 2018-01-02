College basketball rankings: Michigan State, Duke top latest coaches poll
The Spartans are No. 1 in the AP and coaches poll for the first time this season
There's a new No. 1 team in college basketball. A week filled with upsets and previously unbeaten squads falling has shaken up the top of the latest USA Today Coaches Poll and ushered in Michigan State's first appearance at the top of the poll this season.
The Spartans (14-1) survived an upset-heavy week that saw the three undefeated teams in the sport all fall on Saturday, while they knocked off Cleveland State and Savannah State by a combined margin of 92 points last week. They will face an uptick in competition this week, however, as they resume Big Ten play on Thursday by welcoming Maryland into town Thursday before a daunting trip to Columbus, Ohio, to face Ohio State.
Rounding out the new-look top five behind Michigan State this week is Duke, Villanova, Xavier and West Virginia. Here's a look at which conferences are best represented in the poll.
- ACC: 5
- Big 12: 5
- Big East: 4
- SEC: 4.
- Big Ten: 2
- Pac-12: 2
- American: 2
- WCC: 1
USA Today Coaches Poll
RANK
SCHOOL
RECORD
POINTS
PREVIOUS
1
Michigan State (25)
14-1
745
2
2
Duke (4)
13-1
720
3
3
Villanova (1)
13-1
658
1
4
Xavier
14-1
643
5
5
West Virginia
13-1
613
7
6
12-1
559
4
7
11-1
527
12
8
12-1
514
9
9
11-2
466
10
10
11-2
455
11
11
12-2
430
14
12
13-2
427
13
13
Texas A&M
11-2
389
6
14
11-2
347
15
15
Texas Christian
12-1
346
8
16
11-3
315
18
17
Miami
12-1
313
16
18
12-1
243
21
19
12-3
208
19
20
12-2
168
22
21
13-2
166
24
22
9-3
93
20
23
11-2
86
29
24
11-3
68
23
25
12-1
60
23
Others receiving votes: Florida State 50, Baylor 44, Notre Dame 17, Louisville 13, Saint Mary's 11, Boise State 9, Butler 7, Auburn 7, Virginia Tech 6, Southern Methodist 5, Rhode Island 5, Syracuse 3, Texas 3, Alabama 3, New Mexico State 2, Missouri 2, Nevada 1, UCLA 1, Michigan 1, Florida 1.
-
USC's Metu punished for dirty hit
Southern California's Chimezie Metu will be suspended for a half for delivering a vicious low...
-
Frosh Watch: Texas' Bamba joins rankings
One Big 12 star snatches our weekly honor from another in his league -- and here's why
-
Tuesday's updated Top 25 (and 1)
The Red Raiders, No. 22 in the CBS Sports Top 25 (and one), face the No. 15 Jayhawks on T...
-
Texas Tech vs. Kansas odds, CBB picks
SportsLine simulated Tuesday's Texas Tech-Kansas game 10,000 times
-
Poll attacks: AP vote punishes Arizona?
One writer dropped Arizona five spots after the Wildcats beat No. 4 Arizona State
-
AP Poll: Michigan State new No. 1
The Spartans are No. 1 for the first time this season, taking over the spot held by Villan...
Add a Comment