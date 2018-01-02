College basketball rankings: Michigan State, Duke top latest coaches poll

There's a new No. 1 team in college basketball. A week filled with upsets and previously unbeaten squads falling has shaken up the top of the latest USA Today Coaches Poll and ushered in Michigan State's first appearance at the top of the poll this season.

The Spartans (14-1) survived an upset-heavy week that saw the three undefeated teams in the sport all fall on Saturday, while they knocked off Cleveland State and Savannah State by a combined margin of 92 points last week. They will face an uptick in competition this week, however, as they resume Big Ten play on Thursday by welcoming Maryland into town Thursday before a daunting trip to Columbus, Ohio, to face Ohio State.

Rounding out the new-look top five behind Michigan State this week is Duke, Villanova, Xavier and West Virginia. Here's a look at which conferences are best represented in the poll.

ACC : 5



: 5 Big 12 : 5

: 5 Big East : 4

: 4 SEC : 4.



: 4. Big Ten : 2

: 2 Pac-12 : 2

: 2 American : 2

: 2 WCC: 1

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK SCHOOL RECORD POINTS PREVIOUS 1 Michigan State (25) 14-1 745 2 2 Duke (4) 13-1 720 3 3 Villanova (1) 13-1 658 1 4 Xavier 14-1 643 5 5 West Virginia 13-1 613 7 6 Arizona State 12-1 559 4 7 Oklahoma 11-1 527 12 8 Virginia 12-1 514 9 9 Wichita State 11-2 466 10 10 Kansas 11-2 455 11 11 North Carolina 12-2 430 14 12 Purdue 13-2 427 13 13 Texas A&M 11-2 389 6 14 Kentucky 11-2 347 15 15 Texas Christian 12-1 346 8 16 Arizona 11-3 315 18 17 Miami 12-1 313 16 18 Texas Tech 12-1 243 21 19 Gonzaga 12-3 208 19 20 Cincinnati 12-2 168 22 21 Seton Hall 13-2 166 24 22 Tennessee 9-3 93 20 23 Arkansas 11-2 86 29 24 Creighton 11-3 68 23 25 Clemson 12-1 60 23

Others receiving votes: Florida State 50, Baylor 44, Notre Dame 17, Louisville 13, Saint Mary's 11, Boise State 9, Butler 7, Auburn 7, Virginia Tech 6, Southern Methodist 5, Rhode Island 5, Syracuse 3, Texas 3, Alabama 3, New Mexico State 2, Missouri 2, Nevada 1, UCLA 1, Michigan 1, Florida 1.