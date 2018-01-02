College basketball rankings: Michigan State, Duke top latest coaches poll

The Spartans are No. 1 in the AP and coaches poll for the first time this season

There's a new No. 1 team in college basketball. A week filled with upsets and previously unbeaten squads falling has shaken up the top of the latest USA Today Coaches Poll and ushered in Michigan State's first appearance at the top of the poll this season.

The Spartans (14-1) survived an upset-heavy week that saw the three undefeated teams in the sport all fall on Saturday, while they knocked off Cleveland State and Savannah State by a combined margin of 92 points last week. They will face an uptick in competition this week, however, as they resume Big Ten play on Thursday by welcoming Maryland into town Thursday before a daunting trip to Columbus, Ohio, to face Ohio State.

Rounding out the new-look top five behind Michigan State this week is Duke, Villanova, Xavier and West Virginia. Here's a look at which conferences are best represented in the poll. 

  • ACC: 5
  • Big 12: 5
  • Big East: 4
  • SEC: 4.
  • Big Ten: 2
  • Pac-12: 2
  • American: 2
  • WCC: 1

USA Today Coaches Poll

RANK

SCHOOL

RECORD

POINTS

PREVIOUS

1

Michigan State (25)

14-1

745

2

2

Duke (4)

13-1

720

3

3

Villanova (1)

13-1

658

1

4

Xavier

14-1

643

5

5

West Virginia

13-1

613

7

6

Arizona State

12-1

559

4

7

Oklahoma

11-1

527

12

8

Virginia

12-1

514

9

9

Wichita State

11-2

466

10

10

Kansas

11-2

455

11

11

North Carolina

12-2

430

14

12

Purdue

13-2

427

13

13

Texas A&M

11-2

389

6

14

Kentucky

11-2

347

15

15

Texas Christian

12-1

346

8

16

Arizona

11-3

315

18

17

Miami

12-1

313

16

18

Texas Tech

12-1

243

21

19

Gonzaga

12-3

208

19

20

Cincinnati

12-2

168

22

21

Seton Hall

13-2

166

24

22

Tennessee

9-3

93

20

23

Arkansas

11-2

86

29

24

Creighton

11-3

68

23

25

Clemson

12-1

60

23

Others receiving votes: Florida State 50, Baylor 44, Notre Dame 17, Louisville 13, Saint Mary's 11, Boise State 9, Butler 7, Auburn 7, Virginia Tech 6, Southern Methodist 5, Rhode Island 5, Syracuse 3, Texas 3, Alabama 3, New Mexico State 2, Missouri 2, Nevada 1, UCLA 1, Michigan 1, Florida 1.

