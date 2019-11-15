College Basketball Rankings: Michigan State edges Seton Hall, remains No. 2 in Top 25 And 1

Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard had strongly suggested Myles Powell wouldn't play against Michigan State (or anytime soon) because of an ankle injury suffered over the weekend. But, surprise, surprise, the preseason All-American was in the starting lineup Thursday night. And his performance was magnificent.

Powell took 14 3-pointers, made six of them and finished with 37 points and six rebounds in the Pirates' 76-73 loss to Michigan State. So, yeah, the result was a loss. But Powell was tremendous from start to finish while showing the nation -- in a high-profile non-league contest between the schools picked to win the Big East and Big Ten -- he legitimately belongs in any conversation centered around National Player of the Year candidates. Just an awesome, awesome performance.

"I don't know who could guard Powell," said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. "He just did an incredible job. He deserves every accolade he gets."

With the win, Michigan State remains No. 2 in Friday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Seton Hall remains No. 9 (because it makes no sense to punish a team for losing a competitive game to a higher-ranked opponent). And Duke is No 1 for the third consecutive day.

Friday's Top 25 And 1