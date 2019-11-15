College Basketball Rankings: Michigan State edges Seton Hall, remains No. 2 in Top 25 And 1
The Spartans rallied late to win despite Seton Hall's Myles Powell getting 37 points
Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard had strongly suggested Myles Powell wouldn't play against Michigan State (or anytime soon) because of an ankle injury suffered over the weekend. But, surprise, surprise, the preseason All-American was in the starting lineup Thursday night. And his performance was magnificent.
Powell took 14 3-pointers, made six of them and finished with 37 points and six rebounds in the Pirates' 76-73 loss to Michigan State. So, yeah, the result was a loss. But Powell was tremendous from start to finish while showing the nation -- in a high-profile non-league contest between the schools picked to win the Big East and Big Ten -- he legitimately belongs in any conversation centered around National Player of the Year candidates. Just an awesome, awesome performance.
"I don't know who could guard Powell," said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. "He just did an incredible job. He deserves every accolade he gets."
With the win, Michigan State remains No. 2 in Friday's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Seton Hall remains No. 9 (because it makes no sense to punish a team for losing a competitive game to a higher-ranked opponent). And Duke is No 1 for the third consecutive day.
|1
|Duke
|Vernon Carey finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's win over Central Arkansas. Matthew Hurt added 19 points and was 7-of-11 from the field.
|--
|3-0
|2
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans rallied from a five-point deficit with 1:50 left to win at Seton Hall on Thursday. Cassius Winston finished with 21 points and four assists.
|--
|2-1
|3
|Louisville
|Jordan Nwora scored 21 points and grabbed five rebounds in Wednesday's win over Indiana State. The Cardinals shot 58.5% from the field in the victory.
|--
|3-0
|4
|Kansas
|Devon Dotson finished with 22 points, eight rebounds and six assists in Friday's win over UNC Greensboro. Ochai Agbaji added 13 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.
|--
|1-1
|5
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds in Saturday's win over Rhode Island. The 6-10 center is averaging 17.5 points and 11.0 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|6
|N. Carolina
|Cole Anthony finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Friday's win over UNC Wilmington. He's averaging 27.0 points and 10.5 rebounds through two games.
|--
|2-0
|7
|Virginia
|Mamadi Diakite finished with 19 points and 13 rebounds in Sunday's win over James Madison. Virginia held the Dukes to 22.6% shooting from the field.
|--
|2-0
|8
|Gonzaga
|Corey Kispert finished with 20 points in Tuesday's win over North Dakota. He's averaging 19.3 points through three games.
|--
|3-0
|9
|Seton Hall
|Myles Powell scored 37 points in 34 minutes in Thursday's loss to Michigan State. The Pirates finished with 17 turnovers and 14 assists in the game.
|--
|2-1
|10
|Ohio St.
|OSU shot 60.0% from the field in Wednesday's win over Villanova. Duane Washington was one of five Buckeyes to reach double-figures in points.
|--
|3-0
|11
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats missed 13 of the 17 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's loss to Evansville. Immanuel Quickley led UK with 16 points and nine rebounds.
|--
|2-1
|12
|Texas Tech
|Jahmi'us Ramsey finished with 25 points in 22 minutes in Wedneday's win over Houston Baptist. The Red Raiders shot 59.7% from the field.
|--
|3-0
|13
|Oregon
|Shakur Juiston finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's win over Memphis. Chandler Lawson added eight points off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|14
|Memphis
|The Tigers missed 19-of-23 3-point attempts in Tuesday's loss to Oregon. Lester Quinones led Memphis with 16 points and four assists.
|--
|2-1
|15
|Auburn
|Isaac Okoro finished with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists in Tuesday's win over South Alabama. Anfernee McLemore added 14 points off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|16
|VCU
|Marcus Santos-Silva finished with 17 points, 11 rebounds and four steals in Wednesday's win over LSU. Vince Williams added 11 points and seven rebounds off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|17
|Tennessee
|Jordan Bowden scored 26 points in Tuesday's win over Murray State. Yves Pons added 19 points and four blocks.
|--
|2-0
|18
|Florida
|The Gators were tied with Towson with 67 seconds remaining Thursday before pulling away to avoid the upset. Kerry Blackshear finished with 13 points and 13 rebounds.
|--
|2-1
|19
|Arizona
|Zeke Nnaji scored 26 points in 21 minutes in Thursday's win over San Jose State. The Wildcats have won their three games by an average of 36 points.
|--
|3-0
|20
|Villanova
|The Wildcats shot just 30.6% from the field in Wednesday's loss at Ohio State. Jermaine Samuels finished with 14 points and five rebounds.
|--
|1-1
|21
|Utah St.
|Brock Miller scored 27 points in Tuesday's win over Denver. Justin Bean added eight points and 15 rebounds.
|--
|3-0
|22
|LSU
|The Tigers turned the ball over 26 times in Wednesday's loss at VCU. Skylar Mays finished with 23 points and eight rebounds.
|--
|1-1
|23
|Washington
|Isaiah Stewart scored 16 points and blocked five shots in Tuesday's win over Mount St. Mary's. Nahziah Carter added 14 points.
|--
|2-0
|24
|Baylor
|The Bears missed 42 of their 65 field goal attempts in Friday's loss to Washington. Tristan Clark was responsible for 11 of those misses.
|--
|1-1
|25
|Texas
|Courtney Ramey finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's win over California Baptist. Andrew Jones added 11 points and five rebounds off the bench.
|--
|3-0
|26
|Xavier
|Naji Marshall finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's OT win over Missouri. The Musketeers won despite going 3-of-21 from 3-point range.
|--
|3-0
