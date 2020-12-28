Michigan State has allowed each of its past three opponents to shoot at least 50% from the field. The result is a win over Oakland (in a game in which the Grizzlies scored 91 points) that was followed by consecutive losses to Northwestern and Wisconsin. So things are not going well for Tom Izzo's program.

Will MSU snap the losing streak Monday night?

Maybe.

But doing so will require Michigan State to win a road game at Minnesota, which is 8-1 with victories over Saint Louis and Iowa despite the fact that the Golden Gophers were picked 11th in the preseason Big Ten poll. In other words, Richard Pitino's team is one of college basketball's best early surprises. So this should not be an easy task for the Spartans, who currently rank 61st in adjusted defensive efficiency. FYI: The last time Michigan State finished outside of the top 40 in adjusted defensive efficiency was 2006.

Keep an eye on Marcus Carr.

Yes, Iowa's Luka Garza remains the leading candidate for Big Ten Player of the Year. Illinois' Ayo Dosunmu is also off to a strong start. But Carr has undeniably put himself into the conversation by averaging 24.6 points and 6.2 assists while shooting 39.3% from the 3-point line in 36.1 minutes per game. The 6-foot-2 guard ranks first in the Big Ten in assists per game and second in points per game. He's been terrific.

Minnesota is No. 15 in Monday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. Michigan State is No. 19. They are two of the nine Big Ten schools in the top 21 — with the others being No. 10 Wisconsin, No. 13 Illinois, No. 14 Rutgers, No. 16 Iowa, No. 17 Northwestern, No. 18 Ohio State, and No. 21 Michigan.

