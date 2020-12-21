Michigan State fell out of the top 10 and Duke narrowly avoided falling out of the rankings entirely in Monday's updated USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25. The Spartans dropped seven spots after a surprisingly lopsided 79-65 road loss to Rutgers on Sunady. It was their first loss of the season, dropping them to 6-1.

Duke went 1-0 on the week with a 10-point road win over Notre Dame but still slid two spots from No. 23 to No. 25. It's Duke's lowest ranking of the season in the poll but representative of how its season has gone after a shaky 3-2 start with home losses to Michigan State and Illinois to open the month of December.

As expected, Gonzaga and Baylor stayed 1-2 atop the latest rankings, with Gonzaga receiving 25 of a possible 30 first-place votes this week. The Bulldogs held steady after a dismantling of Iowa on Saturday, 99-88, which was their first game in more than two weeks. Baylor, which received one fewer first-place vote than last week, stayed at No. 2 after thumping Kansas State in its Big 12 opener on Saturday.

Below is the Week 4 Coaches Poll:

1. Gonzaga

2. Baylor

3. Villanova

4. Kansas

5. Iowa

6. West Virginia

7. Houston

8. Tennessee

9. Wisconsin

10. Texas

11. Michigan State

12. Rutgers

13. Creighton

14. Missouri

15. Virginia

16. Texas Tech

17. North Carolina

18. Illinois

19. Michigan

20. Ohio State

21. Florida State

22. Xavier

23. Richmond

24. Oregon

25. Duke

Others receiving votes: San Diego State 84; Virginia Tech 42; Arkansas 32; Clemson 26; Indiana 22; Saint Louis 21; UCLA 19; Louisville 17; Colorado 15; Saint Mary's 9; Florida 9; Connecticut 7; LSU 6; Stanford 5; Southern Methodist 4; Oklahoma State 4; Brigham Young 4; Minnesota 3; Central Florida 3; Purdue 1; Abilene Christian 1.