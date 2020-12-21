Michigan State fell out of the top 10 and Duke narrowly avoided falling out of the rankings entirely in Monday's updated USA Today Coaches Poll Top 25. The Spartans dropped seven spots after a surprisingly lopsided 79-65 road loss to Rutgers on Sunady. It was their first loss of the season, dropping them to 6-1.
Duke went 1-0 on the week with a 10-point road win over Notre Dame but still slid two spots from No. 23 to No. 25. It's Duke's lowest ranking of the season in the poll but representative of how its season has gone after a shaky 3-2 start with home losses to Michigan State and Illinois to open the month of December.
As expected, Gonzaga and Baylor stayed 1-2 atop the latest rankings, with Gonzaga receiving 25 of a possible 30 first-place votes this week. The Bulldogs held steady after a dismantling of Iowa on Saturday, 99-88, which was their first game in more than two weeks. Baylor, which received one fewer first-place vote than last week, stayed at No. 2 after thumping Kansas State in its Big 12 opener on Saturday.
Below is the Week 4 Coaches Poll:
1. Gonzaga
2. Baylor
3. Villanova
4. Kansas
5. Iowa
6. West Virginia
7. Houston
8. Tennessee
9. Wisconsin
10. Texas
11. Michigan State
12. Rutgers
13. Creighton
14. Missouri
15. Virginia
16. Texas Tech
17. North Carolina
18. Illinois
19. Michigan
20. Ohio State
21. Florida State
22. Xavier
23. Richmond
24. Oregon
25. Duke
Others receiving votes: San Diego State 84; Virginia Tech 42; Arkansas 32; Clemson 26; Indiana 22; Saint Louis 21; UCLA 19; Louisville 17; Colorado 15; Saint Mary's 9; Florida 9; Connecticut 7; LSU 6; Stanford 5; Southern Methodist 4; Oklahoma State 4; Brigham Young 4; Minnesota 3; Central Florida 3; Purdue 1; Abilene Christian 1.