College Basketball Rankings: Michigan State falls out of top 10 in Top 25 And 1 after third straight loss
After losing at Illinois, Tom Izzo's Spartans have gone from 18-2 to 18-5 in a span of 10 days
It's not panic-time for Michigan State yet because the Spartans are still 18-5 overall, 9-3 in the Big Ten and just one game out of first in the league standings. Big-picture, things are fine. But anybody suggesting MSU's season hasn't taken a weird and unfortunate turn just isn't being honest with themselves.
Losing at Purdue is one thing.
Nothing troublesome about that.
But the Spartans have now backed that very reasonable loss with a home loss to an Indiana team that was on a seven-game losing streak and a road loss to an Illinois team that's 8-15 -- which means MSU is now on a three-game losing streak that includes two losses no sensible person would've forecasted. Consequently, I've dropped Michigan State outside of the top 10 of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the first time this season.
MSU is now No. 11.
Tennessee remains No. 1 for the 46th straight morning.
Wednesday's Top 25 And 1
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Tennessee
|The Vols' 21-1 record features four wins over top-50 KenPom teams - most notably neutral-court victories over Gonzaga and Louisville. UT will take a 17-game winning streak into Saturday's game with Florida.
|--
|21-1
|2
|Virginia
|The Cavaliers are 10-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at Duke. Virginia will have a chance to avenge that loss when it hosts the Blue Devils on Saturday.
|--
|20-1
|3
|Gonzaga
|The Zags have won 12 straight since losing back-to-back games to Tennessee and North Carolina. Gonzaga's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams -- most notably a neutral-court victory over Duke.
|--
|21-2
|4
|Duke
|The Blue Devils are 12-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-45 losses. Duke will take a six-game winning streak into Saturday's rematch with Virginia.
|--
|20-2
|5
|Michigan
|Michigan is 13-2 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-25 losses. The Wolverines own double-digit wins over North Carolina, Villanova and Purdue.
|--
|21-2
|6
|Kentucky
|The Wildcats' nine-game winning streak features victories over Kansas, Mississippi State, Auburn and Florida. Kentucky is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-65 losses.
|--
|19-3
|7
|N. Carolina
|The Tar Heels are 10-1 in their past 11 games with wins over Virginia Tech and Louisville. UNC is 13-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-30 losses.
|--
|18-4
|8
|Nevada
|Nevada's resume features seven wins over top-100 KenPom teams with the lone loss coming at New Mexico. The Wolf Pack will take a seven-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Colorado State.
|--
|21-1
|9
|Louisville
|The Cardinals bounced back from a home loss to North Carolina on Saturday by beating Virginia Tech on the road on Monday. Louisville is 10-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with four of the six losses coming to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|3
|17-6
|10
|Houston
|The Cougars have won six straight games since losing at Temple. Houston is 8-1 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-75 losses.
|3
|21-1
|11
|Michigan St.
|The Spartans have lost consecutive games to Purdue, Indiana and Illinois after starting 9-0 in the Big Ten. Michigan State is 12-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-45 loss.
|2
|18-5
|12
|Marquette
|The Golden Eagles' eight-game winning streak was snapped by St. John's on Tuesday. Marquette is 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses.
|2
|19-4
|13
|Kansas
|The Jayhawks dropped to 5-5 since Udoka Azubuike was lost for the season after Tuesday's loss at Kansas State. KU is 13-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with the lone sub-100 loss coming at West Virginia.
|2
|17-6
|14
|Texas Tech
|The Red Raiders held West Virginia to just nine field goals in Monday's 31-point win over the Mountaineers. Texas Tech is 8-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with zero sub-50 losses.
|--
|18-5
|15
|Va. Tech
|The Hokies' loss to Louisville on Monday was their first loss at home this season. Virginia Tech is 8-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with only one loss to a school currently ranked outside of the top 15 of the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|18-4
|16
|Iowa
|Iowa improved to 10-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams after Friday's blowout of Michigan. Four of the Hawkeyes' five losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-5
|17
|Wisconsin
|The Badgers will take a five-game winning streak into Wednesday's game at Minnesota. Wisconsin is 11-5 vs. top-100 Kenpom teams with one additional sub-100 loss that came at Western Kentucky.
|--
|16-6
|18
|Maryland
|The Terrapins are 9-6 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Wednesday's game at Nebraska. Four of Maryland's six losses are to schools also ranked in the Top 25 And 1.
|--
|17-6
|19
|Villanova
|The Wildcats have won 10 straight games since losing at Kansas. Villanova is 9-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss.
|--
|18-4
|20
|Iowa St.
|The Cyclones are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at Kansas. Iowa State is 9-5 vs. top-100 KenPom teams heading into Saturday's game with TCU.
|--
|18-5
|21
|Purdue
|The Boilermakers are 10-1 in their past 11 games with wins over Michigan State, Iowa and Wisconsin. Five of Purdue's six losses are to top-35 KenPom teams.
|--
|16-6
|22
|Kansas St.
|The Wildcats are 7-1 in their past eight games with wins over Kansas, Texas Tech and Iowa State. KSU has only lost three times in games in which Dean Wade has played.
|--
|17-5
|23
|Miss. State
|The Bulldogs are 9-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss after Saturday's win at Ole Miss. Four of Mississippi State's five losses are by five-or-fewer points.
|--
|16-5
|24
|Florida St.
|The Seminoles are 8-4 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss. Florida State will take a three-game winning streak into Tuesday's game at Syracuse.
|--
|17-5
|25
|LSU
|The Tigers' 10-game winning streak was snapped Saturday at home by Arkansas. LSU is 7-3 vs. top-100 KenPom teams with one sub-100 loss.
|--
|17-4
|26
|Buffalo
|The Bulls are 2-2 in their past four games with losses to Northern Illinois and Bowling Green. Buffalo is 5-3 vs. top-125 KenPom teams with the biggest wins coming over Syracuse and San Francisco.
|--
|19-3
-
