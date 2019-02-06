College Basketball Rankings: Michigan State falls out of top 10 in Top 25 And 1 after third straight loss

It's not panic-time for Michigan State yet because the Spartans are still 18-5 overall, 9-3 in the Big Ten and just one game out of first in the league standings. Big-picture, things are fine. But anybody suggesting MSU's season hasn't taken a weird and unfortunate turn just isn't being honest with themselves.

Losing at Purdue is one thing.

Nothing troublesome about that.

But the Spartans have now backed that very reasonable loss with a home loss to an Indiana team that was on a seven-game losing streak and a road loss to an Illinois team that's 8-15 -- which means MSU is now on a three-game losing streak that includes two losses no sensible person would've forecasted. Consequently, I've dropped Michigan State outside of the top 10 of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the first time this season.

MSU is now No. 11.

Tennessee remains No. 1 for the 46th straight morning.

Wednesday's Top 25 And 1