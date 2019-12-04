College basketball rankings: Michigan State falls out of Top 25 And 1 after loss to Duke

I had Michigan State No. 1 in the preseason just like most had Michigan State No. 1 in the preseason. It made total sense at the time but is undeniably looking less sensible by the game considering the Spartans might not have a first-round NBA Draft pick on their roster, can't shoot very well, and, most importantly, keep losing contests oddsmakers say they should win.

Yes, Michigan State lost again Tuesday night.

At home. To Duke. By double-digits.

And though that might not be too alarming under certain circumstances, it's especially alarming under these circumstances considering Duke was shorthanded and only a week removed from losing at home to Stephen F. Austin. For those reasons and more, Michigan State was a 7-point favorite at tip-off. And yet Tom Izzo's Spartans still trailed by 16 points at the half, and by 22 in the second half, before losing 87-75.

"Out-coached, outplayed, outworked," Izzo said.

As a result, Michigan State is now 5-3 with a 69-62 neutral-court loss to a Kentucky team that subsequently lost at home to an Evansville team that's ranked 176th at KenPom, a 71-66 neutral-court loss to the Virginia Tech team picked 14th in the preseason ACC poll, and an 87-75 loss at home to a Duke team that was missing its third-leading scorer (Cassius Stanley) and just a week removed from losing at home to a Stephen F. Austin team that's ranked 201st at KenPom. Put simply, that's a terrible body of work. And it should be noted that though last month's win at Seton Hall is a bright spot, the truth is that Michigan State was trailing by five points with 1:50 left in that game and needed to close on an unlikely 10-2 run just to escape with a 76-73 win.

If not for that, Michigan State would be 4-4.

Either way, even after Tuesday's latest poor performance, the Spartans' computer numbers remain strong; they're No. 3 at KenPom and No. 14 in Sagarin. That's good. But a month into this season, based on what's happened on the court, combined with Joshua Langford's continued absence, it's hard to justify keeping Michigan State in the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings with its current body of work. So even though I believe in Tom Izzo and still think he'll get things figured out in time, the Spartans are out of Wednesday morning's updated Top 25 And 1.

Biggest Movers 10 Indiana 1 Michigan Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Louisville Jordan Nwora finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds in Tuesday's 58-43 victory over Michigan. Steven Enoch added 10 points and 10 rebounds. -- 8-0 2 Kansas Udoka Azubuike scored 29 points and blocked four shots in Wednesday's 90-84 overtime win over Dayton. The Jayhawks have won six straight since their season-opening loss to Duke. -- 6-1 3 Maryland Anthony Cowan finished with 22 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals in Sunday's 84-63 win over Marquette. The Terrapins held Markus Howard to just six points on 1-of-12 shooting. -- 8-0 4 Virginia The Cavaliers only allowed Maine to make eight field goals in Wednesday's 46-26 win over the Black Bears. Mamadi Diakite led Virginia with 15 points and seven rebounds. -- 7-0 5 Ohio St. Andre Wesson made four 3-pointers and finished with 21 points in Friday's 90-57 victory over Morgan State. The Buckeyes' perfect record features wins over Villanova and Cincinnati. 1 7-0 6 Michigan The Wolverines missed 16 of the 19 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 58-43 loss at Louisville. Michigan shot just 25.9% from the field in the game. 1 7-1 7 N. Carolina Armando Bacot finished with 23 points, 12 rebounds and six blocks in Friday's 78-74 win over Oregon. UNC's lone loss is a single-digit loss to Michigan. -- 6-1 8 Gonzaga The Zags only got 11 points from their bench in Friday's 82-64 loss to Michigan. Gonzaga allowed the Wolverines to shoot 54.0% from the field. -- 8-1 9 Dayton Obi Toppin finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds in Tuesday's 99-68 victory over Houston Baptist. The Flyers' lone loss came in overtime to Kansas. -- 6-1 10 Kentucky Nick Richards and EJ Montgomery combined for 32 points and 17 rebounds in Friday's 69-58 victory over UAB. The Wildcats played for the first time without Nate Sestina, who is expected to miss four weeks with a wrist injury. -- 6-1 11 Duke Vernon Carey finished with 26 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks in Tuesday's 87-75 victory at Michigan State. Tre Jones added 20 points and 12 assists. -- 8-1 12 Oregon The Ducks shot 35.7% from the field in Friday's 78-74 loss to North Carolina. Oregon finished fourth in the Battle 4 Atlantis with a 1-2 record. 1 6-2 13 Seton Hall Myles Powell scored 19 of his 24 points in the second half of Friday's 84-76 win over Iowa State. The Pirates' two losses are to Michigan State and Oregon. 1 6-2 14 Memphis Alex Lomax came off the bench and got 17 points in Tuesday's 71-56 victory over Bradley. The Tigers are now 5-0 without James Wiseman. 1 7-1 15 Auburn Samir Doughty scored 22 points in Tuesday's 79-65 win over Richmond. Austin Wiley added 18 points and was named MVP of the Legends Classic. 1 7-0 16 Arizona Chase Jeter scored 17 points and grabbed nine rebounds in Sunday's 73-66 win over Wake Forest. Arizona is 9-0 for the first time since the 2014-15 season. 1 9-0 17 Indiana Devonte Green came off the bench and scored a career-high 30 points in Tuesday's 80-64 win over Florida State. The Hoosiers are 8-0 for the first time since the 2012-13 season. NR 8-0 18 Florida St. Florida State finished with 14 turnovers and just seven assists in Tuesday's 80-64 loss at Indiana. The Seminoles will not play another road game until they visit Louisville on Jan. 4. -- 7-2 19 Tennessee Lamonte Turner sank a 3-pointer at the buzzer in Saturday's 72-69 victory over VCU. UT's one loss is a single-digit loss to Florida State. -- 6-1 20 Washington Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart combined for 36 points and 20 rebounds in Monday's 75-55 win over South Dakota. The Huskies' lone loss is a neutral-court loss to Tennessee. -- 6-1 21 Baylor Jared Butler made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in Tuesday's 78-46 victory over Maryland-Eastern Shore. The Bears opened the game on a 22-3 run. -- 6-1 22 Villanova Justin Moore came off the bench and scored 25 points in Sunday's 83-72 win over La Salle. The Wildcats won by double-digits despite turning the ball over 12 times in the second half. -- 5-2 23 Colorado Tyler Bey scored 11 points and grabbed 17 rebounds in Saturday's 59-45 victory over Sacramento State. The Buffaloes won despite finishing with 17 turnovers and just 10 assists. -- 6-0 24 Butler Kamar Baldwin took 16 shots, made 11 and scored 31 points in Tuesday's 67-58 victory at Ole Miss. Butler shot 47.1% from 3-point range in the win. -- 8-0 25 Oklahoma St. Yor Anei finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in Friday's 78-37 victory over Ole Miss. The Cowboys' perfect record features three wins over top-100 KenPom teams. -- 7-0 26 W. Virginia Derek Culver came off the bench and scored a career-high 25 points in Sunday's 86-81 win over Rhode Island. The Mountaineers are 7-0 for the first time since the 2015-16 season. -- 7-0

IN: Indiana

OUT: Michigan State