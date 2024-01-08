Michigan State is out of the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1.

Again.

That's the Monday morning headline after the Spartans lost 88-74 at Northwestern on Sunday. It means Michigan State is now 9-6 overall, 1-3 in the Big Ten.

Is it time for MSU fans to panic?

No, not quite yet. But it's totally reasonable to be concerned.

"I'm embarrassed, as a Michigan State Spartan, [with] the way we played," said Michigan State's Tom Izzo, a Naismith Memorial Hall of Famer who has coached the Spartans to a record 25 straight appearances in the NCAA Tournament. "As everybody knows, I'm a big [Northwestern coach] Chris Collins fan. … He got his team ready to play, and I didn't get my team ready to play."

It should be noted that Purdue also lost at Northwestern this season, and that Purdue is No. 1 in Monday morning's updated Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings for the 22nd consecutive day. So there's nothing inherently shameful about losing at Northwestern. The bigger problem is that Michigan State now has six losses in 15 outings, and three of those losses are to schools outside of the top 50 of the NET. Put another way, MSU is now 1-5 in Quadrant-1 opportunities with a neutral-court victory over Baylor serving as the only great thing on the resume.

Is that streak of 25 straight NCAA Tournament appearances in jeopardy?

By definition, sure.

But, on that note, I'm compelled to remind you that it was just three years ago when Michigan State started 10-9 overall, 4-9 in the Big Ten — and still made the NCAA Tournament with a 15-11 record. So is it time to panic? Again, no, if only because we've been here with the Spartans before, and recently. But, absolutely, yeah, it's totally reasonable to be concerned heading into Thursday's game at Illinois, where a loss would drop the Spartans to 1-4 in the Big Ten and thus make it more difficult than it's already going to be to extend one of sports' best streaks.

Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 1 Texas Tech Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Purdue Trey Kaufan-Renn finished with 23 points and two assists in Friday's 83-78 win over Illinois. The Boilermakers' next game is Tuesday at Nebraska. -- 14-1 2 Houston L.J. Cryer finished with 20 points and three rebounds in Saturday's 89-55 win over West Virginia. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday at Iowa State. -- 14-0 3 Kansas Hunter Dickinson finished with 30 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 83-81 win over TCU. The Jayhawks' next game is Wednesday at UCF. -- 13-1 4 Tennessee Jonas Aidoo finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 90-64 win over Ole Miss. The Vols' next game is Wednesday at Mississippi State. -- 11-3 5 UConn Alex Karaban finished with 20 points and five rebounds in Friday's 88-81 win at Butler. The Huskies' next game is Wednesday at Xavier. -- 13-2 6 Memphis David Jones finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 62-59 win over SMU. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against UTSA. David Jones finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Sunday's 62-59 win over SMU. The Tigers' next game is Wednesday against UTSA. -- 13-2 7 Arizona Caleb Love finished with 23 points and six assists in Saturday's 92-73 win over Utah. The Wildcats' next game is Saturday at Washington State. -- 12-3 8 Kentucky Antonio Reeves finished with 19 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 87-85 win at Florida. The Wildcats' next game is Tuesday against Missouri. -- 11-2 9 Illinois Coleman Hawkins was 3-of-9 from the field in Friday's 83-78 loss at Purdue. The Illini's next game is Thursday against Michigan State. -- 11-3 10 N. Carolina Armando Bacot finished with 14 points and 16 rebounds in Saturday's 65-55 win at Clemson. The Tar Heels' next game is Wednesday at NC State. -- 11-3 11 Oklahoma Javian McCollum finished with 15 points and five assists in Saturday's 71-63 win over Iowa State. The Sooners' next game is Wednesday at TCU. -- 13-1 12 Wisconsin Tyler Wahl finished with 17 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 88-72 win over Nebraska. The Badgers' next game is Wednesday at Ohio State. -- 11-3 13 Marquette Tyler Kolek was 1-of-6 shooting from the field in Saturday's 78-75 loss at Seton Hall. The Golden Eagles' next game is Wednesday against Butler. -- 11-4 14 Duke Mark Mitchell finished with 23 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 67-59 win over Notre Dame. The Blue Devils' next game is Tuesday at Pitt. -- 11-3 15 Baylor RayJ Dennis finished with 18 points and five rebounds in Saturday's 75-70 win at Oklahoma State. The Bears' next game is Tuesday against BYU. -- 12-2 16 Auburn Johni Broome finished with 14 points and eight rebounds in Saturday's 83-51 win at Arkansas. The Tigers' next game is Tuesday against Texas A&M. -- 12-2 17 San Diego St. Jaedon LeDee finished with 20 points and 11 rebounds in Saturday's 72-61 win over UNLV. The Aztecs' next game is Tuesday at San Jose State. -- 13-2 18 Utah St. Great Osobor finished with 20 points and 14 rebounds in Saturday's 77-72 win over Colorado State. The Aggies' next game is Tuesday against Wyoming. -- 14-1 19 Colo. St. Jalen Lake was 1 of 6 from the field in Saturday's 77-72 loss at Utah State. The Rams' next game is Tuesday at Boise State. -- 13-2 20 Nevada Jarod Lucas finished with 17 points and two rebounds in Saturday's 72-57 win at Fresno State. The Wolf Pack's next game is Tuesday against Air Force. 1 14-1 21 Dayton DaRon Holmes finished with 18 points and four rebounds in Wednesday's 72-59 win at Davidson. The Flyers' next game is Sunday against UMass. 1 12-2 22 Ole Miss Ole Miss allowed 19 offensive rebounds in Saturday's 90-64 loss at Tennessee. The Rebels' next game is Wednesday against Florida. 1 13-1 23 Cincinnati Viktor Lakhin finished with 17 points and seven rebounds in Saturday's 71-60 win at BYU. The Bearcats' next game is Tuesday against Texas. 1 12-2 24 BYU Dallin Hall was 3 of 13 from the field in Saturday's 71-60 loss to Cincinnati. The Cougars' next game is Tuesday at Baylor. 1 12-2 25 Wake Forest Kevin Miller finished with 27 points and two steals in Saturday's 86-82 win over Miami. The Demon Deacons' next game is Tuesday at Florida State. 1 11-3 26 Texas Tech Pop Isaacs finished with 21 points and two steals in Saturday's 78-67 win at Texas. The Red Raiders' next game is Tuesday against Oklahoma State. NR 12-2

In: Texas Tech | Out: Michigan State