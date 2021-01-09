There was only one game between power-conference schools on Friday — Purdue at Michigan State. And things started well for Tom Izzo's Spartans. They led by 17 points with less than 19 minutes remaining and seemed on their way to extending their winning streak to three games. But Purdue closed on what amounted to a 39-21 run to edge Michigan State 55-54 inside the Breslin Center. So now the Spartans are 8-4 overall, just 2-4 in the Big Ten, and very much at risk of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997.

"One of the more disappointing losses," said Izzo, who has guided the Spartans to 22 straight NCAA Tournament appearances.

That's the third-longest streak in Division I men's basketball, by the way. Only Duke and Kansas have been to more consecutive NCAA Tournaments. But with every loss, especially every loss at home, it's becoming increasingly likely that the Spartans will end up on the wrong side of the bubble come March. They're now 0-3 in Quadrant-1 opportunities and all the way down to No. 86 in the NCAA's latest NET rankings. For what it's worth, KenPom currently projects Michigan State to finish 8-12 in the Big Ten, meaning Izzo will end up with his first losing league record in 26 years as a head coach unless the Spartans outperform those expectations.

Michigan State has been removed from Saturday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. The Spartans were replaced by Colorado, which is 8-3 with wins over Oregon and USC heading into Monday's scheduled game at Utah.

Saturday's Top 25 And 1 rankings

Biggest Movers 1 Colorado Rk Teams Chg Rcrd 1 Gonzaga Jalen Suggs finished with 16 points, five rebounds, five assists and four steals in Thursday's 86-69 victory over BYU. The Zags' perfect record also includes double-digit wins over Kansas, Iowa and Virginia. -- 11-0 2 Baylor MaCio Teague made four 3-pointers and finished with 17 points in Wednesday's 76-61 victory over Oklahoma. The Bears have won all 10 games by double-digits. -- 10-0 3 Villanova Villanova's resume features wins over Texas, Marquette and Arizona State. The Wildcats have not played since Dec. 23 because of COVID-19 issues inside the program. -- 8-1 4 Texas Andrew Jones finished with 23 points, six rebounds and four assists in Tuesday's 78-72 victory over Iowa State. The Longhorns' lone loss is a single-digit loss to VIllanova. -- 9-1 5 Kansas David McCormack finished with 20 points and eight rebounds in Tuesday's 93-64 victory at TCU. The Jayhawks' two losses are to Gonzaga and Texas. -- 9-2 6 Creighton Damien Jefferson finished with 19 points and four steals in Wednesday's 89-53 victory over Seton Hall. The Bluejays will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game with St. John's. -- 9-2 7 Illinois Kofi Cockburn finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds in Thursday's 81-56 victory over Northwestern. The Illini's resume also features wins over Duke, Minnesota and Indiana. -- 9-3 8 Michigan Hunter Dickinson finished with 28 points and eight rebounds in Wednesday's 82-57 victory over Minnesota. The Wolverines' perfect record also includes victories over Northwestern, Maryland and Penn State. -- 10-0 9 Iowa Luka Garza finished with 24 points, seven rebounds and four assists in Thursday's 89-67 victory over Maryland. The Hawkeyes' resume also includes wins over Rutgers, Northwestern, North Carolina and Purdue. -- 10-2 10 Tennessee Josiah-Jordan James finished with 17 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 79-74 victory over Arkansas. The Vols' resume also includes wins over Colorado and Missouri. -- 8-1 11 W. Virginia Derek Culver finished with 22 points and 19 rebounds in Monday's 87-84 victory at Oklahoma State. Two of West Virginia's three losses are to Gonzaga and Kansas. -- 9-3 12 Houston Quentin Grimes made four 3-pointers and finished with 22 points in Wednesday's 70-63 victory over Wichita State. The Cougars' resume also includes wins over Texas Tech and SMU. -- 9-1 13 Texas Tech Mac McClung finished with 16 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 81-71 victory over Kansas. Two of Texas Tech's three losses are to Kansas and Houston. -- 9-3 14 Wisconsin D'Mitrik Trice finished with 21 points and seven assists in Thursday's 80-73 double-overtime victory over Indiana. The Badgers' resume also includes wins over Minnesota, Louisville and Michigan State. -- 10-2 15 Minnesota The Golden Gophers missed 21 of the 28 3-pointers they attempted in Wednesday's 82-57 loss at Michigan. Minnesota's other two losses are to Illinois and Wisconsin. -- 10-3 16 Rutgers The Scarlet Knights shot 30.5% from the field in Tuesday's 68-45 loss at Michigan State. Rutgers is 1-3 in its past four games. 1 7-3 17 Duke Wendell Moore finished with 25 points and three steals in Wednesday's 83-82 victory over Boston College. The Blue Devils' two losses are to Illinois and MIchigan State. 1 4-2 18 Ohio St. CJ Walker missed all five shots he attempted in Sunday's 77-60 loss at Minnesota. Two of the Buckeyes' three losses are to teams ranked ahead of them in the Top 25 And 1. 1 8-3 19 Louisville David Johnson finished with 17 points and five rebounds in Wednesday's 73-71 victory over Virginia Tech. The Cardinals' lone loss is a shorthanded loss at Wisconsin. 1 8-1 20 Saint Louis Saint Louis' resume features wins over NC State and LSU. The Billikens have not played since Dec. 23 because of COVID-19 issues inside the program. 1 7-1 21 Clemson Nick Honor made five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points in Tuesday's 74-70 overtime victory over NC State. The Tigers have seven victories over teams ranked in the top 100 at KenPom. 1 9-1 22 Oregon The Ducks finished with 14 turnovers and just eight assists in Thursday's 79-72 loss at Colorado. The defeat snapped Oregon's eight-game winning streak. 1 8-2 23 NC State The Wolfpack finished with 14 turnovers and just eight assists in Tuesday's 74-70 overtime loss at Clemson. NC State's only other loss came at Saint Louis. 1 6-2 24 Connecticut Tyler Polley finished with 23 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 65-54 victory at Marquette. The Huskies' lone loss is an overtime loss to Creighton. 1 5-1 25 UCLA Cody Riley finished with 22 points and 13 rebounds in Thursday's 81-75 overtime victory at Arizona State. The Bruins are 8-1 in their past nine games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Ohio State. 1 8-2 26 Colorado Colorado's resume features wins over Oregon and USC. All three of the Buffaloes' losses are considered Quadrant-1 defeats. NR 8-3

