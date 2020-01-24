College basketball rankings: Michigan State falls to No. 13 in Top 25 And 1 after loss at Indiana

After Xavier Tillman had missed what amounted to a wide-open layup in the final seconds that would've forced overtime, and the capacity crowd at Assembly Hall had mostly filed out, Tom Izzo spoke to reporters about Michigan State's 67-63 loss at Indiana on Thursday night. He summarized things simply and well.

"We just didn't play good enough to win on the road," Izzo said.

More or less, that's accurate.

Another slow start in a hostile arena didn't help.

Just 11 days after Michigan State fell behind by 15 points in the opening eight minutes at Purdue, the Spartans fell behind by 15 points in the opening 11 minutes at Indiana. The only difference between that loss and this loss is that the Big Ten favorites at least had a chance to win this game late.

They didn't win it, though.

So now Michigan State is 14-5 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten heading into Sunday's game at Minnesota. Rest assured, the Spartans will encounter another raucous crowd inside Williams Arena. If they don't handle the situation better in the opening minutes than they've been handling things recently, they could wake up Monday with a 1-3 record in their previous four games.

The loss at Indiana caused Michigan State to fall to No. 13 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. As for the Hoosiers, they're just outside of the Top 25 And 1 and on their way to entering it. Thursday's victory over Michigan State was the first of four straight games that double as Quadrant 1 opportunities. So Indiana has a real chance to win its way into the rankings soon. Next up is Sunday's showdown with Maryland. The Terrapins are No. 12 in the Top 25 And 1.

