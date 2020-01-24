College basketball rankings: Michigan State falls to No. 13 in Top 25 And 1 after loss at Indiana
Tom Izzo's Spartans are 1-2 in their past three games
After Xavier Tillman had missed what amounted to a wide-open layup in the final seconds that would've forced overtime, and the capacity crowd at Assembly Hall had mostly filed out, Tom Izzo spoke to reporters about Michigan State's 67-63 loss at Indiana on Thursday night. He summarized things simply and well.
"We just didn't play good enough to win on the road," Izzo said.
More or less, that's accurate.
Another slow start in a hostile arena didn't help.
Just 11 days after Michigan State fell behind by 15 points in the opening eight minutes at Purdue, the Spartans fell behind by 15 points in the opening 11 minutes at Indiana. The only difference between that loss and this loss is that the Big Ten favorites at least had a chance to win this game late.
They didn't win it, though.
So now Michigan State is 14-5 overall and 6-2 in the Big Ten heading into Sunday's game at Minnesota. Rest assured, the Spartans will encounter another raucous crowd inside Williams Arena. If they don't handle the situation better in the opening minutes than they've been handling things recently, they could wake up Monday with a 1-3 record in their previous four games.
The loss at Indiana caused Michigan State to fall to No. 13 in Friday morning's updated CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 daily college basketball rankings. As for the Hoosiers, they're just outside of the Top 25 And 1 and on their way to entering it. Thursday's victory over Michigan State was the first of four straight games that double as Quadrant 1 opportunities. So Indiana has a real chance to win its way into the rankings soon. Next up is Sunday's showdown with Maryland. The Terrapins are No. 12 in the Top 25 And 1.
Friday's Top 25 And 1 rankings
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
|Gonzaga
|Killian Tillie finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 92-69 victory over BYU. The Zags have won 12 straight games since losing to Michigan.
|--
|20-1
|2
|Baylor
|Freddie Gillespie finished with 12 points and 15 rebounds in Monday's 61-57 victory over Oklahoma. The Bears will take a 15-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Florida.
|--
|16-1
|3
|San Diego St
|Malachi Flynn finished with 15 points, five rebounds and five assists in Tuesday's 72-55 victory over Wyoming. The Aztecs are 20-0 for just the second time in school history.
|--
|20-0
|4
|Kansas
|Christian Braun made six 3-pointers and finished with 20 points in Tuesday's 81-60 victory over Kansas State. The Jayhawks are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming to Baylor.
|--
|15-3
|5
|Florida St.
|M.J. Walker made four 3-pointers and finished with 19 points in Saturday's 83-79 victory at Miami. Florida State is 18-2 in its past 20 ACC regular season games.
|--
|16-2
|6
|Louisville
|Malik Williams got 13 points off the bench in Wednesday's 68-64 victory over Georgia Tech. The Cardinals are 7-1 in the ACC and alone atop the league standings.
|--
|16-3
|7
|Villanova
|Jermaine Samuels finished with 20 points and seven rebounds in Tuesday's 76-61 victory over Butler. The Wildcats will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Providence.
|--
|15-3
|8
|Dayton
|Jalen Crutcher made five 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 23 points in Wednesday's 86-60 victory over St. Bonaventure. The Flyers' 17-2 record features zero losses in regulation.
|--
|17-2
|9
|Seton Hall
|Romaro Gill finished with 17 points, eight blocks and six rebounds in Wednesday's 73-64 win over Providence. The Pirates are 7-0 in the Big East for the first time ever.
|--
|15-4
|10
|W. Virginia
|Oscar Tshiebwe finished with 13 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's 97-59 victory over Texas. The Mountaineers are 10-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities.
|1
|15-3
|11
|Duke
|Matthew Hurt finished with 22 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 89-59 victory over Miami. Duke is 6-2 in the ACC.
|1
|16-3
|12
|Maryland
|Jalen Smith finished with 25 points and 11 rebounds in Tuesday's 77-66 victory at Northwestern. Each of Maryland's four losses came on the road to a top-30 KenPom team.
|1
|15-4
|13
|Michigan St.
|Aaron Henry committed five turnovers in Thursday's 67-63 loss at Indiana. Michigan State will enter the weekend in a first-place tie with Illinois in the Big Ten standings.
|3
|14-5
|14
|Oregon
|Chris Duarte finished with 30 points, 11 rebounds and eight steals in Thursday's 79-70 double-overtime victory over USC. The Ducks are 5-1 in their past six games.
|--
|16-4
|15
|Auburn
|Devan Cambridge made six 3-pointers and finished with a career-high 26 points in Wednesday's 80-67 victory over South Carolina. The double-digit win snapped Auburn's two-game losing streak.
|--
|16-2
|16
|Butler
|The Bulldogs missed 15 of the 20 3-pointers they attempted in Tuesday's 76-61 loss at Villanova. Butler will take a three-game losing streak into Friday's game with Marquette.
|--
|15-4
|17
|Iowa
|Luka Garza finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds in Wednesday's 85-80 victory over Rutgers. The Hawkeyes will take a four-game winning streak into Monday's game with Wisconsin.
|--
|14-5
|18
|Kentucky
|Ashton Hagans finished with 23 points and nine assists in Tuesday's 89-79 victory over Georgia. The Wildcats are 6-1 in their past seven games with the lone loss in that stretch coming at South Carolina.
|--
|14-4
|19
|Houston
|Caleb Mills got 20 points off the bench in Thursday's 63-59 victory over UConn. The Cougars are 9-1 in their past 10 games with four victories against top-75 KenPom teams.
|--
|15-4
|20
|Wichita St.
|Tyson Etienne finished with 13 points in Tuesday's 56-43 victory at USF. The Shockers are 6-3 in Quadrant 1/Quadrant 2 opportunities with zero losses outside of the first two quadrants.
|--
|16-3
|21
|Penn St.
|Lamar Stevens finished with 19 points and nine rebounds in Wednesday's 72-63 victory at Michigan. The Nittany Lions own four wins over top-20 KenPom teams.
|--
|14-5
|22
|Illinois
|Kofi Cockburn finished with 22 points and 15 rebounds in Tuesday's 79-62 victory at Purdue. The Illini will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday's game at Michigan.
|--
|14-5
|23
|LSU
|Emmitt Williams finished with 19 points and four rebounds in Tuesday's 84-82 win over Florida. The Tigers are 6-0 in the SEC and alone atop the league standings.
|--
|14-4
|24
|Creighton
|Mitch Ballock made five 3-pointers and finished with 19 points and six rebounds in Wednesday's 83-68 victory at DePaul. All five of Creighton's losses are Quadrant 1 losses.
|--
|15-5
|25
|Rutgers
|The Scarlet Knights led by five at halftime but ultimately lost 85-80 at Iowa on Wednesday. Rutgers is 8-2 in its past 10 games with both losses coming to currently ranked teams.
|--
|14-5
|26
|Wisconsin
|Brad Davison finished with 16 points and six rebounds in Tuesday's 82-68 victory over Nebraska. The Badgers will enter Friday's game at Purdue with five Quadrant 1 wins.
|--
|12-7
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Bracketology: Ohio State in free fall
The Buckeyes have dropped to a No. 10 seed in the latest NCAA Tournament bracket projection.
-
Butler vs. Marquette odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Friday's Butler vs. Marquette game 10,000 times.
-
Minnesota downs OSU in final seconds
The Golden Gophers trailed for much of the second half before Carr sealed a comeback win for...
-
Big Ten suspends Illini's Griffin
Griffin was ejected from Tuesday's game and will miss Illinois' upcoming games against Michigan...
-
McDonald's All American rosters released
Eight of the top 10 players in the 2020 class have been selected to the annual showcase game
-
D-III referee botches game-winner call
You can actually pinpoint the second when the fans' hearts rip in half
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home